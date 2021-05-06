 Skip to content
(CNN)   Royal family wishes Archie a happy birthday. Jughead indifferent, Betty pissed off   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Monarch, Prince, official royal title, Royal family, Prince William, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, children's book, Duchess of Sussex  
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Aw...Dukie Wukie burned his widdle hand.....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That baby's head looks gigantic
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much hostility towards a duchess who is a Person of Color.  I don't think Fark and the British tabloids show the same level of hostility to other European monarchs and members of nobility.

Almost as if the brown-skinned lady triggers their thin skin.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 320x240]

Aw...Dukie Wukie burned his widdle hand.....


Let's do some crimes. Let's get sushi and not pay.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x345]


My early searches were from alta vista on netscape!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: That baby's head looks gigantic


He's descended from royalty. Thick-headedness runs in the family.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Clown Prince Chuckles Wingnut make an appearance?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So much hostility towards a duchess who is a Person of Color.


She only looks like a POC because she's standing next to a ginger.  Not sure what the fuss is about.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So much hostility towards a duchess who is a Person of Color.  I don't think Fark and the British tabloids show the same level of hostility to other European monarchs and members of nobility.

Almost as if the brown-skinned lady triggers their thin skin.


Colonize and rob the whole world - then biatch about immigrants.
These people have been inbreeding on their shiatty little island for way too long.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meathead is bemused
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So much hostility towards a duchess who is a Person of Color.  I don't think Fark and the British tabloids show the same level of hostility to other European monarchs and members of nobility.

Almost as if the brown-skinned lady triggers their thin skin.
---


Its not color - it was her being a turd to her bf(that she was living with!) plus relatives (black & white) that made people wary of her.

Meanwhile there are plenty of Euro royals of color, but they don't attract much tabloid attention b/c they live normal lives.

/ read what actual black women have to say about MM's behaviour; there's plenty on this black women's board.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
nanim:

Its not color - it was her being a turd to her bf(that she was living with!) plus relatives (black & white) that made people wary of her

Which boyfriend? This one who publicly and on the record defended her:
https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrit​i​es/a36002208/meghan-markle-childhood-b​oyfriend-joshua-silverstein-bullying-c​omments/
Or one you made up at your last Klan meet?

And which family, this one?

https://people.com/royals/thomas-mark​l​e-apologizes-meghan-markle-staging-pap​arazzi-photos/
The dad who had to apologize for selling stories about his daughter?
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/​t​he-wildest-claims-about-meghan-markle-​from-sister-samanthas-new-book/DZZX5BU​T5N2NXCQTJF5J7MXSBY/
Or the sister who she hadn't seen in years who made bank trashing her in a book?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: That baby's head looks gigantic


"It's like somebody stood at the foot of her coont and yelled 'Hey Kool-Aid!'"
-Doug Stanhope
 
