(Global News (Canada))   Man takes car to the dealership for repair, app shows it was then taken for 90-km trip. Cameron left inconsolable   (globalnews.ca) divider line
34
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Could not replicate consumer complaint"

Labor: $97
Shop supplies: $7.50
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're gonna do that, do it with a GTR, not an Altima.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sometimes if we can't diagnose a vehicle, we will ask a consumer, 'May we drive the vehicle home to see if we can diagnose it overnight?' That is not uncommon in the automotive industry if you're struggling to try to diagnose it," Hoogaars said.

LOL - My. Ass.  I have never once had a dealer ask permission to take my car home to diagnose it overnight.  What bullshiat.

Statti said he didn't receive an apology from the dealership, adding the service manager even asked him to leave when he came in to discuss the issue.

"He kicked me out of the office. He said he was going to call the police. He said I was tracking his employee illegally," he said.

Car dealers are even worse than cops when it comes to lying and making false accusations against those who would ask questions.  And that's really saying something.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here in "up-country degen" territory that's a trip to Timmy's & back. No biggie.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The balls on the dealership here are astounding. Your employees got caught taking a car for a joyride. Own up to it, hell even just say what you need to to make it go away. "You're right sir, it's unacceptable and the offending employee will be punished." Then it'll all go away. But no instead you got to triple down and make yourself look even worse.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If anybody didn't bother to read the article, this was also over diagnosing an error with the backup camera so there is zero reason that they would need to drive it 180 km unless they were doing it in reverse.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I have, but it was for noises made at highway speeds only after the car warms up.  If a service manager asked to take my car home to fix a backup camera, I'd immediately take it to another service center.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just saw FB'sDO last night. Recognized reference immediately.

/they stole a lot from the blues brothers
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
cdn.totallythebomb.comView Full Size


/chicka-chickaaah
 
baorao
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know why people agree to those "safe driver" monitors from insurance companies.

there is a chance they might give save you $8 a month if you drive like a hyper-miler. no thanks.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmm, this is Canada, where labor laws are actually a thing, I imagine admitting "we ask employees to do off the clock work at home" is going to get them in more trouble than allowing the customers vehicle to be taken for a joyride.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a lawsuit!  Bullshiat from the dealer right down the line. They burned a lot of gas, caused excessive brake wear, drove recklessly, raised his insurance premiums, never asked permission, threatened him for tracking his employees after he previously disclosed the device, and taking the vehicle home was pointless for diagnosing an intermittent backing camera, as opposed to an engine problem that slips past a simple OBD2 scan.  Total bullshiat. 

You want to hurt the dealer, go to the local TV consumer reporters.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought the nav system in my car caught a mechanic doing that when I needed repairs while out of town. I'm glad I spent long enough thinking to figure out it was my own tracks I was looking at.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Branniganslaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Same. My occurrences were for body noises or highway speed issues. Always got permission in person or through email and the customer was not reimbursed for gas expenses.

But yes the dealer screwed up heavily in how they handled the diagnosis and the three C's.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had a Renault Alliance.  I actually liked the car.  When Chrysler shut down the AMC plant early, it cut the supply of spare parts for the car.  Not as lot of mechanics would work on it.  One time I was low on blinker fluid and you had to have Renault Alliance BF #2.  I found a place that luckily had it in stock and would work on it.  Later that day, they called and told me it was ready and I could pick it up.

I'm riding the bus there and guess what goes by?  Yep.  A few blocks on, it goes south in the other direction.  So when I get there, they lady doing her nails in the front office with cut off shorts and 2 sizes too small NTTATWWT t-shirt says they're 'testing the car'.  Guy walks in with lunch and she says "You're car is ready."  I know.  She even used the wrong version of 'your', right?

If the odometer had still worked, I would have liked to see how many miles they put on it.  But try and find a speedo head, a flim adjuster, the Clickinator and a OEM MOE for a Renault Alliance
 
Electrify
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Right now I'd be more upset with how he drove it rather than where he drove it. Giving the benefit of the doubt, maybe the mechanic commutes 30 miles each way, but the fact that he nearly got the vehicle impounded (going 150km/h, or about 1 mph faster than he was recorded going will cross that threshold) could make his driving a major liability to the company's insurance.

The manager should at least have a sit-down with him and remind him to obey the rules of the road - at least when driving the customer's car.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: You want to hurt the dealer, go to the local TV consumer reporters.


Isn't that what he did?  Or if this isn't enough to raise questions then look towards your town rag

And since Nissan is now involved I don't think the headache is over for this place.  They are arranging another dealership for him to take it to, which is the PR line, but I doubt it ends there from a manufacturer standpoint
 
Slow To Return
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL - My. Ass.  I have never once had a dealer ask permission to take my car home to diagnose it overnight.  What bullshiat.


