(The Register)   Just the tip   (theregister.com) divider line
12
Elliot8654
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This story is terrible for some reason. I just can't quite put my finger on it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: This story is terrible for some reason. I just can't quite put my finger on it.


Pro tip:
 
ImOscar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll say it one last time, folks: do not opt in to biometrics. Ever. No.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is one of those things you see in movies and always wonder if it would really work. I know for sure now.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image

You magnificent bastards
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can you use any body part to register your phone to yourself, or just a finger?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
merrillvillain ?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like that guy.  I would've kept the fingertip too.

/I had to get some fingernails pulled out a few years ago, I still have those in alcohol. They're way bigger than you expect.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did he warm it up a bit in the microwave?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I did the fingerprint thing it only worked for a month or so. I guess my prints change.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Can you use any body part to register your phone to yourself, or just a finger?


Fark user imageView Full Size


yikes that's huge

/no, the image
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

