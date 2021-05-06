 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Clueless homeowner who never thought to pull the handle of his 'fake cupboard' discovers he has a dishwasher in his kitchen after 2 years (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
64
64 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unless you are close friends with someone who writes for a newspaper (I struggle to call them a journalist)  with a deadline due, how does a story like this make it pass the "huh, weird"  stage?  Even then, the friend almost had to be the one who suggested they pull on the handle or something.

Do you call the newspaper and report this?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that smelled great
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Unless you are close friends with someone who writes for a newspaper (I struggle to call them a journalist)  with a deadline due, how does a story like this make it pass the "huh, weird"  stage?  Even then, the friend almost had to be the one who suggested they pull on the handle or something.

Do you call the newspaper and report this?


You've never heard of Twitter?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conversely: My mother-in-law has a huge high-end washing machine, but she "doesn't believe in them" and washes all the dishes by hand and uses the dishwasher to store canned goods.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Unless you are close friends with someone who writes for a newspaper (I struggle to call them a journalist)  with a deadline due, how does a story like this make it pass the "huh, weird"  stage?  Even then, the friend almost had to be the one who suggested they pull on the handle or something.

Do you call the newspaper and report this?


With Twittler banned, lazy journos who troll Twitter for new articles are having go a little deeper to find content.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also there should be a rule that any headline starting with "Clueless homeowner" should be about them being murdered in the library with a candlestick or something.

/Or about a house that is classic because the columns date all the way back to 1972.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most dishwashers have a delayed-start option. In this case it was set to "moron."
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Unless you are close friends with someone who writes for a newspaper (I struggle to call them a journalist)  with a deadline due, how does a story like this make it pass the "huh, weird"  stage?


This is literally the business model of British tabloids.

"See, reader, you're smarter / classier / better than this totally real person, so make sure to share this story with the other hens at your next gossip session."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to the next articles about the guy discovering light switches and doorknobs.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: I bet that smelled great


My first thought. I forgot to fully drain our first dishwasher before we went on a summer vacation. It was... I can't.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got distracted a few stories down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: I'm looking forward to the next articles about the guy discovering light switches and doorknobs.


These things open up, allowing access to additional rooms! Who knew?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: Conversely: My mother-in-law has a huge high-end washing machine, but she "doesn't believe in them" and washes all the dishes by hand and uses the dishwasher to store canned goods.


mine says the same thing with these HE clothes washers.  she keeps saying the water level is too low for it to clean the clothes.  doesn't look at the end result.  it a generation problem I think
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chitownmike:

Wouldn't it start to smell bad enough to leech out by 6 months?

And who don't check every handle once they move into a place.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, after years of doing my business in a bucket I discovered I had a toilet, it was behind a door I never opened. There's a bath in there too!
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Most dishwashers have a delayed-start option. In this case it was set to "moron."


I mean, I can sort of understand assuming the top section was a fake drawer, but I would then immediately wonder what was behind the lower section:

Fark user imageView Full Size


At best, he's incurious, which I consider a huge character flaw.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeowner wonders why there is an empty well in the basement surrounded by a bucket and bottles of lotion.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Unless you are close friends with someone who writes for a newspaper (I struggle to call them a journalist)  with a deadline due, how does a story like this make it pass the "huh, weird"  stage?  Even then, the friend almost had to be the one who suggested they pull on the handle or something.

Do you call the newspaper and report this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was watching one of those home-makeover shows (Don't judge me) and this guy had inherited his father's house. His fiancée really hated the kitchen and wanted it redone. The thing she hated the most was the green dishwasher.

So one of the people there to help went over and peeled off the protective film and it turned out to just be a stainless steel dishwasher. They hadn't noticed that in the three years it was there.

There really isn't any hope for humanity.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Got distracted a few stories down.

[Fark user image image 615x409]


I had a girlfriend like that in high school. I had to inflate her before our dates, though.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been living in my house for just about a month now and I haven't even really begun to explore about half of it yet, mainly the basement. Still, two years is a bit much.

