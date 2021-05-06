 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Home owner gets a home appraisal they think is way too low. Then removes all evidence that it is an African American family living there, and have a white person sit in on the next appraisal. Magically the next appraisal comes in over $100k higher   (fox59.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same Shiat, Different KKK State
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But systemic racism doesn't exist.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"America is not a racist nation" he said, while standing in a building that slaves built
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A housing discrimination complaint filed by a Black Indianapolis homeowner alleges that after she removed items from her home that identified her race and asked a white male friend to sit in on an appraisal, the value of her home jumped more than $100,000

Oh, sure. Her "white" friend.

Are we just tokens to you people?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is kind of odd/interesting though... generally, what this issue would seem on the surface would be based more on the general "makeup" of the entire area... whether the owner of one particular house is a certain race "shouldn't" be an issue like that, since if the broad area was predominantly minority or isn't would be the bigger issue on a "skewed" appraisal (vs. a similar house in a more "white" area).

But, with how this was "tested", it seems more like the appraisal company thinking that a minority is just more stupid "because" they are black, and will then take a "really low" appraisal and (I guess) get a (likely) white person a "good deal" to move in.

Basically a broad real world example of the (sheesh, now almost FORTY year old skit now) Eddie Murphy SNL skit "White Like Me".... honestly possibly one of the greatest and most important (from the broad cultural discussion is can spark) SNL skits of all time.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Same Shiat, Different KKK State


There is a reason why Indiana is called by some "The South's Middle Finger".
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now do it with an Aztec Indian!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This shiat happens everywhere. From August 2020:

A mixed-race couple in Florida whose home in Jacksonville had initially been valued by an appraiser at $330,000 back in June said the same residence was valued at more than 40 percent higher at a second appraisal after they removed images of their Black family members.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Home appraisals are an inexact science, not as black and white as people would like.
 
hej
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good news is the house should be paid off by the time the lawsuit is said and done.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm white and I just had a 39k swing between 2 appraisals. Sold the house for $289, first appraisal came in at 250. Luckily the buyers really wanted the house, 2nd appraisal came in at the sell price.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm so white they didn't even appraise the home when I refinanced this year.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Now do it with an Aztec Indian!


Just put up Live-Laugh-Love signs in the wigwam.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The new appraisal came back at more than double the first two, valuing her home more than $100,000 higher.

You can't even buy a vacant buildable lot in my area in that price range ($100-$200K). You have to go another half hour west.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Home appraisals are an inexact science, not as black and white as people would like.


FTA: "The new appraisal came back at more than double the first two"
You don't go from $100,000 to $200,000ish based on inexact estimates.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Black person buys a home from a white person: "Oh No! White Flight!"
White person buys a home from a Black person: "We must do something about gentrification!"

shrug.jpg
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Home appraisals are an inexact science, not as black and white as people would like.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Now do it with an Aztec Indian!


I'd pay extra for a nice tzompantli in the entrance hallway.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Same Shiat, Different KKK State


Indiana was run by the KKK in the 1920s until the DC Stephenson train scandal hit, so same shiat, same KKK State.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If only this had happened in South Carolina.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I'd pay extra for a nice tzompantli in the entrance hallway.


I'd give you a nice tzompantli in the rear entrance for free.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We've secretly replaced your African art with velvet pictures of dogs playing poker. Let's see what happens...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dletter: Basically a broad real world example of the (sheesh, now almost FORTY year old skit now) Eddie Murphy SNL skit "White Like Me".... honestly possibly one of the greatest and most important (from the broad cultural discussion is can spark) SNL skits of all time.


It's disgustingly notorious with resumes too.

CSB: I know a white lady named Latasha who suffered a layoff a couple of years ago. She found that rarely got a call back on her resume and when she did, the reception was pretty chilly until they remarked that she's white, then it warms up considerably.

But if she sends it again to the same companies as "L. Marie [Lastname]" they're suddenly very interested in her. It left her with a big dilemma when offers were made: I need the money but you're a confirmed sh*tbag and I want nothing to do with you. After a few more months of grief and heartache she finally found a decent place to work.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dletter: But, with how this was "tested", it seems more like the appraisal company thinking that a minority is just more stupid "because" they are black, and will then take a "really low" appraisal and (I guess) get a (likely) white person a "good deal" to move in.


I get what you're saying, but to me an appraiser thinking "black people are stupid and I'll take advantage of them" is just as disgusting as an appraiser thinking "this house is worth less because it's owned by a black person."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: A housing discrimination complaint filed by a Black Indianapolis homeowner alleges that after she removed items from her home that identified her race and asked a white male friend to sit in on an appraisal, the value of her home jumped more than $100,000

Oh, sure. Her "white" friend.

Are we just tokens to you people?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm going to start offering my services to Black friends and neighbors to get them White PeopleTM pricing.

