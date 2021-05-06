 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   French fishing boats do the typically French thing to do and raise white flag off of the Isle of Jersey after Royal Navy gunships called to 'act of war' blockade   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Followup, Patrol boat, French Navy, Navy, Battle of Trafalgar, Ship, Destroyer, Jersey, FRENCH fishing boats  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As was said in another thread, this is all about the local UK elections, with the Torys employing 'Penisboat Diplomacy'.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Macron is facing a challenge from the far right next year, and he has his local elections next month. This is more about the French elections than the British ones. Macron is playing the big tough guy against the old enemy the British to try to win support in his own country.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's in the Sun I fully expect that the UK frigates were sunk by trawler nets.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't realize the Jersey shore had a fishing scene.
 
GORDON
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

People know what they know.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The once mighty empire now warring against fishing boats. Jeez.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Next time it's war!"

'Oooh, what are you gonna do?  Wave flares at us?'
 
NINEv2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Next time it's war!"

'Oooh, what are you gonna do?  Wave flares at us?'


"Nous sommes invincible!!!"
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I bet you didn't even have to take off your shoes to count for that observation.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

"invincibles." The number of the adjective must match the number of the noun (or in this case the pronoun).

British response: "This means LA GUERRE, les grenouilles!"
 
sleze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

France just has to say that Jersey has to comply with new information requests of its residents that use French electricity and they have 1 week to provide it or the power gets cut.  Start intermittent blackouts and keep moving the goalposts until Jersey concedes.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Brexit is so fantastic, remember when we didn't have to pay to send patrol boats to jersey? I'm so happy we're wasting all that money now, it's so much better
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Then, the French will send the Bailiff: Mr. Le Cocq.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerse​y

You don't want to deal with him; he's a real dick.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It's been 25 years mans.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby Thinks that the fishing boats should've attacked the Navy cruisers. That would be very courageous... And about a stupid move as you could make.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would get really messy on this side of the pond. Many of our fishermen carry guns.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From what I've read about the Falklands War, modern frigates are well armed but thin skinned.  Portable anti-tank missile launchers could be a real hazard to them.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

remember when he couldn't do that sort of thing? what a brexit win this is!
 
gbv23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tabloids can wave that flag. This restores the pride of the Union!
 
