(Some Thrifty Guy)   It's almost like a worldwide pandemic that completely changed social and workplace dynamics might have actually had an effect on consumer spending. Shocking, we know   (swnsdigital.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paying fewer restaurant bills and buying less movie tickets


did the author think they were being smart by using both 'fewer' and 'less' in the first sentence?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deodorant, toothpaste, soap...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it might get me banned, I'll admit I have spent less on alcohol.
I made a very conscious decision in late Feb of 2020 to not drink outside of Friday and Saturday even though I knew it wouldn't really matter.   I did this knowing it may become quite easy to lean on booze as a crutch and no longer view it as an indulgence.   Plus I held back on porch beers with my neighbors for a few months until we had a better grasp of the risks of having a few beers in outdoor proximity.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shockingly areas impacted by shutdowns were impacted the most....entertainment, transportation, cosmetics, clothing...you aren't doing any transportation to any entertainment so you don't need nice clothes or perfume, cologne, or cosmetics.

Let's see where we stand a year post re-opening, huh?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  







I'm betting he thinks they're synonyms so used both for better flow.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TOP FIVE THINGS PEOPLE ARE SPENDING MORE MONEY ON
Coffee - 45%
Streaming subscriptions - 36%
Package delivery/shipping costs - 35%
Technology - 33%
Cell data - 33%

TOP FIVE THINGS PEOPLE ARE SPENDING LESS MONEY ON
Clothing - 34%
Cosmetics - 30%
Transportation/commuting - 25%
Entertainment - 24%
Alcohol - 21%

Hunchentoot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not convinced a human wrote that article. It reads weird, with strange language choices
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sources cited that I could see, but then again I didn't read closely after "buying lessmovie tickets."
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  





Technology/ISP/Streaming porn 33%
Cheap alcohol at Grocery/Liquor Stores- 33%






Expensive Alcohol at Bars - 21%

FTFY



FTFY
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an essential worker who doesn't go to the movies much, nor eat out much (we tend to order in, which is still a viable option during the pandemic), so my spending hasn't changed much.  Although our latest lockdown (Lockdown III: The Revengening) has not only locked down non-essential stores like clothing stores, it has also prevented in-store shopping for all non-essential items like clothing and such (including such total non-essentials as socks and underwear) even in stores that have departments considered essential (food, toiletries, etc.) like Wal-Mart.  Those stores have to cordon off the clothing and other non-essential departments.  So if we want clothes we have to order online and do curbside pickup.  So maybe that part of my spending has changed a tiny bit.  Otherwise it's business as usual for me.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other things people are spending less money on: soap, deodorant, razor blades.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my problem.

Now that I'm vaxed, everything out of lockdown that I think of doing, just seems like a waste of money.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  





I've cut back too.  Between not being able to buy booze through curbside pickup, my doctor telling me to cut back, the overall cost of it, the desire to lose weight so maybe I won't have to use the CPAP anymore, and the fear that it could negatively interact with my blood pressure medication, I've gone from a pre-pandemic 2-drink minimum to a glass of scotch each day (and maybe some sherry) to two or three drinks a week.  I had a shot of sake on Monday, I might have a glass of cognac tonight, and maybe a glass of scotch on Saturday.
 
NihilismKat
‘’ 1 hour ago  















My life as an introvert. Seems about right.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  





I have spent less myself starting around mid January. Things got a lot less stressful all of a sudden.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
according to a new survey, four in 10 Americans believe they actually spent more money in 2020 compared to 2019.

Well belief is all fine and dandy, but knowing is actually a lot better. Like, facts and stuff.  I know my spreadsheet isn't perfect, but my wife and I spent around $1,258 less in 2020 than we did in 2019, but booze spending went up by $300.





Good on you. Better for your body, your mind, and your budget.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  





I would suspect for most people it has to do with bar vs grocery store prices.  I mean, a shot of mid-shelf whiskey will cost you $1.00 or $2.00 from your liquor cabinet or $5.00 to $10.00 at the bar.  Don't get me started on clubs.  They're probably actually consuming the same amount of alcohol, just paying less for it.
 
wontar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hunchentoot: I'm not convinced a human wrote that article. It reads weird, with strange language choices


Have you met people? Most many of them don't understandably know how to wordage correctedly.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  











You keep track of your spending on a spreadsheet?  Are you my boss?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  



















Yeah, I was going to point out the article said we're spending less on alcohol, not buying less alcohol.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One in four (25%) of millennials between the ages of 25 and 40 report a negative impact on their finances, compared to a little over one in three (37%) baby boomers aged 56 and over.
However, although a whopping 95% of millennials polled say they're either employed or self-employed, only 41% of boomers say the same, while another 44% are retired.

As a GenXer, I always have mixed feelings about surveys like this. On one hand, I always feel a bit miffed that my entire generation is continually ignored and that no one gives a sh*t about us, for survey purposes.

OTOH, whatever.
 
Alebak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Restaurants and movie theaters are down, while canned food, can openers, booze, and shotguns are up! NO ONE KNOWS WHY."
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I knew "pants" would be #1. Yeah, they called it "clothing" but we all know it's pants.
 
