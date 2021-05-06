 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Bookies are offering odds on Bill Gates' first date. Jennifer Aniston is 33-1 but the smart money is on Queen Elizabeth at 1000-1   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, American film actors, Melinda Gates, long weekend, Gates' first date, Actress Teri Hatcher, odds of Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, next courts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of them has already found a new love; hence the divorce. After 27 years of living and working together, you you don't go to the trouble to divorce unless someone has appeared who seems WAY better.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: One of them has already found a new love; hence the divorce. After 27 years of living and working together, you you don't go to the trouble to divorce unless someone has appeared who seems WAY better.


With him worth $124B + microchips in half the country, I'm gonna guess it wasn't Melinda who wanted it.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: With him worth $124B + microchips in half the country, I'm gonna guess it wasn't Melinda who wanted it.


A  woman often wants a divorce because of infidelity.  Money be damned.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Laurene Powell Jobs. Book it. Done.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sgygus: ArcadianRefugee: With him worth $124B + microchips in half the country, I'm gonna guess it wasn't Melinda who wanted it.

A  woman often wants a divorce because of infidelity.  Money be damned.


Most women can tolerate infidelity as long as not too much of his- sorry, their money is leaving the treasure hoard.
 
