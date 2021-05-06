 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouGov)   41% of Americans will try to kill their mothers this Sunday   (today.yougov.com) divider line
50
    More: Sad, Liberal democracies, European Union, Cinco de Mayo, heart of our company, Europe, United Kingdom, United States, Germany  
•       •       •

1126 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 9:50 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HA! She's already dead!
In your face subby!
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I bet it's maybe half of that 40% that are vaccinated and otherwise being safe.  About 1/3 of the country is fully vaxxed, myself, my siblings and my mom among them.  My mom hates mother's day (dija know it's all a scam invented by the suits at Hallmark?) but for the first time ever, they're doing "a thing" (small outdoor family bbq). I'd be there too if it didn't involve a 5-hour cross-country flight.

That other 20%, though...
 
jake3988
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As of tomorrow myself, my mother, and my grandmother... all fully vaxxed.

So go shove it doom-posting trollmitter.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grokca: HA! She's already dead!
In your face subby!


Same!

Gotttt emmmmmm
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jake3988: As of tomorrow myself, my mother, and my grandmother... all fully vaxxed.

So go shove it doom-posting trollmitter.


Yep, all of us are vaccinated and even Dr Fauci says that fully vaccinated people can be indoors together unmasked.
 
MHudson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My parents are vaccinated, as am I. So...???
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Too late!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well I won't be pissing on her grave.

/my siblings won't tell me where it is
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do or do not.  There is no try
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: jake3988: As of tomorrow myself, my mother, and my grandmother... all fully vaxxed.

So go shove it doom-posting trollmitter.

Yep, all of us are vaccinated and even Dr Fauci says that fully vaccinated people can be indoors together unmasked.


The antisocial introvert section of Fark really wants the pandemic to continue as is so they have an excuse. Little things like mass vaccinations and declining infection rates don't mean anything to them.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My mom's ashes are still sitting in a cardboard box on the end table. She's been there since July.
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Im going to see my mom and have lunch. i havent seen her since August

we are both fully vaccinated
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apparently Subby is an anti-vaccine, anti-science wacko.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I misunderstood the question.  I thought it asked if I was celebrating face to face.  I said no, because Subby's mom prefers doggy style.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're all vaxxed.  I'm two weeks out from the 2nd shot as of yesterday.

Unfortunately, this means I have no excuse not to go to one of those Mother's Day brunches where you wait for an hour and a half to get disappointing brunch food and watered down Bloody Marys.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kindms: Im going to see my mom and have lunch. i havent seen her since August

we are both fully vaccinated


Wear a rubber, dude.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
59% will try to kill someone else's mother.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's sad that only 41% of Americans aren't puzzies.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jake3988: As of tomorrow myself, my mother, and my grandmother... all fully vaxxed.

So go shove it doom-posting trollmitter.


I take your point, and that many of the people in that 40% are being perfectly safe, but many others of those people are...very much not being safe.

There are way, way too many people out there willing to actively threaten the health of others (including their own mothers) because of sigginit, or freedoms, or whatever, and it's not exactly doomsaying to (continue to) point this out.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My parents are fully vaccinated. I got my second a week ago so I'm almost there. My brother gets his first shot today. Nobody's gonna die so calm down subby.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not like she doesn't have it coming
 
lithven
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So I have three "mother's days" to worry about: my wife/kid, my mom, and my wife's mom.  For my kid / wife we'll be in person indoors (unless it's nice out) without masks but we live together so it's no different from any other day.  For my mom, she's in a nursing facility so yeah, that will be a phone call.  For my wife's mom, we'll be doing an in person, outdoors, social distance, masked, get together with my wife's sisters and mom.  We're in the process of getting vaccinated but my wife just got her second dose and mine is in another week.  So yes, even though for two-thirds of them they'll be in person I think we're adhering to all current guidelines and not trying to kill anyone.
 
mjbok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: It's sad that only 41% of Americans aren't puzzies.


Crossword or jigsaw?
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: We're all vaxxed.  I'm two weeks out from the 2nd shot as of yesterday.

Unfortunately, this means I have no excuse not to go to one of those Mother's Day brunches where you wait for an hour and a half to get disappointing brunch food and watered down Bloody Marys.


We're going to one of the outdated blue hairs Italian restaurants for dinner. Bah, the things I do to make my mother happy.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

grokca: HA! She's already dead!
In your face subby!


Same here, actually had a heart attack and coded twice on Mother's Day 2019, only to be drawn into lingering heart and lung issues before dying 16 months later.  Thanks for the reminder subby!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MHudson: My parents are vaccinated, as am I. So...???


...so the family orgy is a go.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DRTFA: I misunderstood the question.  I thought it asked if I was celebrating face to face.  I said no, because Subby's mom prefers doggy style.


Pics next week or it didn't happen.
/hork
 
Godscrack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clicks link: Virus attack warning

How apropos
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grokca: HA! She's already dead!
In your face subby!


img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: We're all vaxxed.  I'm two weeks out from the 2nd shot as of yesterday.

Unfortunately, this means I have no excuse not to go to one of those Mother's Day brunches where you wait for an hour and a half to get disappointing brunch food and watered down Bloody Marys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: Rapmaster2000: We're all vaxxed.  I'm two weeks out from the 2nd shot as of yesterday.

Unfortunately, this means I have no excuse not to go to one of those Mother's Day brunches where you wait for an hour and a half to get disappointing brunch food and watered down Bloody Marys.

We're going to one of the outdated blue hairs Italian restaurants for dinner. Bah, the things I do to make my mother happy.


