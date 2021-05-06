 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Kellogg mansion listed for $4.59 million, currently under contract with closing set for May 15. Application for permit to demolish it was filed on April 23. Because it is set to become a nature preserve (w super cool pics)   (tampabay.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds grrrrrrreat!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Enama room just isn't the selling point it used to be.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size

Looks like the Golden Girls snorted PCP, won the lotto and redecorated.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would buy it and only eat Cheerios in it. General Mills was a war hero. Kellog was a nutcase.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I would buy it and only eat Cheerios in it. General Mills was a war hero. Kellog was a nutcase.


Kellog would probably haunt your ass with ghost enemas.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The cocoa Krispies monkey looks on in dismay.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I like it, it gives off a quirky fun vibe.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It is so flamboyant it passed my threshold of tacky, and entered into would-live-there territory. However, yeah tear it all down. Nature needs the land more than the obscenely rich jerks who actually would be able to afford to live there.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IamSporko: Loucifer: I would buy it and only eat Cheerios in it. General Mills was a war hero. Kellog was a nutcase.

Kellog would probably haunt your ass with ghost enemas.


One was nuts, the other wasn't
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Suitable for a cereal killer
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think that subby got a little confused by the story. The Kellogg mansion is going to get torn down and turned into a boring single family home for Dr. Wank. The Gladys E Douglas Preserve is a completely different property getting turned into a nature preserve.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
William Lightbody:
Oh, no, no, I can't eat fifteen gallons of yoghurt.
Dr. John Harvey Kellogg:
Oh, it's not going in that end, Mr. Lightbody.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Burn it to the ground. Then we can watch its dying embers snap, crackle and pop.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Free circumcision tools in every box!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No evil lair is complete without a Disco Room.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd make a Merriweather Post but this isn't the appropriate Pavilion.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I want to visit the malt o meal double wide.
 
QFarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 This is Fark!  Reading comprehension not allowed.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That place is awesome, too bad some wenk is going to tear it down for a mcmanision for his kids.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: No evil lair is complete without a Disco Room.


that looked like a mirrored interior of a van, maaan.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now this is the kind of place you want to get high and listen to music in!
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice, if I had the money I'd float it up to my place & add it on to my double wide.
Yupperz that's what I'd do if I even hit the lottery!!!!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: [tampabay.com image 620x413]
Looks like the Golden Girls snorted PCP, won the lotto and redecorated.


<sigh> 
<adds a new life goal to the list>
 
Trioptre
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Approves: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't fap to this.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Burn it to the ground. Then we can watch its dying embers snap, crackle and pop.


It already did that once.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: [tampabay.com image 620x413]
Looks like the Golden Girls snorted PCP, won the lotto and redecorated.


This. Money really can't buy taste or class.
 
