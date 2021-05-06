 Skip to content
(Vancouver Sun)   Officials with B.C's Ministry of Environment would like to remind members of the public not to sprinkle laundry detergent on their roofs   (vancouversun.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people are farking stupid
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Normally when I see foam on a brook I think there are fish in it. Glad I only fish in protected wilderness areas that don't have anyone upstream.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dyn1.heritagestatic.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Normally when I see foam on a brook I think there are fish in it. Glad I only fish in protected wilderness areas that don't have anyone upstream.


I guess these fish come out pre-cleaned.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: people are farking stupid


This.

What the actual fark are they thinking.  It's BC.  You're gonna have moss.  Moss is the official flower of BC.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my days working at Six Flags when every now and then, someone would secretly dump a bag of soap into one of the water rides.

http://www.greatadventurehistory.com/​L​ogFlumeSoap.htm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Like I said in the other thread, there has to be a cheaper option. Laundry detergent is farking expensive.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Geez - and it's still around even after a couple of millennia?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They make a product that removes the moss, doesn't damage shingles, and is biodegradable. Its more expensive than soap powder but use it. Don't be a dumbass.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But the Internet says it is one clever trick that I should do every day!

That and pull a quarter out of the dog's ear.  That's a clever trick but the dog isn't impressed.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Like I said in the other thread, there has to be a cheaper option. Laundry detergent is farking expensive.


Is it called Joy in the US?
Works a treat,  costs pennies, only need to use it every couple of years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Tr0mBoNe: Normally when I see foam on a brook I think there are fish in it. Glad I only fish in protected wilderness areas that don't have anyone upstream.

I guess these fish come out pre-cleaned.


Only at High Tide.
 