"Hey guys, we got anyone here who actually LIVES in Woodstock?"

"Well, me, but I ain't taking the rap for this."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: Halfabee64: You want to hurt the dealer, go to the local TV consumer reporters.

Isn't that what he did?  Or if this isn't enough to raise questions then look towards your town rag

And since Nissan is now involved I don't think the headache is over for this place.  They are arranging another dealership for him to take it to, which is the PR line, but I doubt it ends there from a manufacturer standpoint


He should have gone to the Customer Care Representative Heywood U. Buzzoff.

/click clack
 
Runaround
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL - My. Ass.  I have never once had a dealer ask permission to take my car home to diagnose it overnight.  What bullshiat.


I did once. I had an intermittent air bag light that was never on when I took it to get checked. The scan tool found nothing. It usually happened on cold mornings after about a mile of driving. The service manager and I swapped cars one night so he could connect the scanner if the light came on. It did and he was able to diagnose and fix the problem. Bonus, his car was slightly nicer than mine.
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

baorao: I don't know why people agree to those "safe driver" monitors from insurance companies.

there is a chance they might give save you $8 a month if you drive like a hyper-miler. no thanks.


If I agreed to one it would almost certainly make my insurance go up.

But I also have similar tracking data available to me through Onstar.
 
Electrify
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: Halfabee64: You want to hurt the dealer, go to the local TV consumer reporters.

Isn't that what he did?  Or if this isn't enough to raise questions then look towards your town rag

And since Nissan is now involved I don't think the headache is over for this place.  They are arranging another dealership for him to take it to, which is the PR line, but I doubt it ends there from a manufacturer standpoint


Dealers are independent businesses, so they have limited powers on what they can do. There is a possibility that Nissan may consider removing their contract with the dealer though, especially considering how they handled the PR fiasco.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One dealer did take my car on a short joyride with no visible harm. When I got the satisfaction survey from the manufacturer I emailed to say I wasn't going to fill it out but could they please not do it again.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wildlifer: [Fark user image 425x449]


All right.  Drive it 1/10 of a mile up the driveway and then back up so that 1/10th comes off.

I know.  I know.  I'm dying, Ferris doesn't exist and Olivia Newton John is going to drive me to Heaven
 
jayphat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: Halfabee64: You want to hurt the dealer, go to the local TV consumer reporters.

Isn't that what he did?  Or if this isn't enough to raise questions then look towards your town rag

And since Nissan is now involved I don't think the headache is over for this place.  They are arranging another dealership for him to take it to, which is the PR line, but I doubt it ends there from a manufacturer standpoint


Oh, Nissan Canada is involved now? Wonder how much they got bombarded before they changed their tune, because originally they washed their hands of it saying they took the dealers statement as factual and that is the end of it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB

Dropped my car off at the Mini dealer to get a simple repair done. They gave me a loaner car to use for the day. Nice of them.

They call me later on to tell me the car is ready and to be there before they close for the day otherwise I would be charged for a "car rental".  So, without haste, leave my job and head over to the dealer.

I get there, exchange keys and then get into my car to drive back to the office. That's when I noticed something fishy. I mean fishy. Like stink fish and I hate fish.

I rolled down the window and continued to drive to the office.

I get to the office, park the car and for some reason, looked in the boot (trunk) of the Mini. Inside was a tuna fish hero/grinder/hoggie (whatever term you want to use) now loose all over the place, and a spilled coke, (soda) and fries all scattered across the back end of my car. Did I mention, it was a very hot summer day?  The tech must've been eating, forgot about it, and left the car in the hot sun in the parking lot.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People always say if you turn your car over to valet write down the mileage.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB

Dropped my car off at the Mini dealer to get a simple repair done. They gave me a loaner car to use for the day. Nice of them.

They call me later on to tell me the car is ready and to be there before they close for the day otherwise I would be charged for a "car rental".  So, without haste, leave my job and head over to the dealer.

I get there, exchange keys and then get into my car to drive back to the office. That's when I noticed something fishy. I mean fishy. Like stink fish and I hate fish.

I rolled down the window and continued to drive to the office.

I get to the office, park the car and for some reason, looked in the boot (trunk) of the Mini. Inside was a tuna fish hero/grinder/hoggie (whatever term you want to use) now loose all over the place, and a spilled coke, (soda) and fries all scattered across the back end of my car. Did I mention, it was a very hot summer day?  The tech must've been eating, forgot about it, and left the car in the hot sun in the parking lot.


Lucky. I had a mechanic forget an oily rag on my engine and it caught fire.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuffy: People always say if you turn your car over to valet write down the mileage.


That's the valet, a car dealer will document the in and out mileage.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: People always say if you turn your car over to valet write down the mileage.


No they don't
 