I've also got some mystery switches, including one with a status light that has some ancient-looking electrical tape over the switch. Given it's sitting below what used to be a crawlspace entrance I'm guessing it's a long removed attic/crawlspace exhaust fan switch. You'd think they'd just properly remove the switch too, but after looking at some of the charming/farking crazy electrical work in the basement maybe not.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Junichiro Hill: Surely you did not spend entire vacation in sitting room
Youtube EMZeFOo_hO0
 
redmid17
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: HailRobonia: Conversely: My mother-in-law has a huge high-end washing machine, but she "doesn't believe in them" and washes all the dishes by hand and uses the dishwasher to store canned goods.

mine says the same thing with these HE clothes washers.  she keeps saying the water level is too low for it to clean the clothes.  doesn't look at the end result.  it a generation problem I think


Think it's because they are missing a few marbles from the bag.

BigNumber12: EvilEgg: Unless you are close friends with someone who writes for a newspaper (I struggle to call them a journalist)  with a deadline due, how does a story like this make it pass the "huh, weird"  stage?

This is literally the business model of British tabloids.

"See, reader, you're smarter / classier / better than this totally real person, so make sure to share this story with the other hens at your next gossip session."


That's why it's a conundrum because 99% of farkers only see that shiat here, and we're obviously smarter, classier, and better -- not to mention more attractive -- than the average tabloid reader. We live what they want to feel, obviously.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Malcolm in the Middle where the happiest day of their lives was when they discovered their storage closet was actually a bathroom?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: I've been living in my house for just about a month now and I haven't even really begun to explore about half of it yet, mainly the basement. Still, two years is a bit much.

I've also got some mystery switches, including one with a status light that has some ancient-looking electrical tape over the switch. Given it's sitting below what used to be a crawlspace entrance I'm guessing it's a long removed attic/crawlspace exhaust fan switch. You'd think they'd just properly remove the switch too, but after looking at some of the charming/farking crazy electrical work in the basement maybe not.


azquotes.comView Full Size
 
redmid17
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: I've been living in my house for just about a month now and I haven't even really begun to explore about half of it yet, mainly the basement. Still, two years is a bit much.

I've also got some mystery switches, including one with a status light that has some ancient-looking electrical tape over the switch. Given it's sitting below what used to be a crawlspace entrance I'm guessing it's a long removed attic/crawlspace exhaust fan switch. You'd think they'd just properly remove the switch too, but after looking at some of the charming/farking crazy electrical work in the basement maybe not.


Not wanting to crawl around some stuff in the first month is perfectly understandable. Not being able to locate a major appliance that only belongs in one room which prevents loads of annoying chore work in two years makes this person dumber than lennie
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorta the same t\for me. I NEVER cook, except maybe soup. I always eat out, or bring home sandwiches, etc. So one day, out of curiosity, while heating some soup, I decided to open the oven door. I then realized that that door and light had not been opened for over 25 years. The bulb must have been going "WTF!" lol
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: chitownmike:

Wouldn't it start to smell bad enough to leech out by 6 months?

And who don't check every handle once they move into a place.


Probably tugged on it a little but not enough to release it.

/insert Archer "phrasing" meme here
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thunderboy: The Pope of Manwich Village: Most dishwashers have a delayed-start option. In this case it was set to "moron."

I mean, I can sort of understand assuming the top section was a fake drawer, but I would then immediately wonder what was behind the lower section:

[Fark user image 615x1107]

At best, he's incurious, which I consider a huge character flaw.


Well I can see it's possible maybe he thought there was plumbing or something behind there but can't you see the dishwasher if you open either of the doors next to it?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: I was watching one of those home-makeover shows (Don't judge me) and this guy had inherited his father's house. His fiancée really hated the kitchen and wanted it redone. The thing she hated the most was the green dishwasher.

So one of the people there to help went over and peeled off the protective film and it turned out to just be a stainless steel dishwasher. They hadn't noticed that in the three years it was there.

There really isn't any hope for humanity.


Yeah.... I'm sure the producers didn't "suggest" that as a funny moment when they saw the film still on. Owners probably knew it was on as well and had been too lazy to peel it off.

