 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   If you want to do cocaine and methamphetamine, please do it in the privacy of your own house, because doing it while shooting fireworks at a neighbor's house is just going to get you arrested   (wjactv.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Troopers, neighbor's house, Cocaine, man, fireworks  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I suspect he did it before tending to the fireworks, but my hat is off to his multitasking ability if Subby's headline is correct.
 
sjcpjh1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
His pad probably smells like stale cigarettes and cat piss from the meth use.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gezzzzzz. Okay. Damn. So much for freedom. Meh.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby, the drugs were quite likely taken inside before being consumed. It is also very easy to shoot fireworks at your neighbor from inside your own house. You probably wont do anything more than burn yours down, but still...very possible and easy
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey did you know if you stay indoors while doing hard drugs in the privacy of your home, no one gives you a ketamine-versed cocktail and puts plastic down your throat
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.