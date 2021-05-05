 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Josh Duggar granted bail while the court revealed interesting observations: "It's not the average defendant who can operate in the black web and partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
55
    More: Followup, Child sexual abuse, Sexual abuse, Child abuse, Rape, Duggar's release, federal court Wednesday, federal judge, sexual abuse material  
•       •       •

590 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 06 May 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His wife made him put internet babysitting software on the computer because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Guess he wasn't behind seven proxies.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: His wife made him put internet babysitting software on the computer because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn.


Well, that's all kinds of disturbing.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?

Partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices? WTF does even that mean? One partitions hard drives
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Instead he can just use his own children to make his own porn now.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?

Partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices? WTF does even that mean? One partitions hard drives


There was some church nanny software installed on all his computers because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn. The reports of his internet usage were sent to his wife.

To bypass that, he dual-booted his machine with Linux which didn't have the church nanny anti-child porn software installed. Then he downloaded Tor and started downloading child porn using bittorrent.

Imagine that set of scenarios... 1) a guy is so into child porn that his wife knows 2) she decided to put nanny software on ALL his computers to keep him honest and 3) This is so common in evangelical circles they developed software to monitor usage instead of reporting the pedophiles to authorities.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: cman: Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?

Partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices? WTF does even that mean? One partitions hard drives

There was some church nanny software installed on all his computers because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn. The reports of his internet usage were sent to his wife.

To bypass that, he dual-booted his machine with Linux which didn't have the church nanny anti-child porn software installed. Then he downloaded Tor and started downloading child porn using bittorrent.

Imagine that set of scenarios... 1) a guy is so into child porn that his wife knows 2) she decided to put nanny software on ALL his computers to keep him honest and 3) This is so common in evangelical circles they developed software to monitor usage instead of reporting the pedophiles to authorities.


His wife should be indicted as a co-conspirator.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: To bypass that, he dual-booted his machine with Linux which didn't have the church nanny anti-child porn software installed. Then he downloaded Tor and started downloading child porn using bittorrent.


Thank you. I was too lazy to click on the headline to read the actual article.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BadReligion: His wife should be indicted as a co-conspirator.


This is a byproduct of evangelical nonsense where porn is porn. There's really no distinction to them that one is made with consenting adults and the other is the rape and exploitation of a child. To them it's sex on video and therefore simply porn.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: cman: Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?

Partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices? WTF does even that mean? One partitions hard drives

There was some church nanny software installed on all his computers because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn. The reports of his internet usage were sent to his wife.

To bypass that, he dual-booted his machine with Linux which didn't have the church nanny anti-child porn software installed. Then he downloaded Tor and started downloading child porn using bittorrent.

Imagine that set of scenarios... 1) a guy is so into child porn that his wife knows 2) she decided to put nanny software on ALL his computers to keep him honest and 3) This is so common in evangelical circles they developed software to monitor usage instead of reporting the pedophiles to authorities.


Well, that's extra all kinds of disturbing.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh! And all this happened at his work computer at his car dealership.

So while some chud in a bad suit was selling someone a car, at some point he probably needed "manager approval" for something and when he knocked on Josh Duggar's door, he couldn't even participate in the charade because he was beating off to kindergartners getting attacked, beat up and raped.

People knew about this guy and they did nothing.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: cman: Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?

Partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices? WTF does even that mean? One partitions hard drives

There was some church nanny software installed on all his computers because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn. The reports of his internet usage were sent to his wife.

To bypass that, he dual-booted his machine with Linux which didn't have the church nanny anti-child porn software installed. Then he downloaded Tor and started downloading child porn using bittorrent.

Imagine that set of scenarios... 1) a guy is so into child porn that his wife knows 2) she decided to put nanny software on ALL his computers to keep him honest and 3) This is so common in evangelical circles they developed software to monitor usage instead of reporting the pedophiles to authorities.


Regarding number 3, there's been scuttlebutt around some of the crime/natsec nerds on twitter that there's a lot of bad shiat coming for evangelical churches regarding various illicit rings (child, sex, drugs, weapons (something involving Jerry Falwell and Hezbollah?))

/I have to surface from the rabbit hole every so often
 
HakunaMatata [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Duggars are trash. They've always been trash.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BadReligion: Cubansaltyballs: cman: Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?

Partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices? WTF does even that mean? One partitions hard drives

There was some church nanny software installed on all his computers because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn. The reports of his internet usage were sent to his wife.

To bypass that, he dual-booted his machine with Linux which didn't have the church nanny anti-child porn software installed. Then he downloaded Tor and started downloading child porn using bittorrent.

Imagine that set of scenarios... 1) a guy is so into child porn that his wife knows 2) she decided to put nanny software on ALL his computers to keep him honest and 3) This is so common in evangelical circles they developed software to monitor usage instead of reporting the pedophiles to authorities.

