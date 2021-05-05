 Skip to content
(MSN)   That one burned down, fell over, and sank in the swamp. But this one stayed up   (msn.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go, SpaceX!
I hate for it to sound cliché but I think Neil Armstrong's famous phrase from the moon is fitting here.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Glad to see that, in spite of the fire at the base again, this one did not blow up.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is the second prototype to land, not the first. Granted, it's the first one to not blow up, so there's that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did it get the 5G Pfizer COVID shot with Viagra?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Call me jaded but climbing to 30,000 feet by rocket and landing back on the ground without exploding is a low bar when compared to the requirements of reaching orbit and re-entering the atmosphere without burning up on Earth much less flying to any other solar system destination. <yawn>
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

"shiatter's full"?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I can walk very quietly but it's not really a skill since I can't turn invisible yet.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

"Oh my God! What is that thing?"
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

And you've launched and returned how many missions from orbit or to any other solar system destinations?
Humans know how to do most of that already.  These are steps in the direction of a goal - that goal being "Build a large craft that can land on a planet or planet-like surface with or without the presence of an atmosphere.
I think it's pretty cool, but hey, we'll wake you when they get the anti-grav and warp drive working, Sport.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

"Oh my God! What is that thing?"


We really were robbed, weren't we?
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

You're jaded. Orbit and re-entry are solved problems.
This method of landing is noveland interesting.

/and potentially useful
//They'll take her to orbit soon enough.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think we can start to feel confident now that the basic spaceframe of the Starship is feasible and that the vehicle will indeed work.  There are still problems; continued research and testing should be able to resolve them.  As Innsprucker said, the fire / methane leakage is not completely unexpected at this stage of the design.  But now that they have an intact test article to examine, improvements should start coming with some confidence.  I expect to see good things from SN16 onwards.

The design, as it stands now, probably meets at least its minimum requirements.  But as time goes on, it will be improved.  Just look at the difference between the first Falcon 1, or even the first Falcon 9, and the current Falcon 9 Block 5!  Super Heavy, by comparison, is relatively simple.  Super Heavy is mostly a question of degree rather than kind, when compared to the Falcon 9 first stage.  That is, it is mostly a scaled up version of the Falcon 9 booster.  The two biggest differences between the two, other than size, are the fuel (Methalox versus Kerolox) and the engine (Raptor versus Merlin) - and the worst of the development issues for that fuel and that engine seem to have been solved now with Starship.  Super Heavy will be landing more like a Falcon, vertically, instead of the very tricky 'death swoop' used by Starship.  And Super Heavy will have to shed much less energy during landing than Starship will - it's not coming down from orbit.  It *will* be coordinating 28 engines in a single burn - but Falcon Heavy successfully coordinates 27 engines.

So, I expect Super Heavy to have some issues during development testing, but I'd bet they'll be fewer and less severe than Starship's problems.  Fifty bucks says Super Heavy flies and lands successfully before Winter 2021.

There are still a daunting list of entirely new technical challenges that the Starship / Super Heavy pair must solve to reach their promised potential.  Bulk cryogenic fuel transfer in microgravity.  A life support system capable of supporting 100 humans for up to a year.  Heat management, both to keep the crew and passengers from drowning in their own waste heat, and to preserve their cryogenic fuel for up to a year without boiling off.  Communication and Navigation.

None of these are going to be the least bit easy.

But even if these features never come to fruition - and I believe they *will* - just polishing and maturing the system as it stands now (an unmanned version of Starship with a working Super Heavy, with no bulk propellant transfer but with both stages fully reusable) - just getting those bare subsystems into routine operational status would be a freaking game changer.  150 tons to orbit in a single launch with full reusability?  Engineers from the 70s or 80s would have sold their souls for that, without the bells and whistles.

It's going to be fun watching the progression from here on.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Good luck, Mr. Gorsky?
 
Professor Science
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Managing the transition from high-drag sideways descent to tail-first propulsive landing was the biggest technical risk standing between this vehicle and repeated flights to low Earth orbit.  You don't have to fly to orbit to test that; just far enough up to reach a steady descent in belly flop attitude and let the engines cool down from ascent.

Heat shielding for reentry is pretty well understood, and the remaining work there is just finding the optimum balance between ruggedness and weight.  The first stage booster is a straightforward extension of existing technology (modulo the "catch it with the tower" bit, but the system could work with a more conventional landing scheme).  The only big question mark left is refueling in orbit, but it can work as a LEO satellite hauler without doing that.

This was a pretty goddamn big milestone.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Good luck, Mr. Gorsky?


Oh, GOD, I recognize that punchline!

I had completely forgotten that story!  Hilarious!

nasa - Did Neil Armstrong really say "Good Luck Mr. Gorsky" on the Moon? - Space Exploration Stack Exchange
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

But never back to land on Earth again. It's either space junk or maybe it will go on to try to land on the moon. Won't make it into Mars' atmosphere either. It's a lot of effort to not fix the basic problems.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

natazha: This is the second prototype to land, not the first. Granted, it's the first one to not blow up, so there's that.


Technically, they all landed.

Just not quite as intended.

/and now for the spanking and oral sex?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

But never back to land on Earth again. It's either space junk or maybe it will go on to try to land on the moon. Won't make it into Mars' atmosphere either. It's a lot of effort to not fix the basic problems.


Hang on here, I want to make sure I understand exactly what you're saying.

Is it actually your contention that a production version of Starship (if not a late prototype), boosted to orbit by Super Heavy, will never make a successful reentry and intact soft landing on dry land?  Is that what you're saying?

If I have misunderstood, please correct me.  And, if you wouldn't mind indulging my curiosity, exactly what are these 'basic problems' that are not being fixed?

I have this thread bookmarked, and I fully expect to do an 'I told you so' within one year from today when we have a successful soft landing of Starship from orbit.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: [i.imgur.com image 526x707]


Whether flying Starship, or a Far Side Special, *NEVER* underestimate the value of Practical Experience as a companion to Theory.

I'll grant you that Theory is incredibly important, but very little beats actually getting some miles on the product and building up a log of real-world knowledge and data.  It's even better if you understand what's happening - best of both worlds.
 
