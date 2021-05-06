 Skip to content
I mean who wouldn't want a home with attached caves
68
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least it looks like the torture devices and bodies were removed from the attached dungeon.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it come with casks of Amontillado or do I need to bring my own?

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That would be cool, literally.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are a couple of big mansion homes from the 20's done in that 'english pile of rocks' style around here with attached caves.
They were built before air conditioning and the ducting system carried cool air throughout the house and the caves also served as food, wine and bat storage.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm spelunking!"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: At least it looks like the torture devices and bodies were removed from the attached dungeon.


I'd like to torture whoever thought that tile work was a good idea.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half a million for .4 acres? lol.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone hasn't played RimWorld apparently.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the house. But someone was definitely kept against their will in that sex dungeon.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a cave attached to my house would be pretty awesome.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: eurotrader: At least it looks like the torture devices and bodies were removed from the attached dungeon.

I'd like to torture whoever thought that tile work was a good idea.
[Fark user image 850x566]


Thank you. THAT rubbish made me gasp. The cave? Eh...
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how well the caves are sealed from the elements, and specifically animals.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want this! I'd basically hermit myself in those caves though.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having actual caves would be great. Thermal mass and ground tempering FTW. Hello cheesemaking, mushroom.groeing and wine cellaring
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the perfect place for me and my family (shown here).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't you want an attached cave?  I mean, that's awesome!  Indoor shenanigans, wine cellar, all kinds of good as long as it doesn't flood.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'd be farking sweet. Put your band and recording studio in the caves and/or set up the best D&D room ever.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the fall when they wrote it on the wall
When there wasn't even any Hollywood
They heard the call
And they wrote it on the wall
For you and me we understood
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.


You must not live in or near a city.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these caves lead to One-Eyed Willie's ship? That's going to heavily affect my decision.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else spent his last days in a cave?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: Having a cave attached to my house would be pretty awesome.


And your own tower. You're practically (purchased) royalty at that point.

/ I bet the tower held the dungeon.
// Less risk of being overheard.
/// I mean, not that I would know or anything.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: I wonder how well the caves are sealed from the elements, and specifically animals.


It looks pretty leaky in the back, and there are moisture lines on the walls
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm totally down.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.

You must not live in or near a city.


Of course not. I enjoy being away from people. I own a sizeable chunk of forest that surrounds my home. The nearest human other than my wife is well over a mile away.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.


Heh heh, and here I was thinking, that's quite a bit of house for the cost of a down payment around here...

/Why yes I do live in the San Francisco bay area...
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Having actual caves would be great. Thermal mass and ground tempering FTW. Hello cheesemaking, mushroom.groeing and wine cellaring


See you went the right route with wine and mushrooms.  I went full hermit and others went sex dungeon.  Are you sure you're a Farker??
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are pretty baller caves.
 
Karne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.


Go upstairs and ask your mom how much houses cost where people want to live.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Explodo: NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.

You must not live in or near a city.

Of course not. I enjoy being away from people. I own a sizeable chunk of forest that surrounds my home. The nearest human other than my wife is well over a mile away.


Umm... Thank you?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That for that price it almost makes me consider moving to that frrozen land.
 
Anubislg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.


Take a look at home prices in the Seattle region.

45 miles out from Seattle you can have a lovely new 1,900 square foot home on 2,500 square feet of property for the low price of only $650,000!

No joke there either. Those are the prices and specs of the new homes just down the street.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Why wouldn't you want an attached cave?  I mean, that's awesome!  Indoor shenanigans, wine cellar, all kinds of good as long as it doesn't flood.


I grew up in a town on top of limestone.  My mom mentioned that one day she tried to fill a hole in the ground with the hose (presumably to be rid of a suspected critter) and it didn't fill up overnight.

