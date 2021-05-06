 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Denmark claims Corona Pass app that tracks negative test results and vaccine status is allowing bars, cafes, restaurants, museums and other social events to safely open. Florida shakes head in disbelief, pounds another White Claw   (theguardian.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A national registry for vaccinations with a real-time lookup capable app would definitely be a better solution than these too-big vaccination cards we've got now.

We're getting close. I'm excited to be reaching the end of this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A national registry for vaccinations with a real-time lookup capable app would definitely be a better solution than these too-big vaccination cards we've got now.

We're getting close. I'm excited to be reaching the end of this.


Just get the app which scans the microchip in your arm.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: We Ate the Necco Wafers: A national registry for vaccinations with a real-time lookup capable app would definitely be a better solution than these too-big vaccination cards we've got now.

We're getting close. I'm excited to be reaching the end of this.

Just get the app which scans the microchip in your arm.


Ixnay on the ipchay, man!
 
hyperbole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You guys call everyone Nazis while celebrating travel passes.  Unreal.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What was Florida's solution? Oh yeah, lying about the number of deaths and then locking up the person who leaked them. Truly the land of freedom
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trust the Vikings
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
