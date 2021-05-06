 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   TFW the only UK politician who talks any sense also wears a trashcan on his head (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does he also claim it's only a flesh wound?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He lost the buckethead moniker?
 
Juc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
binface and buckethead are different people?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm feeling like Lord Buckethead was a stronger character but I'm still willing to follow this one for a few seasons.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Juc: binface and buckethead are different people?


Same people.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Juc: binface and buckethead are different people?


Binface is Kirkland Lord Buckethead.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And for some reason, people tend to agree with the stupid shiat I say too.

Between Lord Buckethead, The New Zealand Wizard, and me, y'all should really listen to weirdos more. We may be cringe, but we are free.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Better than Traschcan Man.

i.pinimg.com
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm glad to see he's mended his wicked ways and moved on to social commentary

Fark user image
 
Bugerz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like this persons' brand of crazy. Should he actually get elected I hope it continues in full character.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I did not realized the brits have their own vermin supreme.

Ponies for everyone!!!!!
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jethro Walrus Titty?

Monty Python's Election Night Special
Youtube 666OKm08fRA
 
red230
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lord Buckethead is smarter than most politicians.
i.imgflip.com
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"...says his rivals are a 'complete and utter shower' "

Shower of what?  Bastards? Bawbags?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Count Binface for Imperial Galactic Overlord.

Vermin Supreme for President.

Joshua Norton, First of His Name, for Emperor Emeritus and Protector of Mexico in Perpetuity.
 
70Ford
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
NSFW:

Lord BucketHead saves brexit
Youtube 6eQ0s4SBefU
 
Zaphod42
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The low tech US version
Fark user image
 
