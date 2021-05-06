 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   40 new hospitals, or a monument to your enormous ego. Choose wisely Modi   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I like turtles.
 
slantsix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's gross. But "40 hospitals" built or funding for 1 hospital over X-many years.

But the real point is that the British press continues to defend their previous colonial rule, without a hint of self-awareness.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The author of this seems to be taking an angle that's rather sympathetic to the oppressive imperial regime.

It took legions of workers a further 16 years to complete this great acropolis

I'm going to venture a guess that was a simple misspelling of "slaves".
 
Drabblers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I must remember to stop clicking on Daily Mail stories, tough to read anything with an ad covering everything anytime I move down a paragraph.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


NEVER FORGET!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow, that article made me kind of take Modi's side.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

slantsix: That's gross. But "40 hospitals" built or funding for 1 hospital over X-many years.

But the real point is that the British press continues to defend their previous colonial rule, without a hint of self-awareness.


They can both be bad.
 
