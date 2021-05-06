 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Welcome to the United States of Narcissism, population YOU   (uk.news.yahoo.com) divider line
42
    More: Facepalm, Scottish National Party, Economic inequality, Success, best person, Labour movement, Scottish Parliament election, 2007, Ayahuasca, child poverty  
•       •       •

1364 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 9:18 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time Magazine adequately covered this in 2006.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need to get out more.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Time Magazine adequately covered this in 2006.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just have to drive around a little bit to affirm this many times over.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you met Americans? I am clearly the best person any of them knows.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ in a household of just four I would put myself dead last, my wife third and the dogs tied for first.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the most important takeaway I've gotten from this is that I can go to Costa Rica, Peru, Mexico and the Netherlands to do psychedelics legally.  I think I'll go traditional honkey and do mushrooms in the woods in the Netherlands.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord help us if i am the best of us.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm the only person I know.

/not really
 
digidorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike most people I would happily admit my flaws if I had any.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also have the longest and girthiest reproductive organ.

Its technically considered a speed bump in New Zealand.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say, YEAH WHATEVER!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone is the noble and plucky underdog in their own story.

Not me.  I'm the rich, jerk boyfriend in an 80s movie.  I've got the girl that the protagonist is in love with.  Me and my bros give the protagonist a hard time.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Day is first, one son is probably second, and me and the other son are tied for third.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see someone's been to the pol tab.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, folks.  I'm the one skewing the results.  I'm pretty sure I'm the worst person I know.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: People need to get out more.


NO
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human Resource - Dominator (1991)
Youtube -dohzrXT09w
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBonestripper: I say, YEAH WHATEVER!


Liam Lynch: United States of Whatever
Youtube Xz7_3n7xyDg
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pat The Bunny - I'm Not a Good Person [Lyrics]
Youtube v4ATc1RGPyA
suddenly music thread!
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/v4ATc1RG​PyA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] suddenly music thread!


Someone put my inner dialogue to music.  Nice!
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The survey was conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by a wellness company that specializes in the therapeutic use of plant-based medicine to aid in personal and spiritual growth who had no vested interest in the outcome of this survey and only conducted it for the linkback that news sites desperate for content would include in the larger story about the results so nobody would suspect that this was a native advertisement."

There. Fixed that for them.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yup, we've seen the result of this since the start of this outbreak.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can you think of anyone else more deserving

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mike_d85: I think I'll go traditional honkey and do mushrooms in the woods in the Netherlands.


You should listen to a lot of Doors music and wear a crazy headband too.

If the sun comes out you should pretend to be all scared of it and sh*t.
 
August11
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only quality I have over my fellow Americans is that I don't take up the entire grocery isle with myself, my shopping cart, and my cretinous, unfortunate offspring.

Other than that I suck.
 
miscreant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My girlfriend is easily a better person than me... except for my first wife, that would actually apply to pretty much all the women I've dated come to think of it
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
dothemath:

Kids in the Hall - Into the Doors
Youtube 5xillqqt0Y0
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know I am not the "best" person, not by a long shot with all things considered. However, I am confident enough to think I may be best in certain areas.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of course I think I'm the best. I like all the same stuff I like.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm a deadbeat, a loser, a parasitic user.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Of course I think I'm the best. I like all the same stuff I like.


Tina Turner - The Best (Official Music Video) [HD REMASTERED]
Youtube GC5E8ie2pdM
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: dothemath:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5xillqqt​0Y0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm all right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Chainsaw Turd Elf:

The Vindictives - Assembly Line
Youtube zIYwxkpvvYQ


It's been a while, thanks for the reminder
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tom Wolfe gave us the label for this - the Me Generation - in August 1976.

My neighbors are curious septuagenarian examples of who Wolfe described.  Sometimes they're very much like they stepped out of the movie Serial, waxing nostalgic about the days of daily half marathon and stuff, and they're even former Marin denizens.

It's arguably generational this me me me crap, but today's narcissism is laden with amazingly parochial, almost microbial, malevolence and malignance that we've not known before.

Anyway, my Gen Xness may across as a not so illusory je ne sais quoi DGAFness if anyone actually wastes time to notice.  Works for me.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x232] [View Full Size image _x_]


Every time I see his fat face I want to throw a paper sack full of cold diarrhea at it.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I regularly think about ending cancer, racism and war, so I am a great person. The implementation phase is proving difficult though. I'm more of an 'ideas' guy I guess.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

miscreant: My girlfriend is easily a better person than me... except for my first wife, that would actually apply to pretty much all the women I've dated come to think of it


Nah, you're probably as decent as your girlfriends. People interact in odd ways sometimes. I get along with all of my ex-GFs, and two of them actually fly to my city where we, uh, you know.

I have only one who I truly despise and refuse to talk to. But that's it. Just because love falls apart doesn't mean friendship is canceled.

/except that one b*tch
 
Godscrack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Population Me
Youtube P3sYlBQneAQ
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Róisín Murphy - Narcissus
Youtube EmvISwHXnKA

https://youtu.be/k8db9QuagHE .
https://youtu.be/2g8DyJpaACA
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.