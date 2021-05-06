 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Scientists warn that this could be a really, really bad year for wildfires in the West. As opposed to every other year for the past decade   (npr.org) divider line
39
    More: Scary, Wildfire, Napa County, California, Napa County's picturesque Calistoga, last year, Wildfires, extreme wildfire seasons, handful of other cities, Wildland fire suppression  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 10:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a repeat of every year that I have been alive.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is quickly approaching the driest year on record of most of California, I'm sure there are more than a few hoping a wild fire will wipe it off the map.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can we export the fire to red states?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you make God mad by letting gay people go to the movies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it be a really bad year for wildfires, or a really bad year for people, forests, animals and properties? Because any year with lots of uncontrollable wildfires is a really good year... for wildfires.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised Michigan hasn't had a wild fire.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on. Next you're going to tell me that California is at elevated risk of earthq
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trail conditions in the Cascades are like dry and dusty like mid summer already.  We need rain badly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.fark.net

This has nothing to do with anything but this woman makes me visibly aroused.

#pleasebe18
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah I still have not fully unpacked from after the 2017 evacuations. Made repacking easier in 2018 while on evacuation alert.
 
mr-b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This is what happens when you make God mad by letting gay people go to the movies.


It's a bit worse than that actually:

The Fall of Babylon the Great (This is America for those that haven't figured it out yet)

18 After these things I saw another angel coming down from heaven, having great authority, and the earth was illuminated with his glory. 2And he cried mightily with a loud voice, saying, "Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and has become a dwelling place of demons, a prison for every foul spirit, and a cage for every unclean and hated bird! 3For all the nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth have become rich through the abundance of her luxury."
4And I heard another voice from heaven saying, "Come out of her, my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues. 5For her sins have reached to heaven, and God has remembered her iniquities. 6Render to her just as she rendered to you, and repay her double according to her works; in the cup which she has mixed, mix double for her. 7In the measure that she glorified herself and lived luxuriously, in the same measure give her torment and sorrow; for she says in her heart, 'I sit as queen, and am no widow, and will not see sorrow.' 8Therefore her plagues will come in one day-death and mourning and famine. And she will be utterly burned with fire, for strong is the Lord God who judges her.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, don't settle wildfire country?

I mean, I know this might be difficult to understand, but people don't generally build their homes in the caldera of active volcanoes or in the middle of dry river beds either ...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all the nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth have become rich through the abundance of her luxury.

Anybody else hard...?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: For all the nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth have become rich through the abundance of her luxury.

Anybody else hard...?


I was once a golden boy like you
And I was summoned to the halls of power in the heavenly court
And I dined with the deities who looked upon me with favor
For my talents my creativity
And we sat beneath the palms in the warm afternoons
And drank the wine with Fitzgerald and Huxley

And they pawned a biting phrase
From tongues hot with blood
And drained their pens of bitter ink
Vainly reaching for the bottle full of empty Edens
Branded special for the ones
Who had come with great expectations
To the perfumed halls of Allah
For their time in the sun
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another year of random texts saying "I heard about the fires, are you safe" regarding a fire that's 100+ miles away.  It's sweet that they ask, but some understanding of basic geography would be nice.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: dothemath: For all the nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth have become rich through the abundance of her luxury.

Anybody else hard...?

I was once a golden boy like you
And I was summoned to the halls of power in the heavenly court
And I dined with the deities who looked upon me with favor
For my talents my creativity
And we sat beneath the palms in the warm afternoons
And drank the wine with Fitzgerald and Huxley

And they pawned a biting phrase
From tongues hot with blood
And drained their pens of bitter ink
Vainly reaching for the bottle full of empty Edens
Branded special for the ones
Who had come with great expectations
To the perfumed halls of Allah
For their time in the sun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: can we export the fire to red states?


No need in South Dakota. Noem is trying to import that shiat.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bust out the rakes!
 
caljar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: can we export the fire to red states?


Never let empathy overwhelm your negative politics.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We had extreme fire danger warnings in early April here in Northwest Oregon. In the past we used to joke about this part of the state raining all the time. We're boned.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
While walking the streets of San Francisco last October, I turned my face to the orange sky and had the fleeting thought: "At least the mask I'm wearing to avoid viral transmission helps protect slightly against the ash that's falling from the sky."
 
wildlifer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lodgepole pine needs fire fir the cones to crack open..and spreads its seed..

/I see you..no mom joke there..well not a funny one
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Heamer: While walking the streets of San Francisco last October, I turned my face to the orange sky and had the fleeting thought: "At least the mask I'm wearing to avoid viral transmission helps protect slightly against the ash that's falling from the sky."


With the tertiary benefit of reducing the stench of the shiat in the streets.
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So?  Just move.

Right?
 
SweetMama
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Scientists warn of this every year, and there is a big incentive among drought scientists to promote a drought.

Here in the Pacific Northwest, we had a drought for a while, and then it ended, and now these guys are motivated to start it back up again because, their jobs have been kind of meaningless for the past year or two.

