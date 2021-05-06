 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Birthing 9 kids at once is amazing. More amazing will be to see what the House of Mouse does if the Disney art on the walls of the Moroccan hospital isn't licensed   (yahoo.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Childbirth, Pregnancy, Blood, blood transfusion, 25-year-old Halima Cisse, blood test, labour phase, pregnant woman  
•       •       •

635 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 5:14 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just as long as you are not making money by selling anything you are OK.  So you can't get paid to do a Disney mural, but can paint one on your own fence. That is a large poster in the background so seems ok, but it is in a Hospital which is a business or government, so Disney may not want to be associated with that Hospital.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This headline confused me. Before I clicked the link  I thought this lady gave birth to all those kids at the Morrocco pavilion at Epcot or something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That woman must have been HUUUGGGE!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yikes. 9 at once is like how seahorses birth their kids.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is a used car lot near me with a giant Lightning McQueen painted on the front.
But they painted him blue, so it's ok
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
God. Sure. And all the fertility drugs.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Disney has the right to aggressively and vigorously defend their IP.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'God Gave Us These Children,' Says Husband

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Let's get back to this guy a few months from now. I do note he doesn't specify if God gave them as a blessing or punishment.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"God gave us these children."

Uh-huh. So instead of God performing a miracle and blessing a couple who try but are not able to conceive a child, he gave these people nine of them. Even though they were only expecting seven.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out an a limb and assume they were born sequentially, not simultaneously as the headline seems to imply.

The latter sounds far more traumatizing.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Disgusting
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah that mural is totally unnecessary. Makes you wonder if Disney paid for it so the first thing newborns saw when they could open their eyes are their characters to forever imprint on their recently formed minds.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's not a family.

That's a baseball team.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hissatsu: 'God Gave Us These Children,' Says Husband [Apoo]

Welcome to My Nightmare
Youtube 6ZeaCohfWsY
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You could probably make a killing in the slightly-used baby market with that many.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badafuco: "God gave us these children."

Uh-huh. So instead of God performing a miracle and blessing a couple who try but are not able to conceive a child, he gave these people nine of them. Even though they were only expecting seven.


Eh, so his aim was off a bit that day...the computer glitched..... they moved at the last moment....

/It's not God's fault
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One other thing

Was that a woman or a dog?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Badafuco: "God gave us these children."

Uh-huh. So instead of God performing a miracle and blessing a couple who try but are not able to conceive a child, he gave these people nine of them. Even though they were only expecting seven.


"fark you God" -kids in 30 years when they're forced to migrate due to climate change
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.