The church my boy scout troop met had an attached cave: they called it the "wine cellar" and we did keep some of our larger gear there (like the cub pack's pinewood derby track).  I don't think I was ever in it, it wasn't something we used very often.  I can't think of anyone else with a cave, but at least one house had to be abandoned thanks to a sinkhole (it was on the way to school, so there must have been more).
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: anuran: Having actual caves would be great. Thermal mass and ground tempering FTW. Hello cheesemaking, mushroom.groeing and wine cellaring

See you went the right route with wine and mushrooms.  I went full hermit and others went sex dungeon.  Are you sure you're a Farker??


There's a reason the Alpine cheese has extra-big holes, and I am very picky about what sort of mushrooms I grow
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


YOU Plum-her Historic Pump House...YOU brought her!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.

You must not live in or near a city.


Seriously I am looking at this ad and thinking how can I telecommute from this place? Difficulty: life in central MN.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anubislg: NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.

Take a look at home prices in the Seattle region.

45 miles out from Seattle you can have a lovely new 1,900 square foot home on 2,500 square feet of property for the low price of only $650,000!

No joke there either. Those are the prices and specs of the new homes just down the street.


Fark everything about that.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: optikeye: eurotrader: At least it looks like the torture devices and bodies were removed from the attached dungeon.

I'd like to torture whoever thought that tile work was a good idea.
[Fark user image 850x566]

Thank you. THAT rubbish made me gasp. The cave? Eh...


I like it in the kitchen.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: [Fark user image 800x1007]

YOU Plum-her Historic Pump House...YOU brought her!


Your picture and comment: I have questions.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: 4seasons85!: anuran: Having actual caves would be great. Thermal mass and ground tempering FTW. Hello cheesemaking, mushroom.groeing and wine cellaring

See you went the right route with wine and mushrooms.  I went full hermit and others went sex dungeon.  Are you sure you're a Farker??

There's a reason the Alpine cheese has extra-big holes, and I am very picky about what sort of mushrooms I grow


Okay sounds like a Farker. I got concerned we had a spy in our midst.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karne: NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.

Go upstairs and ask your mom how much houses cost where people want to live.


His profile says he lives in Maine, which Stephen King has taught me is populated by vampires, killer clowns, and rabid St. Bernards.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.


Almost 7000 Sq feet (including the caves), so its not that crazy. (But I live in DFW so for 300k you get like 2500 Sq ft on .25 acre)

I don't much care for the house itself. I do like the upstairs patio thing though.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: I wonder how well the caves are sealed from the elements, and specifically animals.


They look excavated more so than natural.  Not sure how much of a factor that is though.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, at the very least, it's extra storage for any number of things. Or a meeting place for your cult ceremonies. etc.

Cave space is super-useful.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Xetal: Having a cave attached to my house would be pretty awesome.

And your own tower. You're practically (purchased) royalty at that point.

/ I bet the tower held the dungeon.
// Less risk of being overheard.
/// I mean, not that I would know or anything.


I think the tower is part of the next property up the hill.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.

Almost 7000 Sq feet (including the caves), so its not that crazy. (But I live in DFW so for 300k you get like 2500 Sq ft on .25 acre)

I don't much care for the house itself. I do like the upstairs patio thing though.


I live in LA - that gets you a room over someone's garage
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems a little too small for my purposes.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: anuran: Having actual caves would be great. Thermal mass and ground tempering FTW. Hello cheesemaking, mushroom.groeing and wine cellaring

See you went the right route with wine and mushrooms.  I went full hermit and others went sex dungeon.  Are you sure you're a Farker??


He didn't say what kind of mushrooms.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Natalie Portmanteau: NuclearPenguins: Half a million for .4 acres? lol.

Almost 7000 Sq feet (including the caves), so its not that crazy. (But I live in DFW so for 300k you get like 2500 Sq ft on .25 acre)

I don't much care for the house itself. I do like the upstairs patio thing though.

I live in LA - that gets you a room over someone's garage


Which, really, is just nuts.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.