The fact is, a dry spring is actually better for wildfires than a wet spring. A wet spring give you meadow grass six feet tall, and in a dry year the grass only gets 3 feet tall and that makes a difference in the late summer when that stuff dries out and burns.

Last year's wild fires were NOT caused by drought. We had a wet year last year. Fires are fueled by undergrowth that gets big in the spring and dries out in the summer.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is water still wet?

/ what's the reason this year?
// we got more rain than normal so there's more stuff to burn, or
/// we got less rain than normal so everything is really dry
 
40 degree day
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was told that Trump was going to fix this. Did they not clean up the forests in 2020?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: can we export the fire to red states?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: So, don't settle wildfire country?

I mean, I know this might be difficult to understand, but people don't generally build their homes in the caldera of active volcanoes or in the middle of dry river beds either ...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


We don't all want to live in farking Iowa
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: leeksfromchichis: can we export the fire to red states?

[Fark user image image 568x440]


... and sometimes a college town.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: So, don't settle wildfire country?

I mean, I know this might be difficult to understand, but people don't generally build their homes in the caldera of active volcanoes or in the middle of dry river beds either ...


Some people did that, yes, but the problem is that wildfire risk has increased in many places following their settlement.
 
inner ted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: So, don't settle wildfire country?

I mean, I know this might be difficult to understand, but people don't generally build their homes in the caldera of active volcanoes or in the middle of dry river beds either ...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Follow up
It may be difficult for you to understand but this is a rain forest and wildfires that we see now are not what it used to be - cause things like the climate are

get ready

changing
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Better get started.
 
inner ted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SweetMama: Scientists warn of this every year, and there is a big incentive among drought scientists to promote a drought.

Here in the Pacific Northwest, we had a drought for a while, and then it ended, and now these guys are motivated to start it back up again because, their jobs have been kind of meaningless for the past year or two.

The fact is, a dry spring is actually better for wildfires than a wet spring. A wet spring give you meadow grass six feet tall, and in a dry year the grass only gets 3 feet tall and that makes a difference in the late summer when that stuff dries out and burns.

Last year's wild fires were NOT caused by drought. We had a wet year last year. Fires are fueled by undergrowth that gets big in the spring and dries out in the summer.


Holy balls we had red flag warnings two weeks ago
85 in April and the driest April since - ever ?

wtf is wrong with you
 
inner ted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SweetMama: Scientists warn of this every year, and there is a big incentive among drought scientists to promote a drought.

Here in the Pacific Northwest, we had a drought for a while, and then it ended, and now these guys are motivated to start it back up again because, their jobs have been kind of meaningless for the past year or two.

The fact is, a dry spring is actually better for wildfires than a wet spring. A wet spring give you meadow grass six feet tall, and in a dry year the grass only gets 3 feet tall and that makes a difference in the late summer when that stuff dries out and burns.

Last year's wild fires were NOT caused by drought. We had a wet year last year. Fires are fueled by undergrowth that gets big in the spring and dries out in the summer.


Extra credit for your forest-raking self

Last year standing live trees were measuring as dry or drier than kiln dried lumber

That's bad , in case you need that spelled out
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: leeksfromchichis: can we export the fire to red states?

[Fark user image 568x440]


Not remotely true in CA.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 438x314]
Better get started.


To dawg, I heard that you like rakes....
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

inner ted: We don't all want to live in farking Iowa


Certainly a choice. There are other options other than Iowa if relative safety from watching everything you own immolate every other year is something you want. Upstate NY and the Northeast are relatively disaster free when it comes to objective risk. Not like you're living 100 miles from an active volcano in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

Ambitwistor: Some people did that, yes, but the problem is that wildfire risk has increased in many places following their settlement.


Then it may be time to move? Again, if my house suddenly became a sandbar in the Atlantic coastline, I probably wouldn't stage a battle against the farking ocean. YMMV, but your bet failed. Time to either accept the risk and deal with it or move. I'm fine with people accepting the risk; what I'm not fine with is people demanding that the taxpayers subsidize their decisions to live in floodplains or in the paths of wildfire.

inner ted: Follow up
It may be difficult for you to understand but this is a rain forest and wildfires that we see now are not what it used to be - cause things like the climate are

get ready

changing


Yes, they are. And like we saw in the latter-half of the 20th century, a population migration from these fire-prone areas may be required - much like people migrated from the steel-rich and coal-rich areas of this country once opportunity dried up.

Or, they are free live there, and watch their shiat go up in flames. I probably wouldn't make a habit out of flipping the bird to mother nature when making a sizable investment in property, but, I can't speak for everyone. As long as they absorb the higher insurance costs, go build your home on a volcano or at sea level in the Everglades. Humanity has been flipping the bird to Mother Nature for far longer than I care to compute, so, just don't expect me to shed a tear when she decided to wipe everything you care about from the map.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: So?  Just move.

Right?


These people embody the ethos of "Fark around and find out."
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.