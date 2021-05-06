 Skip to content
(WISTV)   Turknado kills 4,000   (wistv.com)
12
blatz514
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You see that picture and you can tell one hit," the meteorologist says.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blatz514:

"You see that picture and you can tell one hit," the meteorologist says.

I'd be more concerned about the trail of blood leading to it O_o


I'd be more concerned about the trail of blood leading to it O_o
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whats the turkey/women exchange rate in SC?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As god is my witness....
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
First the chicken wing shortage and now this. Somethings afowl.
 
JesseL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The cows didn't get harmed," he said. "But we lost a couple of thousand turkeys out of 24,000."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Few people realize how tornado tolerant cows are.
 
Circusdog320
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fowl Weather...indeed!
 
Psychopusher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Local reporter on the scene.
static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
4,000 out of 24,000 turkeys. That isn't a farm. It's a factory.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The turkeys are going to be salvaged for some kind of abominational protein patty to be used in airports worldwide aren't they

/they requested a sky burial
/they requested a sky burial
 
JesseL
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kyleaugustus: 4,000 out of 24,000 turkeys. That isn't a farm. It's a factory.


Kinda, but nobody is keeping up with America's demand for meat at places that look like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanksgiving demands more of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
