(NYPost)   In his defense, they are really good popsicles   (nypost.com) divider line
11
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noah "managed to purchase $2,618.85 worth" of the pop-pelgangers from Amazon and "had them sent to his Auntie's house."
"In case you are wondering, that's 51 cases, containing 918 popsicles,"


$2.85 apiece? i want to say that's way overpriced, but then i realized it's been so long since i bought ice cream that i have no idea how much it would actually cost
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hate when go fund me is used to finance peoples' stupidity. Which is most of the time.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I hate when go fund me is used to finance peoples' stupidity. Which is most of the time.


I wish go fund me was around when I was partying hard, "I got wasted and spent my rent on drugs and booze last night, please help me!"
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What really good popsicles may look like:
The Gong Show - The Popsicle Twins ("Have You Got a Nickel?") 1978
Youtube 7QzPjHsRsn4
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I hate when go fund me is used to finance peoples' stupidity. Which is most of the time.


Well he is a 4-year-old -- we can't expect him to be a savvy consumer quite yet. I'm a little surprised that Amazon can't be forced to refund his money, since he's not of a legal age to be making a credit card purchase.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I hate when go fund me is used to finance peoples' stupidity. Which is most of the time.


It's either that, or trying to bypass the failure of the US health system.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The real crime? Too many Sponge-puns
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PlusCestLaMeme: big pig peaches: I hate when go fund me is used to finance peoples' stupidity. Which is most of the time.

Well he is a 4-year-old -- we can't expect him to be a savvy consumer quite yet. I'm a little surprised that Amazon can't be forced to refund his money, since he's not of a legal age to be making a credit card purchase.


I'm a talking about the parents in this particular case.

The 4 years old is probably the smart one here.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What really good popsicles may look like:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7QzPjHsR​sn4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


We really need a "where are they now" for the Popsicle Twins.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What really good popsicles may look like:


Luckily for me, I remember watching that episode the first time it aired. I was a young teenager at the time to.

My friend watched it with me and he even wrote to the show asking if they would give her name and number out to him.
 