Reality TV ain't real.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Yeah.... I'm sure the producers didn't "suggest" that as a funny moment when they saw the film still on. Owners probably knew it was on as well and had been too lazy to peel it off.


Or "let's leave the protective film on it so it doesn't get scratched up."
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Unless you are close friends with someone who writes for a newspaper (I struggle to call them a journalist)  with a deadline due, how does a story like this make it pass the "huh, weird"  stage?  Even then, the friend almost had to be the one who suggested they pull on the handle or something.

Do you call the newspaper and report this?


They post ads of social media:

Do other people treat you like you're a very stupid child?
Do you crave attention?
Do you completely lack any concept or understanding of dignity?
Have you done something that makes those around you ashamed or embarrassed on your behalf, yet you are unable to understand why?
Call today!!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a phone with a case for about two years.  The day I go to upgrade and take it out of the case a little hidden phone stand opens up from the back of the case.  Never knew it was there.  New phone wouldn't fit case.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Gin Buddy: I was watching one of those home-makeover shows (Don't judge me) and this guy had inherited his father's house. His fiancée really hated the kitchen and wanted it redone. The thing she hated the most was the green dishwasher.

So one of the people there to help went over and peeled off the protective film and it turned out to just be a stainless steel dishwasher. They hadn't noticed that in the three years it was there.

There really isn't any hope for humanity.

Yeah.... I'm sure the producers didn't "suggest" that as a funny moment when they saw the film still on. Owners probably knew it was on as well and had been too lazy to peel it off.

Reality TV ain't real.


I dunno. The guy lived with his dad after his dad got sick and he moved in to take care of him. She only visited. Now that they were going to live there she wanted to fix the place up.

I hope you're right though.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Thunderboy: The Pope of Manwich Village: Most dishwashers have a delayed-start option. In this case it was set to "moron."

I mean, I can sort of understand assuming the top section was a fake drawer, but I would then immediately wonder what was behind the lower section:

[Fark user image 615x1107]

At best, he's incurious, which I consider a huge character flaw.

Well I can see it's possible maybe he thought there was plumbing or something behind there but can't you see the dishwasher if you open either of the doors next to it?


You shouldn't, why would that be left open?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: CheatCommando: Gin Buddy: I was watching one of those home-makeover shows (Don't judge me) and this guy had inherited his father's house. His fiancée really hated the kitchen and wanted it redone. The thing she hated the most was the green dishwasher.

So one of the people there to help went over and peeled off the protective film and it turned out to just be a stainless steel dishwasher. They hadn't noticed that in the three years it was there.

There really isn't any hope for humanity.

Yeah.... I'm sure the producers didn't "suggest" that as a funny moment when they saw the film still on. Owners probably knew it was on as well and had been too lazy to peel it off.

Reality TV ain't real.

I dunno. The guy lived with his dad after his dad got sick and he moved in to take care of him. She only visited. Now that they were going to live there she wanted to fix the place up.

I hope you're right though.


A good rubric to follow is that if something on a reality show is too good/bad to be true, it has a more than 50% chance of being either an outright fake or an exaggeration. All those "assistant producers" and "story producers" listed in the credits are writers not being paid union scale.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: EvilEgg: Unless you are close friends with someone who writes for a newspaper (I struggle to call them a journalist)  with a deadline due, how does a story like this make it pass the "huh, weird"  stage?  Even then, the friend almost had to be the one who suggested they pull on the handle or something.

Do you call the newspaper and report this?

They post ads of social media:

Do other people treat you like you're a very stupid child?
Do you crave attention?
Do you completely lack any concept or understanding of dignity?
Have you done something that makes those around you ashamed or embarrassed on your behalf, yet you are unable to understand why?
Call today!!


And when that fails, Plan B is for their writers to go out into the world, snap a photo of something / someone, and make a story up about it.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those narrow mini dishwashers are absolutely terrible
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Thunderboy: The Pope of Manwich Village: Most dishwashers have a delayed-start option. In this case it was set to "moron."

