(Chron)   What's in a NameyMcNameface? That which we call a RoseyMcRoseface by any other name would smell as SweetyMcSweetface   (chron.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But Houston libraries deserve a better and more localized name honoring our most esteemed citizens.

The Lil' Troy Get Learnt Center for Books N Sh*t?
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you don't want farky McFarkface to be the most popular name submitted in a naming contest, then stop asking the public to provide naming suggestions.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Beyonce's Booty Bouncin' Book Shack"
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The Lil' Troy Get Learnt Center for Books N Sh*t?


One/Done.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
what that man needs is an enema
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Houston, We Have a Library, Library
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"South Park Mexican's El Book-A-Rama"
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mike Jones

Who?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The HousTon of Books Library
 
