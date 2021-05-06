 Skip to content
(NBC News)   King Henry VIII's shipwreck reveals surprising racial diversity* ... (*there may have been a black guy on board in an unknown capacity)   (nbcnews.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, you mean to tell me that the political and commercial center of the world had people from all over the globe, not just the whiteys in the paintings?

I'm glad he had a black guy on his ship, this definitely makes up for all the wife beheadings.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet he died first. Typical.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he had Black friends?

He probably thought it was cool for him to say the n-word.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, you mean to tell me that the political and commercial center of the world had people from all over the globe, not just the whiteys in the paintings?

I'm glad he had a black guy on his ship, this definitely makes up for all the wife beheadings.


hey! He only beheaded two. Two out of six. That's not a bad percentage. Plus, they were asking for it.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus of Lübeck!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So he had Black friends?

He probably thought it was cool for him to say the n-word.


To his credit, he would at least soften the 'r'.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, that's so woke.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: dothemath: So he had Black friends?

He probably thought it was cool for him to say the n-word.

To his credit, he would at least soften the 'r'.


I hate it when British people try to sound cool.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Henry's greatest move was seceding from Rome and starting our own church, with hookers and blackjack.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he a credit to his race?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: hey! He only beheaded two. Two out of six. That's not a bad percentage. Plus, they were asking for it.


You know the old saying "You show some neck, yo ass get checked"

I don't mean "stared at," it's more like in Chess.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's quoted as constantly having to ask, "What dost thou mean, 'you people'?"
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: dothemath: So he had Black friends?

He probably thought it was cool for him to say the n-word.

To his credit, he would at least soften the 'r'.


As opposed to Pirates, who would trill it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Royal Navy? Yeah...I doubt he was there by choice
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, you mean to tell me that the political and commercial center of the world had people from all over the globe, not just the whiteys in the paintings?


London was nowhere near the political or commercial center of the world in Henry VIII's time. He may have helped make it happen by getting the Parliament to invest a ton of money into building a huge fleet, but it didn't make that much of a difference during his lifetime, as evidenced by the fact that the first English colony outside of Those Islands North of France wouldn't be founded until the his daughter Elizabeth's reign, and that England was still the underdog when the Spanish Armada tried to invade a few years later.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reginald D Hunter compares racism in the UK to the US
Youtube jzqeud7ov6M
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Course it was, Carter has an EU report that backs that up
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*nodsinhe'srightyouknow*
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Henry's greatest move was seceding from Rome and starting our own church, with hookers and blackjack.


hookers and pocjack.  And SIGN ME UP.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, you mean to tell me that the political and commercial center of the world had people from all over the globe, not just the whiteys in the paintings?


Actually London under Henry VIII was nowhere near being the commercial or cultural center of the world.  That was still northern Italy.  Paris and some of the German cities were much more important too.  London was still somewhat of a backwater compared with those places, and Henry VIII nearly bankrupted the country trying to portray himself as an equal of the continental royalty.

When I worked in Tudor history the prevailing wisdom as to why there weren't more people from the Ottoman Empire or Africa in England at the time seemed to be that all the important mercantile action was happening in Venice or Milan or Constantinople and there wasn't much reason to travel to the cold, often plague-infested islands to the north.

Yours in history,
The Third Man D.Phil
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, you mean to tell me that the political and commercial center of the world had people from all over the globe, not just the whiteys in the paintings?

London was nowhere near the political or commercial center of the world in Henry VIII's time. He may have helped make it happen by getting the Parliament to invest a ton of money into building a huge fleet, but it didn't make that much of a difference during his lifetime, as evidenced by the fact that the first English colony outside of Those Islands North of France wouldn't be founded until the his daughter Elizabeth's reign, and that England was still the underdog when the Spanish Armada tried to invade a few years later.


Yes, what this man said.  Quite.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I bet he died first. Typical.


"Why am I the only crewman with a red shirt?"
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Combustion: I bet he died first. Typical.

"Why am I the only crewman with a red shirt?"


Now that I think of it... maybe the shirts were originally red... but it was too hard to keep cleaning the blood off of them. 'Cause you know they were reusing them.

