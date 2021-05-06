 Skip to content
(Mankato Free Press)   Could I get an extra large tub of popcorn with butter, salt, cocaine, napkins, and a straw? Here is $100   (mankatofreepress.com) divider line
19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fix the economy, stupid.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Fix the economy, stupid.


$100 for 0.4 gram of coke? The economy seems ok
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should get extra time for gouging the shiat out of people.

Thats outrageous.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mankato in Blue Earth County sounds like a location in a young teen novel about futuristic moon fairies.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: Cafe Threads: Fix the economy, stupid.

$100 for 0.4 gram of coke? The economy seems ok


Only a cop or an idiot would pay that amount. That puts the dealer who sold it squarely in the DUMBASS category.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be some really crappy coke!
 
Dr. Explodey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My town made FARK. I am so proud.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For $100.00 for that much Coke......yupperz he, she or it deserves jail time..!!!!
Never for me maybe my friend would want some but me NEVER!!!!
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: Cafe Threads: Fix the economy, stupid.

$100 for 0.4 gram of coke? The economy seems ok


Ahhhhhhhhhh i remember when it was just $800 a day.

Happy days
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably that finely ground salt.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: She should get extra time for gouging the shiat out of people.

Thats outrageous.


Movie popcorn is just that expensive.  The cocaine was market price.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bit hard to snort buttered cocaine.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mankato in Blue Earth County sounds like a location in a young teen novel about futuristic moon fairies.


Close... it's Minnesota. "Nothing real happens here"
 
Toxophil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Loucifer: It's a bit hard to snort buttered cocaine.


You're supposed to slam it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The crime is less than a half a gram of coke for 100$. You know that shiat was stomped.
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
crazy.  when i was an active addict it was $50 for a half gram uncut.

cops were probably alerted by a pissed off customer.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr. Explodey: My town made FARK. I am so proud.


From across the river and up the hill you're welcome.
 
docilej
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cocaine is probably the only way to get people back to the theaters
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

docilej: Cocaine is probably the only way to get people back to the theaters


Downside: Hearing the movie over 100 people talking about themselves for 2 hrs...
 
