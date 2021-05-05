 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Italy: Come for the culture, food, and history. Stay because you stabbed a policeman to death in a botched drug deal   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    Scary, Law, Crime, Court, Prison, Gratitude, Prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta, Judge, Lawyer  
444 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 7:46 AM



crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is up with the drugs & dealers in Italy. I had a classmate from my hometown kill an old Italian dude back in 09 when he was high as fark on acid. He's in a mental health facility near Florence these days.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My attorney has advised me not to comment.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a college student studying abroad which means that you are likely not a hardened criminal capable of exacting street justice.  You got burned on a deal with a stranger.  It happens.  Suck it up.  Next time, ask your local friends to hook you up.  Most Americans studying abroad spend all their time in bars anyway.  There has to be a bartender who could help you out.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude buy fake coke, get mad, steal backpack, stab cop trying to retrieve backpack.

Lawyer says guys going to jail is a travesty for the country.

Sheeesh
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes you have to be outside the USA to have someone who is white and well off face life in prison for their first offense of killing a police officer
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There go my post-COVID vacation plans. I was headed to Italy specifically to stab a policeman to death in a botched drug deal, and then was going to stick around for the culture, food and history.

If I have to do it the other way around I might as well go to the UK.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stabbing someone EIGHT times does not sound like self defense.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys should give Amanda Knox a call. She knows how to get away with murder in Italy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

docilej: Those guys should give Amanda Knox a call. She knows how to get away with murder in Italy.


ImOscar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Prosecutor Nunzia D'Elia told the Associated Press that during interrogations, the Americans "exhibited apparent difficulty in grasping the gravity of the situation."
"'Is he really dead? Dead, dead?'" D'Elia said Natale-Hjorth responded when he learned the officer was deceased.

As the trial neared its end, one of Elder's defense lawyers, Renato Borzone, argued in court that deep-set psychiatric problems, including a constant fear of being attacked, figured in the fatal stabbing. Borzone told the court his client saw a world filled with enemies due to psychiatric problems and that something "short-circuited" when Elder was confronted by the officer.

Both teens come from Mill Valley - a small town located just a short drive from San Francisco, over the Golden Gate Bridge which is often referred to as 'millionaire's village', DailyMail.com can reveal.
The town is packed with art galleries, trendy fashion boutiques and open-air coffee shops and is popular with wealthy Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and downtown financial brokers.
Natale-Hjorth's parents fit right in among Mill Valley's high-society, with his mother Heidi a high-end realtor with upmarket real estate brokerage Sotheby's and father Fabrizio an Executive Director at a private equity firm.
Together they own three homes -  a posh $1.65 million three bedroom house with stunning views of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, a stunning $2million 'architect designed' beach house in Stinson Beach, and an apartment in Sausalito, California, which they rent out.
Elder, however, was thrust into Mill Valley after being kicked out of Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory School in San Francisco after punching a fellow student giving him brain damage in 2016.
His family still live in a $1.3million home in San Francisco.

Had to go through three separate article to find the pertinent information: both murderous farkheads are dumb and from rich families so they obviously shouldn't be held accountable for their actions. Big surprise there.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You're a college student studying abroad which means that you are likely not a hardened criminal capable of exacting street justice.  You got burned on a deal with a stranger.  It happens.  Suck it up.  Next time, ask your local friends to hook you up.  Most Americans studying abroad spend all their time in bars anyway.  There has to be a bartender who could help you out.


12-35 year olds from middle to upperclass suburbs who grew up on gangster and action movies. Never been in a fight or around actual drug deals, so they think that shiat grind makes you cool, and they are desperate to be 'tough' because they have never achieved anything of value in life. So they over compensate when a deal or a confrontation goes the other way.
 
brilett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Smart guys, holding onto the murder weapon in their hotel room.

Maybe if you hid it under your bed?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was $80 bucks worth of coke? It couldn't have been about money, these OG's needed respect. You don't know what it's like in these streets. They've watched so many movies about drug dealers, you just wouldn't understand.

Anyway, what a vacation!
 
ssa5
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is a certain criminal type that preys just on tourists, especially young American males. These guys were naïve and dumb to be trying to buy drugs at that time from a stranger, they almost asked to be ripped off. But while stealing the backpack was childish, the killing of anyone much less a police officer was a whole new level of entitled stupidity. They DESERVE to be jailed, kept away from spreading their stupidity gene.

However while sentenced to life, they will probably get released in 10 years.
 
soupafi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also wanted for questioning
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well shiat, i was offered drugs in Italy but i had enough sense to politely decline.  I just wanted some weed, not the hard stuff.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Also wanted for questioning


Carl Sagan?
 
August11
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember running into punks like this on their return from "study abroad." Entitled. Brutish. Vapid. If one fifth of their accounts were true, they were the ugliest of the ugly Americans while staying wherever.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Not to mention, the cop was stabbed 8 times. Their defense lawyer makes it sound like this was just a 19-year-old boy that made a tiny mistake. Oopsie. That wasn't an oopsie. That was a rage murder.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I believe this is a recent photo of said perp.
