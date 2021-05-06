 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   In 2015, Maine stopped the review and approval process for vanity license plates, and it's pretty much been an A55 RGY ever since   (wtnh.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Vanity plate, Vehicle registration plate, Obscenity, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, crude license plate messages, American Civil Liberties Union, Vehicle registration plates of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

916 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shenna Bellows is thinking of the children, picking her battles like a soccer mom.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw a Tesla in northern Maine a couple days ago with the license plate "THX ELON"

I got a laugh out of it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the ones incorporating the license plate holder are the best
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I used to wonder if the A55 RGY plate was shopped until I was behind a car in Boca Raton that had A55 RGM or similar.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"EYEEETASS"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Article does not include a single example.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Shenna Bellows is thinking of the children, picking her battles like a soccer mom.


It's not an election year, what the fark else is she supposed to do?

^oh hey look censorship here too!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In California and later Nevada I had plates the read "NATAZHA".  If you've read Anthony's Immortals series you'd understand.

My Renfaire character
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
dcist.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The ACLU will stop at nothing to stop us from expressing our freedom to be crude farking shiatholes.  Censorship sucks.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I used to wonder if the A55 RGY plate was shopped until I was behind a car in Boca Raton that had A55 RGM or similar.


Ass Orgm?
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
natazha: "NATAZHA"

I assume thats some kinda Game of Thrones word for "herpes".
 
Taketombo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Useless without pics.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: [dcist.com image 640x436]


It's sad that this plate was recalled because someone said it was talking about having oral sex with kids
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In her post at the ACLU of Maine, Bellows sought to ensure Mainers' rights to freedom of expression, but she said license plates are state property and that the state can regulate them. The state has a compelling interest in protecting children from "obscene, sexual or violent material, ..I want to justify having a job"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x573]

the ones incorporating the license plate holder are the best


Or the plate itself
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
winchester92
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That explains why I saw this a few days ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike4688
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"In a shocking turn of events Californians are leaving Texas in droves, heading to Maine, to get the personalized license plates they've always wanted."

Street footage of cars passing by:
BONGRIP
PSSYFRT
DANK420
BALLBAG
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is buck fiden 2024 OK
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I like the uncensored vanity plates.
"He's a douchebag."
"OMG! You're so mean! He's not like-"
"Look at his damn plates."

*STDMN69*

"Oh."
"Yeah, he gets really pissy if you say 'S - T - D man?', too."
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A coworker had a buddy with customized plates (TWUCK) for his customized Toyota pickup. He funded it by a series of residential burglaries all over the valley. When cops asked neighbors if they saw any strange vehicles recently, and everybody said they saw a customized pickup with license plates reading TWUCK.

I once asked for a license plate reading XYZZY. Nothing happened.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
PA denied my plate : HITNRUN
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember seeing a cute redhead in New England with the vanity plate SIDHE. Also another attractive young lady who probably meant a different reference for her DVDA tag.

And one down South that said DKSKNQT. My friend insisted it meant Dark Skin Cutie but I suspect otherwise.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Is buck fiden 2024 OK


Fark user imageView Full Size


keep trying, lil red-hat.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Is buck fiden 2024 OK


lets see it in 7 characters.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The First Amendment protects your right to have any bumper sticker you want ..."

In 1789 the bumper was the backside of a horse, so of course the founding fathers were OK with this.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.