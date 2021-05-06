 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   "Back when I was kid in the 20's, we used to not have school when it snowed." "Wow, grandpa, that must have been awesome." "It was, kid, it truly was"   (thehill.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, Education, New York City, New York City Department of Education, public schools, High school, School, school buildings, Teacher  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 10:20 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clearly Canadian [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were the parent, I'd give a lecture on "Lying to your Teacher/Boss 101" that day.

"Sorry I couldn't get zoom to work and we can't go out and get the computer fixed."
"The snow took out the internet."
"I got hurt trying to shovel."
"The system won't let me log in."

Remember kids; the lie only has to hold up to as much scrutiny that they can dole out from a distance.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure teachers just absolutely love the idea of spontaneously switching to remote for a single day.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Remember kids; the lie only has to hold up to as much scrutiny that they can dole out from a distance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I told my wife the moment that they started remote learning through the internet be the excuse to kill snow days.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The pandemic has also created the ability to switch seamlessly to remote learning, and DOE central and schools have distributed hundreds of thousands of devices to ensure that learning can continue remotely during school closures,"

It's not seamless if the kid leaves their textbooks at school, or were working on a lab or something when the snow day hits. Also, unless those devices are being booted and connected regularly, you're going to have some serious issues the first snow day when suddenly the all have to update and rejoin the domain.
 
GasDude
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On the plus side, no more "make-up" days extending the school year later in June.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This really sucks.

How often do kids get the chance to play in fresh snow? They get a break, have some fun, and get some exercise outdoors. Must we make childhood as much of a grind as adulthood?

Let kids be kids.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Surprised the teachers unions would allow this. They barley get enough time off as it is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size

"Lies find a way..."
 
Lifeless
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll realize that they can cut costs by starting the schoolyear after Labor Day.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Better yet, nix summer break.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wonder if they can set a over/under on it. I'd say, give the kids 5 true snowdays a year, maybe 2 per storm, if its looking like it will extend the schoolyear, switch them to virtual at some point.  Just put them as semi planned break into the calendar like you already do.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Snow Day (3/9) Movie CLIP - Snowplowman (2000) HD
Youtube t0Yf_fvD-lY
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Our local school district completely killed remote learning when all the students went back months ago.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Snow days in NYC are rare anyhow.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: This really sucks.

How often do kids get the chance to play in fresh snow? They get a break, have some fun, and get some exercise outdoors. Must we make childhood as much of a grind as adulthood?

Let kids be kids.


Fu*k those kids.

When I was their age I was about 80% sure that I was going to be killed by an actual Terminator. Homicidal, time traveling robots were a real thing to me.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Times are a changin'.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A lot of school boards here in Canucklestan want to keep "snow days" - especially if our hydro (electricity) goes oot.
Lappy batteries can't handle 6 hours straight of schoolin'.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What about tornado days? Or hurricane days? If it knocked the power out, that's the end of that. Great, now the kids will be rooting for tornadoes and hurricanes.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Back in the Blizzard of 78.  We got up early to listen to the radio, to see if we had school.  "No school, anywhere in New England, except Salem, NH!"  Aaaaargh!

So, the end of the school year comes around, and our summer is going to start on time, No make up days in Salem, NH!  Suck it friends from surrounding towns who got a week or so off!"

So, then all the surrounding schools decided to forgive those make up days.  Aaaaargh!

The moral of this story?  There is no justice for first world problems.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.