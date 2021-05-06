 Skip to content
 
The US loses another overall #1 ranking but still leads on the crucial "per capita" basis
    Followup, Carbon dioxide, China's emissions, Greenhouse gas, massive scale of China, world's largest population, historical basis, Global warming, carbon dioxide  
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Interestingly, by my math the population of the OECD is roughly that of China. As they pass the emissions of the entire OECD, which they will, they will have higher per capita emissions. They will also have a significantly more carbon intensive economy than anywhere else in the world.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would have thought that if everything says "Made in China" on it they would have bad air?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ne *cough cough* at
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you mean the country we use to manufacture things we can't manufacture here due to stringent emissions laws?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey I was told there'd be no Meth.......!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: you mean the country we use to manufacture things we can't manufacture here due to stringent emissions laws?


China can enact and enforce the same laws we do, they choose not to.
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure per capita isnt a consideration for the environment
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are jealous and want to ramp up emissions to take the top spot again, I'm sure.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: you mean the country we use to manufacture things we can't manufacture here due to stringent emissions laws?


Short of mercury-infused pacifiers, we can make the same stuff here at about the same price. And even then, it's limited by wages, since employees are more expensive than slaves. Companies have farted out a bunch of hot air about leaving due to regulations, but nobody ever has.
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, When you want cheap crap, you can't expect China, with the most SLAVE labor to
be very environmental friendly do ya?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brizbon: Pretty sure per capita isnt a consideration for the environment


*spittake*
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm going to ask the obvious question.

If we offset the carbon to the countries that import their slave labor exports, what did it look like then?

I recently bought a Jet Drill press. Got it home, "Made in China". Even the supposedly quality tools aren't made in an OECD country anymore.

/I'm frustrated and don't know how to react.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Somaticasual: you mean the country we use to manufacture things we can't manufacture here due to stringent emissions laws?

China can enact and enforce the same laws we do, they choose not to.


Same goes for USA arguing about regulations already in Sweden.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: And on a historical basis, OECD members are still the world's biggest warming culprits, having pumped four times more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than China since 1750.

True, but not all of the greenhouse gases that have been pumped into the atmosphere are still there.  Some break down, some escape into space, and some get absorbed by stuff on the surface.

Of course that brings up the question as to what some of that "stuff" on the surface entails.  Our oceans are one of them, and that is proving not to be a good thing (see: ocean acidification).
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
china will kill us all. if they all decide to use toilet paper, say good bye to all the worlds trees. they are raping the oceans of fish right now. they will kill us all.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Insain2: Hey I was told there'd be no Meth.......!!!!!![Fark user image 248x203]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/Fix the pollution with science.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Reduce the capita.  Problem solved.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The neat thing is that capitalism produced shareholder value for a brief moment.

/if you don't think china is capitalist af, you're a nutter
//guess who were the cheapskates who incentivized them to pollute, and supplied us with the cheap things?
///oops i gave it away. it was us.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: china will kill us all. if they all decide to use toilet paper, say good bye to all the worlds trees. they are raping the oceans of fish right now. they will kill us all.


In other news, this is what some_beer_drinker believes is a typical bathroom in China:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

b2theory: Interestingly, by my math the population of the OECD is roughly that of China. As they pass the emissions of the entire OECD, which they will, they will have higher per capita emissions. They will also have a significantly more carbon intensive economy than anywhere else in the world.


I feel like reading the article would have been useful before making that comment.
 
