(PBS)   Oh the humanity   (pbs.org)
18
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Seen in a no smoking area just before the explosion.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ted Cruz' father caused it.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
wasn't me
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One of the best Mythbuster episodes, ever.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

COVID19: wasn't me


That's what a guilty person would say.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: One of the best Mythbuster episodes, ever.


The best was the one where they sealed two pig carcasses in a Camaro for 6 weeks to see if they could get the odor out.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm a Hurmit/Troll/Germaphobe so I didn't leave my cave/under the bridge home for that farkin shat to do any of that......!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


O'Buttmo did it we all know that!!!!!
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KingKauff: stuhayes2010: One of the best Mythbuster episodes, ever.

The best was the one where they sealed two pig carcasses in a Camaro for 6 weeks to see if they could get the odor out.


I missed that episode......did they get the stench out???
 
gbv23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Great...some wimps and a blimp"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Time travelers. 

As best we can tell, in the original timeline, the Hindenburg was taken down by an observation plane that got too close. Germany took it as a deliberate act of war and kicked off WW2.

Early time travelers tried to prevent WW2 by preventing the accident, but it turned out that made it worse. The Hindenburg made a series of successful trans-Atlantic crossings that ultimately fomented such good relationships between Germany and the US that the US joined the Axis. It was a mess.

There were a series of mishaps trying to recreate the observation plane incident and it never turned out well. RIP Amelia Earhart.

Ultimately, the best resolution turned out to be an incendiary device planted on the airship. History gets a mystery and a terrible war that could have been worse.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Witches!
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jimmy Page staged that incident so he could use a photo of it for an album cover.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Insain2: KingKauff: stuhayes2010: One of the best Mythbuster episodes, ever.

The best was the one where they sealed two pig carcasses in a Camaro for 6 weeks to see if they could get the odor out.

I missed that episode......did they get the stench out???


Mostly.  They couldn't get it all out of the air vents.  They put it up for sale and eventually sold it to a guy who was gonna use it for parts.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
