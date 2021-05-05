 Skip to content
 
(Bismarck Tribune)   Much like the actual Imperial forces, the Bismarck, ND police seem to have missed whatever they were aiming for with this one   (bismarcktribune.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They kind of sunk it
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The department says the post was all in fun, with no dark or hidden meaning.

Yeah, we get it.  You're the bad guys.  We didn't think it was a hidden meaning either.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The department says the post was all in fun, with no dark or hidden meaning.

Yeah, we get it.  You're the bad guys.  We didn't think it was a hidden meaning either.


Yeap that is the message I got from that image, we are an occupying military force that can do what ever we want "citizen."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of us in the world where the local podunk news outfit won't share their intertubes because of reasons, would someone be so kind as to provide the tl;dr?

/ gdpr;dr?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and a 'blue lives matter' fascism flag, too.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: For those of us in the world where the local podunk news outfit won't share their intertubes because of reasons, would someone be so kind as to provide the tl;dr?

/ gdpr;dr?


On May 4th the police department in Bismarck put out a tweet depicting two officers dressed as the bad guys from Star Wars. 'The meme depicts two officers in Imperial Stormtrooper helmets and holding nightsticks. They're standing in front of a police car and the message "May the Force Be With You."' After the department received flak, they clarified that there was no hidden meaning behind the post.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: Rent Party: For those of us in the world where the local podunk news outfit won't share their intertubes because of reasons, would someone be so kind as to provide the tl;dr?

/ gdpr;dr?

On May 4th the police department in Bismarck put out a tweet depicting two officers dressed as the bad guys from Star Wars. 'The meme depicts two officers in Imperial Stormtrooper helmets and holding nightsticks. They're standing in front of a police car and the message "May the Force Be With You."' After the department received flak, they clarified that there was no hidden meaning behind the post.


They lie.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: Rent Party: For those of us in the world where the local podunk news outfit won't share their intertubes because of reasons, would someone be so kind as to provide the tl;dr?

/ gdpr;dr?

On May 4th the police department in Bismarck put out a tweet depicting two officers dressed as the bad guys from Star Wars. 'The meme depicts two officers in Imperial Stormtrooper helmets and holding nightsticks. They're standing in front of a police car and the message "May the Force Be With You."' After the department received flak, they clarified that there was no hidden meaning behind the post.


I don't think I can gin up some outrage over that.  I was expecting

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


levels of "We investigated ourselves..."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: For those of us in the world where the local podunk news outfit won't share their intertubes because of reasons, would someone be so kind as to provide the tl;dr?

/ gdpr;dr?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't get too upset.

It means they can't shoot for shiat, and their armor is useless against a good blaster.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
99 44/100 % truth in this meme.

Clearly someone has only seen Episodes I and II
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Rent Party: For those of us in the world where the local podunk news outfit won't share their intertubes because of reasons, would someone be so kind as to provide the tl;dr?

/ gdpr;dr?

[Fark user image image 850x772]


Yeah, that thin blue line flag makes their intention obvious.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Rent Party: For those of us in the world where the local podunk news outfit won't share their intertubes because of reasons, would someone be so kind as to provide the tl;dr?

/ gdpr;dr?

[Fark user image 850x772]


Haha!

OK.  That's some pretty bad optics.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I drove through Bismark back about sixteen years ago, so I have nothing relevant to add.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: The department says the post was all in fun, with no dark or hidden meaning.

Yeah, we get it.  You're the bad guys.  We didn't think it was a hidden meaning either.


Yeah, sure. Especially the part where they're storm troopers.

Storm troopers. George Lucas took heavy influence from the Nazis when developing The Empire.  Perhaps we should not be using them in law enforcement imagery.
The fact that they did it "as a joke" shows how farking tone deaf they are.
Millions of Americans live in fear of the police simply because of their skin color. The Empire in Starwars was xenophobic and believed in the enslavement or extermination of most if not all non-humans. Storm troopers were used to get this job done.
While Star Wars is entirely fiction, and often badly written fiction the storm trooper should never be an image used by our law enforcement. In fact for the foreseeable future law enforcement should stay the fark away from pop culture because they clearly have no idea what they are doing.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My quote of you weddingsinger makes it appear that I'm disagreeing with you, my mistake. I'm disagreeing with the bullshiat comment that you quoted.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
