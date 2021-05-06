 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   Won't someone think of the ball pits?   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bazinga.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost twenty years ago, we learned we needed to better protect our cock pits.  It's only fair to do the same for our ball pits.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A beloved childhood experience, or a petri dish of germs?

The second one. Those things have always been disgusting.
 
sniderman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ball pit = Subby's mom
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Beautiful.

Why dont you show me which exact balls you rubbed your disgusting feet all over so I can put them right on my mouth.

Then maybe ill let the guitar player in the terrifying animatronic bear band touch me in my bathing suit area.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Last ball pit I recall letting my child play in was one in a Shreveport Chick-fil-a, where someone had broken off a deuce and sent the kids running.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Last ball pit I recall letting my child play in was one in a Shreveport Chick-fil-a, where someone had broken off a deuce and sent the kids running.


That dont sound too Christian.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Beautiful.

Why dont you show me which exact balls you rubbed your disgusting feet all over so I can put them right on my mouth.

Then maybe ill let the guitar player in the terrifying animatronic bear band touch me in my bathing suit area.


I could've sworn I read on this very website that they took out the band and replaced them w/ a single DJ. You know, like the music industry in real life.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Our closest mall built a huge, two-story slide that was completed last spring. It's still tapped off, so every. farking. time. I have to explain to my kid that they can't go down.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't think this is even in the top 100 list of things I'm worried about as a parent. Kids get germs. Outside of a pandemic it hasn't been a big deal as long as they are up to date on their shots.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the paywalls?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, those were disgusting LONG before COVID arrived on the scene.
 
jamesfox27
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Over-sterilization to the point that our immune systems will be over-run by the most novice of viruses...

In nature survival of the fittest is what allows all species to evolve and flourish. Humans have never been the exception.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ball Pit Bar
Youtube zYqiYviVLvg
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Our closest mall built a huge, two-story slide that was completed last spring. It's still tapped off, so every. farking. time. I have to explain to my kid that they can't go down.


I was going to take my little nephew to Disneyland, but instead I drove him to an old burned-out warehouse. "Oh, no," I said, "Disneyland burned down." He cried and cried, but I think that, deep down, he thought it was a pretty good joke. I started to drive over to the real Disneyland, but it was getting late.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ball pits are disgusting. Kids pee, poo, sneeze, drool, vomit and bleed in there, and the ball pits are cleaned every three months. They're also not shy about grabbing all the lost socks, underwear and other junk they find on the floor.

Sometimes parents wade into the pit when their kids don't want to leave, and they lose their watch or wallet or something else, so the attendant has to begrudgingly dive in to help find their lost item. Worse is when the parent gets stuck, and has to be pulled out. If someone watching the pit does a good job of keeping out parents "because they are too big and it violates the height safety requirement", they have learned their lesson and know to stop trouble before it happens.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bioweapons facilities. Our kids never went in them, even though they wanted to.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Almost twenty years ago, we learned we needed to better protect our cock pits.  It's only fair to do the same for our ball pits.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I make my kids get messy.  They jump in muddy puddles, explore under rocks, and generally get really, really dirty.

I'd never let them in a ball pit, covid or no covid.
 
Muta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've never had the opportunity to experience the joy of playing in a ball pit.  They didn't exist when I was young and now people would think it was creepy if I climbed in and played with the other kids.  😒
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*auto-immune diseases approve of this thread*
 
jjwars1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cajnik: Our closest mall built a huge, two-story slide that was completed last spring. It's still tapped off, so every. farking. time. I have to explain to my kid that they can't go down.

I was going to take my little nephew to Disneyland, but instead I drove him to an old burned-out warehouse. "Oh, no," I said, "Disneyland burned down." He cried and cried, but I think that, deep down, he thought it was a pretty good joke. I started to drive over to the real Disneyland, but it was getting late.


The original was better.

https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-liv​e/video/deep-thoughts-tricking-kids/27​23989
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hear there was a large ball pit gathering in early January.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: "Then there are those who have found other ways to scratch that ball pit itch."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
