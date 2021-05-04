 Skip to content
 
(MPR News)   Fresh off burning and looting a police station, Boogaloo Bois conduct foreign relations. "He offered to sell the purported Hamas member gun silencers .. as well as ,, devices that convert a semi-automatic rifle such as an AR-15 to fully automatic"   (mprnews.org) divider line
19
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And they still haven't been declared a terrorist organization?
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
where's Jimmy Dore to tell everyone what a wonderful guy he is?
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hamas? Is it 1996? That's an org I haven't heard in a long time...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Boiiii
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anuran: And they still haven't been declared a terrorist organization?


-Isolated incident
-This man doesn't represent what we believe
-He's part of an extremist group within our organization
-We don't know who that is
Blah blah blah. The usual excuses will be along soon
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anuran: And they still haven't been declared a terrorist organization?


White and "Right" apparently a protected class of ass.
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kozlo: Hamas? Is it 1996? That's an org I haven't heard in a long time...


They're all F.B.I. now.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's "I'm an African prince who wants to use your bank account" dumb, and then there's "I'm a member of Hamas calling Minnesota to buy weapons" dumb.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty sure there are Hamas members who could make the auto sears and silencers.

Probably arrested just before meeting up with that hot 15-year-old he met online.

/A "Hamas militant" you meet online isn't a militant, Sparky.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anuran: And they still haven't been declared a terrorist organization?


It's the organizing part of organization that's where they keep slipping up.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hamas Lads is the name of my Terayaki Boyz inspired Klezmer band.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: anuran: And they still haven't been declared a terrorist organization?

-Isolated incident
-This man doesn't represent what we believe
-He's part of an extremist group within our organization
-We don't know who that is
Blah blah blah. The usual excuses will be along soon


The Bugaloo Bois explicitly work toward violently destroying society. I'm not sure how you get more extremist than that. They are part of the  accelerationist movement. How you can say "Our goal us to promote and undertake violence in order to burn the whole thing down" and not be at least suspected terrorists escapes me.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: anuran: And they still haven't been declared a terrorist organization?

-Isolated incident
-This man doesn't represent what we believe
-He's part of an extremist group within our organization
-We don't know who that is
Blah blah blah. The usual excuses will be along soon


You left out the most useful one

"That was An TEE Fa"
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

anuran: And they still haven't been declared a terrorist organization?


You forget: they're white Christian conservatives.
 
dracos31
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gee, wonder why all the Mango Mussolini supporters aren't flocking to this thread.

Almost like they know they are a bunch of traitorous shiatbags, just like Boogaloo biatch there.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: anuran: And they still haven't been declared a terrorist organization?

White and "Right" apparently a protected class of ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 minute ago  

log_jammin: where's Jimmy Dore to tell everyone what a wonderful guy he is?


Like Jimmy Dore would take the time to to reply someone like you. XD
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CNN: The protests have been mostly peaceful.

(Looting and buildings burning in the background.)
 
