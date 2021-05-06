 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Finally, a job that most of us will excel in   (local21news.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Company, Economics terminology, naps  
•       •       •

1378 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I actually hate naps, I never feel refreshed and spend the rest of the day in a groggy fog like I'd gotten the worst overnight sleep.  Not to mention it scares the hell out of my passengers who didn't recognize the Tesla emblems on my car.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact I have "500 internal service error" on my resume
 
Fra_dat_da
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd pay for this job.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love a good nap. But then that means I will probably be awake until 3AM. It's easier to take the nap in the morning, after waking up and leaving a pee.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have coworkers that can do this and not take any time off...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which is researching the "pros and cons of napping."

Pro: You don't have to be awake.
Con: You wake up at some point.

Where's my money?
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat-this was posted a couple weeks ago, and as someone who has narcolepsy, I would gladly take this gig.

/no, it's not like you see in the movies, I don't instantly fall asleep
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I will destroy everyone forthwith." -Strong English
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be advised:

"By entering your details above you are agreeing to eachnight contacting you regarding the job application and other products of ours that we think you might be interested in."
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I nap, I NAP LIKE A BOSS!
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't always get full, restful sleep when I nap...but I always enjoy it.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been giving it away for free.  :(
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
30 naps. Hmm, job only lasts for a week.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$1500 isn't bad for a day's work.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.