His wife should be indicted as a co-conspirator.


Absolutely
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HakunaMatata: The Duggars are trash. They've always been trash.


So are all their friends and everyone in their churches
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Oh! And all this happened at his work computer at his car dealership.

So while some chud in a bad suit was selling someone a car, at some point he probably needed "manager approval" for something and when he knocked on Josh Duggar's door, he couldn't even participate in the charade because he was beating off to kindergartners getting attacked, beat up and raped.

People knew about this guy and they did nothing.


No.  People knew about it and praised him for living the True Cristian lifestyle to the hilt.  Big difference.
 
kling_klang_bed [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kling_klang_bed [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: BadReligion: His wife should be indicted as a co-conspirator.

This is a byproduct of evangelical nonsense where porn is porn. There's really no distinction to them that one is made with consenting adults and the other is the rape and exploitation of a child. To them it's sex on video and therefore simply porn.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope that quote comes back to haunt him, as if he doesn't embarrass himself enough.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kling_klang_bed: Cubansaltyballs: BadReligion: His wife should be indicted as a co-conspirator.

This is a byproduct of evangelical nonsense where porn is porn. There's really no distinction to them that one is made with consenting adults and the other is the rape and exploitation of a child. To them it's sex on video and therefore simply porn.

[Fark user image 696x569]

I hope that quote comes back to haunt him, as if he doesn't embarrass himself enough.


When an investigator who has worked on 100s or 1000s of child porn cases describes one of the videos Josh downloaded as "one of the worst I've ever seen" you know the description of the videos at Josh's trial and Ted Cruz's equivocation should rightfully be brought up during the next reelection.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: When an investigator who has worked on 100s or 1000s of child porn cases describes one of the videos Josh downloaded as "one of the worst I've ever seen" you know the description of the videos at Josh's trial and Ted Cruz's equivocation should rightfully be brought up during the next reelection.


Did they go on to criticize the poor production quality, horrible audio mix, choppy editing and awkward dialogue?

Cubansaltyballs: To bypass that, he dual-booted his machine with Linux which didn't have the church nanny anti-child porn software installed. Then he downloaded Tor and started downloading child porn using bittorrent.


All without thinking about who created Tor...
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dbirchall: Did they go on to criticize the poor production quality, horrible audio mix, choppy editing and awkward dialogue?


Jesus farking christ dude. The guy was talking about the rape and abuse of children. Are you one of those religious lowlife shiatbags that doesn't see the difference between porn made for and by consensual adults and videos of horrible atrocities against children?

Either way, you should fark off.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: 3) This is so common in evangelical circles they developed software to monitor usage instead of reporting the pedophiles to authorities.


They call it "Helen Lovejoy"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save The Children ™
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Web Matters!!!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?

Partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices? WTF does even that mean? One partitions hard drives


I'm guessing hidden partitions.

I had some PCI-E solid state drives that when setup in a Raid configuration, they created a hidden partition on another regular SSD for some darn reason.
Been a long time and I don't recall the why.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: BadReligion: Cubansaltyballs: cman: Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?

Partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices? WTF does even that mean? One partitions hard drives

There was some church nanny software installed on all his computers because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn. The reports of his internet usage were sent to his wife.

To bypass that, he dual-booted his machine with Linux which didn't have the church nanny anti-child porn software installed. Then he downloaded Tor and started downloading child porn using bittorrent.

Imagine that set of scenarios... 1) a guy is so into child porn that his wife knows 2) she decided to put nanny software on ALL his computers to keep him honest and 3) This is so common in evangelical circles they developed software to monitor usage instead of reporting the pedophiles to authorities.

His wife should be indicted as a co-conspirator.

Absolutely


Is she being investigated too? It sounds like she should. The judge is worried about the kids safety, and I really hope the courts are making sure the kids were never molested. Their mother doesn't really seem to care about their well being if she knows that their father has a thing for underage kids. Sounds like the church has an idea too.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x265]


Ummm... deltree io.sys? I can't IT.

/but I could wreck a Best Buy display
 
NINEv2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
(Stop) Think(ing) of the children (like that)!

Sick fark
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: His wife made him put internet babysitting software on the computer because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn.


Instead of calling the police and divorce lawyer like any rational person would do.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh.  Setting up a computer to dual boot isn't hard.  There's software that automates the process so anyone can do it.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bdub77: [i.gifer.com image 250x141] [View Full Size image _x_]


:)

Yoink
 
Greil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trik: cman: Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?

Partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices? WTF does even that mean? One partitions hard drives

I'm guessing hidden partitions.

