(NYPost)   Mentally ill man barricades himself inside a conductor's cab on the NYC subway. Next stop Bellevue Hospital. Stand clear of the closing security doors   (nypost.com) divider line
    New York City Subway, Psychiatry, Mental health, Manhattan train Wednesday morning, Mental disorder, Broad Street station, J train, Broad Street  
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the way at the end is the main point.

More resources are needed to address the worsening situation

More officers in the subway only pushes the violent mentally ill somewhere else. Back up on to the streets. 

But solving the mentally ill's problems isn't the point. It isn't ever the point. Building a slickly-produced perception of compassion is the point. Holding a performative press conference is the point. Getting paid is the point.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy is really not taking this well.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crazy Conductor
Youtube 7RQDAcoiHPk
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lately on Youtube people have been placing cameras in the front window of trains and subways so that you can take a virtual ride.

⁴ᴷ⁶⁰ NYC Subway Front Window View - The Manhattan-Bound 7 Express Line
Youtube ukOHqdPbYYg
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The taking of Pelham 1-Potato-Monkey
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mentally ill and NYC subway go together like cereal and milk.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The taking of Pelham 1-Potato-Monkey


Fark user image
and
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CSB

I was asked by a friend who I used to work with to leave my current company and come to work for his new start up business. It just happened to be in New York City, over on 33rd street. Just a block walk from Penn Station. Not a fan of NYC and it's a hassle going back and forth via train.

Well, I hate commuting and for me, it would've been a 90 minute trip on the Long Island Railroad one way. I lived close to a station but parking would be the worst part of the commute. So I had sheepishly agreed to come in for an interview. The job was mine, regardless but I had to come in for this formality.

So I put on my best suit, got up early and took a ride into the city via the Long Island Rail Road. It was a typical commuter train. Packed, busy, stopped at 18 million stations and soon enough the train car I was in was getting full. There was one seat open. It was next to me.

We hit the last station before Penn, Woodside, and a bum gets on, sees the open seat next to me and sits down. Well, he smelt like death warmed over and just as we get into the tunnel, we lose lights for a moment and all one can see are the lights from inside the tunnel.

That's when I felt something warm and wet on my seat. Matter or fact, I smelled pee.

Sure enough, the bum sitting next to me pissed his seat and it spilled over to my seat. I quickly stood up and called him an asshole.

The train stopped at Penn, I get out and run to the nearest restroom to try to clean up best as I could.
I walked to 33rd, went to my interview and calmly advised I wouldn't be taking the job. Walked out back to Penn and took the next train home.

About six months later, the start up company was out of business. The bum? Probably still pissing on the next train...
 
nyclon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like Dave Chappelle is having another break from reality
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

