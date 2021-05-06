 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sanitized Database)   Little Bobby Tables has a new baby brother   (reportr.world) divider line
36
    More: Amusing, Family, newborn baby, photo of Baby Consonant, Family friend Yuleses Romneck Referente, Napagkasunduan ng pamilya na, Baby Consonant's grandfather Raugyl Estrera, Huwag niyong, Infant  
•       •       •

1382 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 8:03 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're Welsh, right?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's your name?"

"Janofski"

"How do you spell it?"

"S M I T H"

"?"

"They're all silent! Nevermind!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are far more harmless ways of getting attention than abusing your child.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great way to put a target on your kids back for bullying at school. Way to go parents.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The population of Kyrgyzstan is expanding? Good for them!
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And this is why some countries the government must approve the child's name.


// fake name for media attention
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd like to buy a vowel, please
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ia! Ia! Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl phtagn!
 
RonRon893
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Ginawa po namin ang pangalan hindi para magpasikat kundi upang bigyan ng identity ang aking anak. Hindi rin po namin alam na sisikat ng lubos ang pangalan ng aking anak," the baby's mother, Geraldine, told reportr.

Can you believe she actually said that in public?? Wow!
 
silverjets
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Napagkasunduan ng pamilya na bibigyan siya ng ganitong pangalan hango sa aming mga pangalan. Huwag niyong sasabihing walang utak or for the clout lang ito (hindi ito TikTok) dahil ilang weeks din ginugol ko diyan para mabuo ang pangalan ng apo ko," Estrera explained.

Ooh ee ooh ah ah ting tang walla walla bing bang
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think my cat typed that exact name in my browser the other night.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't think Subby understands the Bobby Tables joke.
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The parents are fans of Bill Cosby and Snoop Dogg?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"As long as walang batas na nagbabawal sa ganitong sitwasyon, wala kayong magaggawa. Palakihin natin ang mga bata na may takot sa Diyos at paggalang sa kapwa dahil ito ang kaugaliang dapat ipamana sa kanila, hindi puro poot"

So everyone involved had a stroke?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And they just moved to celebrate!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

silverjets: "Napagkasunduan ng pamilya na bibigyan siya ng ganitong pangalan hango sa aming mga pangalan. Huwag niyong sasabihing walang utak or for the clout lang ito (hindi ito TikTok) dahil ilang weeks din ginugol ko diyan para mabuo ang pangalan ng apo ko," Estrera explained.

Ooh ee ooh ah ah ting tang walla walla bing bang


Glad they decided to clear that up for us.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's going to go by Starvin Marvin.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll just call him lil' Throatwarbler.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xanadian: I'll just call him lil' Throatwarbler.


ok, now i can get the day started.

bing.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Napagkasunduan ng pamilya na bibigyan siya ng ganitong pangalan hango sa aming mga pangalan. Huwag niyong sasabihing walang utak or for the clout lang ito (hindi ito TikTok) dahil ilang weeks din ginugol ko diyan para mabuo ang pangalan ng apo ko," Estrera explained.

This is some entirely new usage of the word "explained" with which I am previously unfamiliar. Are these lyrics to that Kid Rock song? Bawiddah bah uh danguhwang iggydiggy, ugga wugga bugga budugwop daboogie.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mister Mxyzptlk says he is the real father.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Sounds like a great way to put a target on your kids back for bullying at school. Way to go parents.


Not a chance.  I mean sure it would have been that way in the past.  But with the way the youth of today regard anything that hurts someones feelings to be on par with being a member of a hate group those kids would quickly be suspended.  Then their parents names would be spread on twitter and people would call the parents employers demanding they be fired. Their only hope would be to tearfully apologize in a YouTube video talking about how their child learned the behavior from their grandparents and as a result all contact with them has been cut off.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: "As long as walang batas na nagbabawal sa ganitong sitwasyon, wala kayong magaggawa. Palakihin natin ang mga bata na may takot sa Diyos at paggalang sa kapwa dahil ito ang kaugaliang dapat ipamana sa kanila, hindi puro poot"

So everyone involved had a stroke?


I thought I was having a stroke while reading the article.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: "As long as walang batas na nagbabawal sa ganitong sitwasyon, wala kayong magaggawa. Palakihin natin ang mga bata na may takot sa Diyos at paggalang sa kapwa dahil ito ang kaugaliang dapat ipamana sa kanila, hindi puro poot"

So everyone involved had a stroke?


My Tagalog skills have seriously degraded.  At one time I would have been able to at least get the gist of what she was saying.  I think it ends with "without pure evil".

/ translated it.  "As long as there is no law prohibiting this situation, you can do nothing. Let's raise children with fear of God and respect for others because this is the habit they should inherit, not pure hatred."
// I was close
/// tatlo
 
MHudson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was very kind of that website to leave a one inch window where I can see the content.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RonRon893: "Ginawa po namin ang pangalan hindi para magpasikat kundi upang bigyan ng identity ang aking anak. Hindi rin po namin alam na sisikat ng lubos ang pangalan ng aking anak," the baby's mother, Geraldine, told reportr.

Can you believe she actually said that in public?? Wow!


That sounds like Tagalog or Filipino. But the word pangalan really concerns me.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/oh, wait, that's a penanggalan.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A hollow voice says "cretin."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Tax Boy: "As long as walang batas na nagbabawal sa ganitong sitwasyon, wala kayong magaggawa. Palakihin natin ang mga bata na may takot sa Diyos at paggalang sa kapwa dahil ito ang kaugaliang dapat ipamana sa kanila, hindi puro poot"

So everyone involved had a stroke?

I thought I was having a stroke while reading the article.


NSFW language

Can you speak English?... F you!!
Youtube y4iyuYbgt0I
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: evilsofa: Tax Boy: "As long as walang batas na nagbabawal sa ganitong sitwasyon, wala kayong magaggawa. Palakihin natin ang mga bata na may takot sa Diyos at paggalang sa kapwa dahil ito ang kaugaliang dapat ipamana sa kanila, hindi puro poot"

So everyone involved had a stroke?

I thought I was having a stroke while reading the article.

NSFW language

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y4iyuYbg​t0I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Damn, no need for that dude to flip out like that.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: A hollow voice says "cretin."


> HELLO SAILOR
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ooh ee ooh ah ah ting tang walla walla bing bang...


Yay racism is fun!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's pronounced "ah-sweepay"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Ia! Ia! Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl phtagn!


Ahhh, little baby Fhtagn. Such a wonderful child, hardly any tentacles visible at all normally, has a great future in japanese entertainment.
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If he says his own name backwards he's exiled to the fifth dimension.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Mister Mxyzptlk says he is the real father.


Awesome reference!
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
THIS.  This right here is why smart people don't get laid.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.