Cracker Cletus' Caucasian Cacophony of Savings!!
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah...most people don't realize how insane it is in Indiana because it's in the north. It's pretty blatant over there
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: This shiat happens everywhere. From August 2020:

A mixed-race couple in Florida whose home in Jacksonville had initially been valued by an appraiser at $330,000 back in June said the same residence was valued at more than 40 percent higher at a second appraisal after they removed images of their Black family members.


Old news. We always de-brown our house before appraisals, contractors, buyers, whatever.

:(
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MindStalker: The Pope of Manwich Village: Home appraisals are an inexact science, not as black and white as people would like.

FTA: "The new appraisal came back at more than double the first two"
You don't go from $100,000 to $200,000ish based on inexact estimates.


You focused on the wrong part of the statement, you silly.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Home appraisals are an inexact science, not as black and white as people would like.


booooooo.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We like to think we've come so far.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Home appraisals are an inexact science, not as black and white as people would like.


*golf clap*
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe different appraisers have different conclusions?
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When we sold our house last year, when the buyers submitted their offer they included a "personal statement" about how much they like the property and information about themselves...and a photo (they were a young white couple with a dog).

Is this a common thing that people do? It seemed weird - I would worry that's just another factor that could lead to discrimination. We sold to them because their offer exceeded our asking price, not because of any "look how much we wuv your house" letter.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Enjoy the new tax burden for the extra $100k you just made!

Also, what the HELL is up with the lady's face in the news story. So sweaty and oily! Gross. Can't believe not one person helped her look a little better in that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gleeman: The Pope of Manwich Village: Home appraisals are an inexact science, not as black and white as people would like.

*golf clap*


Thanks!

Now, I'm kicking myself for not saying "you people" in italics instead of just "people."
 
Dbearup
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: I'm going to start offering my services to Black friends and neighbors to get them White PeopleTM pricing.

Cracker Cletus' Caucasian Cacophony of Savings!!


Wait...is there money in that? (Asking for a (broke) friend....)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MindStalker: The Pope of Manwich Village: Home appraisals are an inexact science, not as black and white as people would like.

FTA: "The new appraisal came back at more than double the first two"
You don't go from $100,000 to $200,000ish based on inexact estimates.


That's the thing that makes me question the story.  It doesn't make any sense.  No homes are being listed right now for $100,000 unless it's a rundown shiathole.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If there's that much wiggle room, it also suggests that real estate pricing is borderline delusional.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We "de-gayed" our house in preparation for selling it. (Basically taking down our photos... but we would have done that regardless because they don't need to look at us, they need to look at the house).
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does it work in reverse?  Can we (white) reduce our property tax by putting up photos of our Black friends & family?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: Now do it with an Aztec Indian!


That was a really ugly car.
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: When we sold our house last year, when the buyers submitted their offer they included a "personal statement" about how much they like the property and information about themselves...and a photo (they were a young white couple with a dog).

Is this a common thing that people do? It seemed weird - I would worry that's just another factor that could lead to discrimination. We sold to them because their offer exceeded our asking price, not because of any "look how much we wuv your house" letter.


My new neighbors were in a bidding war over the housed and their realtor told them they needed to send a personal statement to help their (over asking price) offer ... they got it so I guess it helped?
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rambino: fiddlehead: This shiat happens everywhere. From August 2020:

A mixed-race couple in Florida whose home in Jacksonville had initially been valued by an appraiser at $330,000 back in June said the same residence was valued at more than 40 percent higher at a second appraisal after they removed images of their Black family members.

Old news. We always de-brown our house before appraisals, contractors, buyers, whatever.

:(


I am so sorry to hear this is a thing.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: When we sold our house last year, when the buyers submitted their offer they included a "personal statement" about how much they like the property and information about themselves...and a photo (they were a young white couple with a dog).

Is this a common thing that people do? It seemed weird - I would worry that's just another factor that could lead to discrimination. We sold to them because their offer exceeded our asking price, not because of any "look how much we wuv your house" letter.


It was a thing a few years ago, but now people realized it could be discriminatory so realtors are being warned against it. i.e. your realtor shouldn't have passed the letter along, even if the bidders wrote one.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: MindStalker: The Pope of Manwich Village: Home appraisals are an inexact science, not as black and white as people would like.

FTA: "The new appraisal came back at more than double the first two"
You don't go from $100,000 to $200,000ish based on inexact estimates.

That's the thing that makes me question the story.  It doesn't make any sense.  No homes are being listed right now for $100,000 unless it's a rundown shiathole.


Look at Indianapolis, tons of homes in the $120-200k range.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But I was assured that institutional racism is a myth in this country.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Gleeman: The Pope of Manwich Village: Home appraisals are an inexact science, not as black and white as people would like.

*golf clap*

Thanks!

Now, I'm kicking myself for not saying "you people" in italics instead of just "people."


No, no need to go overboard, it was good as it was. Just bask.
 