I had some PCI-E solid state drives that when setup in a Raid configuration, they created a hidden partition on another regular SSD for some darn reason.
Been a long time and I don't recall the why.


TBH normal dual booting would likely be enough. I'm guessing wifey was too illiterate to know. Hell, the partition might just have been a VM beating some really low grade web monitor. I don't have high opinions of these people's tech skills.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Cubansaltyballs: His wife made him put internet babysitting software on the computer because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn.

Instead of calling the police and divorce lawyer like any rational person would do.


I'd have called an alibi because my spouse would have gone missing AF if I found some shiat like that.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you want to get super sneaky and hide things, put the alternate system on an encrypted thumb drive that you keep stashed in a secure location.  It's small, so it wouldn't be all that difficult.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If you want to get super sneaky and hide things, put the alternate system on an encrypted thumb drive that you keep stashed in a secure location.  It's small, so it wouldn't be all that difficult.


He's a conservative Christian from Arkansas with a high school education raised in a family that doesn't believe in science.

I'm guessing he learned how to "dual boot" from one of his fellow pastors he shared pics of sisters with.

Which prob explains how the FBI figured out his password to his Linux partition.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Cubansaltyballs: His wife made him put internet babysitting software on the computer because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn.

Instead of calling the police and divorce lawyer like any rational person would do.


Divorce is a sin
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Cubansaltyballs: cman: Thats a bit of technobabble.

Black web? You mean Dark Web?

Partition their computer and bypass sophisticated monitoring devices? WTF does even that mean? One partitions hard drives

There was some church nanny software installed on all his computers because he was such a prolific consumer of child porn. The reports of his internet usage were sent to his wife.

To bypass that, he dual-booted his machine with Linux which didn't have the church nanny anti-child porn software installed. Then he downloaded Tor and started downloading child porn using bittorrent.

Imagine that set of scenarios... 1) a guy is so into child porn that his wife knows 2) she decided to put nanny software on ALL his computers to keep him honest and 3) This is so common in evangelical circles they developed software to monitor usage instead of reporting the pedophiles to authorities.

Well, that's extra all kinds of disturbing.


Somehow, I don't imagine nanny software, that is written by a bunch of fundies, is all that hard to beat.
 
bisi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Executive Director of the Family Research Council Action" - because of course he is.
He has a serious case of pedo face, too.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
His attorneys argued in a motion opposing pretrial detention that Duggar "has no prior criminal convictions" and deep community ties, posing no flight risk in his case.


Yeah because his parents paid to cover up the molestation of their own children.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This whole saga is depressing me. I'm kinda boozed up so I'm gonna go listen to some Taylor Swift and sleep.

In the meanwhile, I hope that Duggar scumbag violates bail and is someone's jailhouse wife by Monday.
 
Fista-Phobia [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ha this is an honest to goodness F#CK ALL Y 'ALL!
(x) => ( (println("ha!") )
for (i long = 0; i++)
println(x);
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The conditions include banning Duggar from speaking to his children without the supervision of his wife"

Ok this part right here really grinds my gears.  Supervision implies authority and oversight, and you're entrusting her with that responsibility?  She keeps having children with him despite the revelation of his past sexual assaults on minors and admitted affairs.  She's the poster child of the ideal fundamentalist wife; dedicated to being a mother, and completely subservient to her husband.  So how high do you have to be to think for one second that she would ever intervene in his conversation with any of his children?

/pretty damn high
// higher than 'johnny cash eating cake in a bush' high
/// and you'll never be that high
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There were descriptions in the testimony of the hearing today and discussions on other websites this evening and I just can't. There's no snark I can give, and I usually have something snarky to say about everything. This man is pure evil and beyond redemption and shouldn't be allowed around human beings.

I'm almost speechless. This case is keeping me up tonight and I was once a victim's advocate where I thought I'd heard of it all.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Talibangelists these days.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: There were descriptions in the testimony of the hearing today and discussions on other websites this evening and I just can't. There's no snark I can give, and I usually have something snarky to say about everything. This man is pure evil and beyond redemption and shouldn't be allowed around human beings.

I'm almost speechless. This case is keeping me up tonight and I was once a victim's advocate where I thought I'd heard of it all.


This guy gets it. Must have read the same shiat I did.

This mfer getting bail is an affront to justice and humanity.

He should be buried under the jail.

Upside is, anyone as depraved and awful as him will reoffend and have his bail revoked. And the fundie Christians that took him in and try to cover for him will go down with him now that Bill Barr isn't around to give this kind of thing a pass.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bisi: "Executive Director of the Family Research Council Action" - because of course he is.
He has a serious case of pedo face, too.


Any time I hear an evangelist crying out about morality, even though I'm now an agnostic, I'm reminded of Mathew 7:5

"Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye;
and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye."
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.