I've come back to loving those.  We just call it "NY Italian."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My parents are vaccinated and are my only alive family members besides my uncle.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Forty-Three: jake3988: As of tomorrow myself, my mother, and my grandmother... all fully vaxxed.

So go shove it doom-posting trollmitter.

I take your point, and that many of the people in that 40% are being perfectly safe, but many others of those people are...very much not being safe.

There are way, way too many people out there willing to actively threaten the health of others (including their own mothers) because of sigginit, or freedoms, or whatever, and it's not exactly doomsaying to (continue to) point this out.


The headline assumed that anyone visiting in person was threatening their mom's life.

But most American adults have been vaccinated. For them, there is no real danger.

I can only assume Subby is among the ignorant in believing the vaccines aren't effective, or trying to shame vaccinated people into the same insecurity Subby feels.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jadedgrl: Rapmaster2000: We're all vaxxed.  I'm two weeks out from the 2nd shot as of yesterday.

Unfortunately, this means I have no excuse not to go to one of those Mother's Day brunches where you wait for an hour and a half to get disappointing brunch food and watered down Bloody Marys.

We're going to one of the outdated blue hairs Italian restaurants for dinner. Bah, the things I do to make my mother happy.

I've come back to loving those.  We just call it "NY Italian."


Ayyy!
 
Freudian_slipknot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why aren't any of those mothers already vaccinated?  If they don't want to be put at risk they can 1) decline the visit or 2) just get vaccinated themselves, even if their kids are antivax morons.

Obviously, if you've got parents who are immune compromised, YMMV.  But honestly, I'm surprised that more people aren't celebrating this year in person now that there are safe ways to do so.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm going to see my M&D next week for the first time in over a year.  They've been vaccinated for months, I'm going on my 2-week anniversary of the second shot.  I think we'll be ok.

Couldn't care less what we do- Dad's in his 90s and I don't know how much more time I'll have with him.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama
Youtube X8nRpGHUzFc
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why did BG even publish this.  I think like half my state is vaccinated, so.

I do hope they're not eating out though.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We've started visiting our parents more often now. All of us are fully vaxxed, the parents for some time now. None of us go anywhere for the most part. We've eaten in a restaurant once in the past year+. And now we can do outdoor visits which is an extra layer of security.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Forty-Three: jake3988: As of tomorrow myself, my mother, and my grandmother... all fully vaxxed.

So go shove it doom-posting trollmitter.

I take your point, and that many of the people in that 40% are being perfectly safe, but many others of those people are...very much not being safe.

There are way, way too many people out there willing to actively threaten the health of others (including their own mothers) because of sigginit, or freedoms, or whatever, and it's not exactly doomsaying to (continue to) point this out.

The headline assumed that anyone visiting in person was threatening their mom's life.

But most American adults have been vaccinated. For them, there is no real danger.

I can only assume Subby is among the ignorant in believing the vaccines aren't effective, or trying to shame vaccinated people into the same insecurity Subby feels.


Fark has a lot of doomsayers that seem very happy with masks and isolation regardless of vaccination status.
I assumed it was one of them.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Corn_Fed: Forty-Three: jake3988: As of tomorrow myself, my mother, and my grandmother... all fully vaxxed.

So go shove it doom-posting trollmitter.

I take your point, and that many of the people in that 40% are being perfectly safe, but many others of those people are...very much not being safe.

There are way, way too many people out there willing to actively threaten the health of others (including their own mothers) because of sigginit, or freedoms, or whatever, and it's not exactly doomsaying to (continue to) point this out.

The headline assumed that anyone visiting in person was threatening their mom's life.

But most American adults have been vaccinated. For them, there is no real danger.

I can only assume Subby is among the ignorant in believing the vaccines aren't effective, or trying to shame vaccinated people into the same insecurity Subby feels.

Fark has a lot of doomsayers that seem very happy with masks and isolation regardless of vaccination status.
I assumed it was one of them.


Yep, as did I. Those people are as deluded as Trumpers.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

grokca: HA! She's already dead!
In your face subby!


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes. Continue to live in fear of the never ending pandemic. Never mind that you and your mom are vaccinated. Too risky!!

Stay home and be proud that you're afraid.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mother's Day (1980) Movie Trailer
Youtube 9V4BzD0iiaI
TROMothers dsaay
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jake3988: As of tomorrow myself, my mother, and my grandmother... all fully vaxxed.

So go shove it doom-posting trollmitter.


Doesn't matter.  They're wanting masks full time now even after the pandemic.

Fear mongering dipshiats.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I spent the last 14 months social distancing and wearing masks everywhere indoors and sometimes outdoors if it was crowded enough.  I even wore a mask at Publix yesterday and will continue to do so for the short term in the interest of consideration and cohesiveness.  Everyone requires it anyway.

But I'm fully vaccinated and so are my older relatives and my friends.  This was the thing we were going for.  This means that we can see each other now.  That was the whole point of doing what I did for the last 14 months.  Don't over-rotate on the pandemic.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scotchcrotch: They're wanting masks full time now even after the pandemic


And then there's over-rotating on the people who took it seriously from the people who never took it seriously form the beginning.

No, "they" aren't wanting that.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
TFA didn't mention how many planning to celebrate in person are already vaccinated.  CDC reports over 56% of adults over 18 have already had at least one shot.  That would seem to be an important piece of information.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ less than a minute ago  

scotchcrotch: jake3988: As of tomorrow myself, my mother, and my grandmother... all fully vaxxed.

So go shove it doom-posting trollmitter.

Doesn't matter.  They're wanting masks full time now even after the pandemic.

Fear mongering dipshiats.


Everyone has to keep wearing masks in public places because that's the only way to be sure that vaccine-refusing morons are keeping their plague holes covered.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.