I mean, I can sort of understand assuming the top section was a fake drawer, but I would then immediately wonder what was behind the lower section:

[Fark user image 615x1107]

At best, he's incurious, which I consider a huge character flaw.

Well I can see it's possible maybe he thought there was plumbing or something behind there but can't you see the dishwasher if you open either of the doors next to it?

You shouldn't, why would that be left open?


Fark user imageView Full Size


If you open the doors to the left or right you should be looking at the side of the dishwasher
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had a dog trapped in that cabinet for two years? And never noticed? And it lived?

:)
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
European appliances are usually much smaller than what you get in the states, and are frequently built into the cabinetry.  I have seen 'Muricans wander around the kitchen looking for the refer or the dishwasher ultimately to find it disguised a a press.  We all have a laugh and then do whatever we was gonna do.

But two years is a long damn time to not even open a drawer.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a "home owner"?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: chitownmike: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Thunderboy: The Pope of Manwich Village: Most dishwashers have a delayed-start option. In this case it was set to "moron."

I mean, I can sort of understand assuming the top section was a fake drawer, but I would then immediately wonder what was behind the lower section:

[Fark user image 615x1107]

At best, he's incurious, which I consider a huge character flaw.

Well I can see it's possible maybe he thought there was plumbing or something behind there but can't you see the dishwasher if you open either of the doors next to it?

You shouldn't, why would that be left open?

[Fark user image image 615x1107]

If you open the doors to the left or right you should be looking at the side of the dishwasher


Never installed cabinets or a dishwasher have you?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: The Pope of Manwich Village: Most dishwashers have a delayed-start option. In this case it was set to "moron."

I mean, I can sort of understand assuming the top section was a fake drawer, but I would then immediately wonder what was behind the lower section:

[Fark user image 615x1107]

At best, he's incurious, which I consider a huge character flaw.


No way someone would assume it was a fake drawer and not pull on the handle. My guess is the handle must be moved up or down before pulling to disengage the dishwasher latch, so simply pulling on it does nothing.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Salmon: Got distracted a few stories down.

[Fark user image image 615x409]


Does she have to walk sideways through doors?

Does she make a beeping noise when walking backwards?

Can she sit in chairs without getting stuck?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: The Pope of Manwich Village: Most dishwashers have a delayed-start option. In this case it was set to "moron."

I mean, I can sort of understand assuming the top section was a fake drawer, but I would then immediately wonder what was behind the lower section:

[Fark user image image 615x1107]

At best, he's incurious, which I consider a huge character flaw.


Why would you have a fake cupboard or drawer, what would be the purpose?

There's a clear handle, which is designed to be pulled. The story must be fake.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chitownmike: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: chitownmike: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Thunderboy: The Pope of Manwich Village: Most dishwashers have a delayed-start option. In this case it was set to "moron."

I mean, I can sort of understand assuming the top section was a fake drawer, but I would then immediately wonder what was behind the lower section:

[Fark user image 615x1107]

At best, he's incurious, which I consider a huge character flaw.

Well I can see it's possible maybe he thought there was plumbing or something behind there but can't you see the dishwasher if you open either of the doors next to it?

You shouldn't, why would that be left open?

[Fark user image image 615x1107]

If you open the doors to the left or right you should be looking at the side of the dishwasher

Never installed cabinets or a dishwasher have you?


Usually they're right next to the sink and you can see the drain tube and power cord, but not the side of the dishwasher.
 
QFarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Clueless Homeowner" figures out a way to get people to click on his social media content.  Newspaper exploits said content for even more clicks.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Thunderboy: The Pope of Manwich Village: Most dishwashers have a delayed-start option. In this case it was set to "moron."

I mean, I can sort of understand assuming the top section was a fake drawer, but I would then immediately wonder what was behind the lower section:

[Fark user image image 615x1107]

At best, he's incurious, which I consider a huge character flaw.

Why would you have a fake cupboard or drawer, what would be the purpose?

There's a clear handle, which is designed to be pulled. The story must be fake.


In front of a stovetop or sink to maintain a consistent look where there isn't room for a drawer.
 
