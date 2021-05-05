 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   New Zealand man uses the Farkiest method known to man to get potholes fixed   (news.avclub.com) divider line
19
    More: Giggity, Road, Painting techniques, Painting, Spray painting, New Zealand's Geoff Upson, Painting materials, Penis Man, spray paint  
•       •       •

764 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 11:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Painting penises around potholes you say? Golly gosh!
But, wouldn't that make them... Cockholes?

/Yeeeeaaaaaah!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Okay, the lipstick I understand, but how do you get the cat to sit on the potholes?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Giant squirrel nuts?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now that we know what works, I expect to see...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The potholes had sharp knees?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I read the article. Lol.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Their photographer has a nice gig: 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a picture of my girlfriend Charlize nekkid after our most recent sexing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"penis praxis"

Nice.
 
hangloose
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Painting penises around potholes you say? Golly gosh!
But, wouldn't that make them... Cockholes?

/Yeeeeaaaaaah!


Swing and a miss
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is that a buried horse head in there?
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I do this a lot, sans the dicks. Potholes, damaged culverts, trees growing over powerlines, piles of garbage, old tires, etc - I report everything, in any municipality I happen to be in. I also do airports, websites and will occasionally contact commercial property owners.

If it's in front of my house or the houses on either side, I usually do it myself if I can. However I did call AT&T about an open network box today.

About 5 years ago, I worked at a certain very large employer and probably put in a dozen service requests before my manager told me to please stop, because she would get emails every time I put one in. I got those farking blinds fixed though.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Years ago, my dad called about a big pot hole that he almost drove into. A few days it looked like nothing was going to be done with it, but then they put a barrier around it. A month later they fixed the pot hole. The pothole was right next to a bar. I wonder if any drunks drove over the barrier around the pot hole.

/Lame Story Bro
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hangloose: Redh8t: Painting penises around potholes you say? Golly gosh!
But, wouldn't that make them... Cockholes?

/Yeeeeaaaaaah!

Swing and a miss


Username checks out...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there a taste to the cock?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If it's stupid but it works, it's not stupid.

Drawing penises around and through potholes is the fastest way to get them fixed -- it usually results in road crews arriving within hours instead of months.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: I do this a lot, sans the dicks. Potholes, damaged culverts, trees growing over powerlines, piles of garbage, old tires, etc - I report everything, in any municipality I happen to be in. I also do airports, websites and will occasionally contact commercial property owners. If it's in front of my house or the houses on either side, I usually do it myself if I can. However I did call AT&T about an open network box today.About 5 years ago, I worked at a certain very large employer and probably put in a dozen service requests before my manager told me to please stop, because she would get emails every time I put one in. I got those farking blinds fixed though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
You got me at.. I also do airports. Your Mega-Karen license has been revoked
 
Twintop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

King Something: If it's stupid but it works, it's not stupid.

Drawing penises around and through potholes is the fastest way to get them fixed -- it usually results in road crews arriving within hours instead of months.


Squeaky wheel gets the grease. He's just lubricating the system, if you will.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just thinking outside the box here...
But would any other genitalia work just as well if graffitied amongst a pothole?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.