"Welcome aboard the Enterprise, here's your uniform..."

"Why is there a huge slash down the back?"

"...and here is the code to your storage locker... it's 1234 please don't change it."
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, you mean to tell me that the political and commercial center of the world had people from all over the globe, not just the whiteys in the paintings?

I'm glad he had a black guy on his ship, this definitely makes up for all the wife beheadings.

hey! He only beheaded two. Two out of six. That's not a bad percentage. Plus, they were asking for it.


That's about the same percentage of head I got from my ex girlfriends.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
it was a black woman, and some asshole drove her to the brink of insanity

Ghost Henry VIII Scene
Youtube pZxIAN6don4
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, you mean to tell me that the political and commercial center of the world had people from all over the globe, not just the whiteys in the paintings?

London was nowhere near the political or commercial center of the world in Henry VIII's time. He may have helped make it happen by getting the Parliament to invest a ton of money into building a huge fleet, but it didn't make that much of a difference during his lifetime, as evidenced by the fact that the first English colony outside of Those Islands North of France wouldn't be founded until the his daughter Elizabeth's reign, and that England was still the underdog when the Spanish Armada tried to invade a few years later.


More like the late 1700s.  In Henry's lifetime, the political capital Europe was undoubtedly Madrid, and the commercial capital of Europe was probably somewhere on the Iberian Atlantic Coast or in Antwerp (maybe Amsterdam).  Elizabeth was so cash-strapped that if it wasn't for privateers, she would have been the poorest virgin in the world.  In Henry's time, I doubt London was even the commercial center of England.  Bristol and the Cinque Ports were much more important to the economic life of Engerland.

Then they moved to Paris and Amsterdam respectively in the 1600s.  Louis XIV was the undisputed god-king of Europe.  And if you wanted to sell something, you went to the Dutch.  Hell, the English had a practical military derby with the Netherlands called the "England gets its narrow ass whipped again Sweepstakes".  Charles II was the Merry Monarch mostly because he was being straight-out paid for by Louis like a favored catamite.  Only really with the death of Louis and the garnering of New World and Indian outposts did the English start to raise London up from the perennial also-ran of Europe to a world center.

To be honest, the idea there was a black man in the 16th century version of Saginaw MI is rather interesting.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Schmerd1948: NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, you mean to tell me that the political and commercial center of the world had people from all over the globe, not just the whiteys in the paintings?

I'm glad he had a black guy on his ship, this definitely makes up for all the wife beheadings.

hey! He only beheaded two. Two out of six. That's not a bad percentage. Plus, they were asking for it.

That's about the same percentage of head I got from my ex girlfriends.


If you're getting head from ex girlfriends you're doing a hell of a lot better than most of us.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jzqeud7o​v6M]


'Have I Got News for You' is one of the best programs on television! (in my opinion, at least)
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Schmerd1948: hey! He only beheaded two. Two out of six. That's not a bad percentage. Plus, they were asking for it.

You know the old saying "You show some neck, yo ass get checked"

I don't mean "stared at," it's more like in Chess.


I am not familiar with that wise old saying. I will certainly take it under advisement. Thank you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oblig.
He's Black?
Youtube -mzp4CrhD_0
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mariners and the maritime professions have always been more diverse and cosmopolitan just because of the nature of their work taking them to different places.

Also, I have a dozen maritime, naval, and archaeological keywords in my news trigger and somehow this didn't come up.  Admins need to do a better job of tagging stories.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love the way the article implies that Henry had some active Diversity and Inclusion program running before you were "selected' to be a crew member.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jzqeud7o​v6M]

'Have I Got News for You' is one of the best programs on television! (in my opinion, at least)


No argument from me on that.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: NikolaiFarkoff: Wait, you mean to tell me that the political and commercial center of the world had people from all over the globe, not just the whiteys in the paintings?

I'm glad he had a black guy on his ship, this definitely makes up for all the wife beheadings.

hey! He only beheaded two. Two out of six. That's not a bad percentage. Plus, they were asking for it.


While it can be argued both went to the block for essentially embarrassing the King, only one of them actively did what she was accused of.
 
