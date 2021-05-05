 Skip to content
(NECN Boston)   Residents have a problem with planned machine gun range   (necn.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Massachusetts, Cape Cod, Barnstable County, Massachusetts, Joint Base Cape Cod, sound of automatic weapons fire, people NBC10 Boston, key stamp of approval, Mashpee, Massachusetts  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deforesting the land above your island's only source of water and covering it with small pieces of lead seems like a plan to promote tourism.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't shoot until you see the whites of their eyes."
Fark user imageView Full Size


You'd have a problem with it, too.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All things equal, I'd prefer that people got their machine gun jollies at a gun range and not at their house.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a crazy idea!  Rich people live in Cape Cod.  Put it somewhere that the wealthy will not notice.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harassing the poor employee stuck with cleaning shells off the range is going to be a lot worse than at a golf driving range
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The place is already all booked up for six months for gender reveal parties, you can't stop them now
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do Bostonian's hate guns?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They used to have a golf ball driving range next town over, they turned it into a shooting range.
I have no problem with shooting ranges as long as they are not open up late and you live near by, they are loud.

2 houses are just a block away, that would suck. Buy a house by a driving range cool, now it is bam, bam, bam!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
JBCC Executive Director Brigadier General Christopher M. Faux?


Sounds made up to me.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Protesters at a machine gun range sounds like a "self-correcting problem"
 
hangloose
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The place is already all booked up for six months for gender reveal parties, you can't stop them now


Wait until the alphabet people start to reeee at those too
 
Shryke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uh... this is a military base, you dolts. Yes, speaking to the clueless twats In this thread.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well it's a lot better than an unplanned machine gun range.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: This is a crazy idea!  Rich people live in Cape Cod.  Put it somewhere that the wealthy will not notice.


The wealthy are the only ones who can afford an automatic weapon. Seriously, go take a look at how much NFA weapons cost.

It makes sense that rich people would want their own range away from the poors with their pedestrian cheapo guns while they run through $100 worth of ammunition in 10-second bursts.
 
Watubi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shryke: Uh... this is a military base, you dolts. Yes, speaking to the clueless twats In this thread.


I consider that worse.  If it were private, at least they'd have oversight and would be forced to comply with local laws.  Not to mention, a lot easier to sue if they did not.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shryke: Uh... this is a military base, you dolts. Yes, speaking to the clueless twats In this thread.


And that's what I get for only reading the comments.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: They used to have a golf ball driving range next town over, they turned it into a shooting range.
I have no problem with shooting ranges as long as they are not open up late and you live near by, they are loud.

2 houses are just a block away, that would suck. Buy a house by a driving range cool, now it is bam, bam, bam!


I spent the better part of three decades a mile away from a gun range.  The noise wasn't too bad, but it made it clear to me that suppressors should be legal and easy to buy.  You could tell by the increased gunfire when hunting season was approaching each year.
 
hangloose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: DigitalDirt: They used to have a golf ball driving range next town over, they turned it into a shooting range.
I have no problem with shooting ranges as long as they are not open up late and you live near by, they are loud.

2 houses are just a block away, that would suck. Buy a house by a driving range cool, now it is bam, bam, bam!

I spent the better part of three decades a mile away from a gun range.  The noise wasn't too bad, but it made it clear to me that suppressors should be legal and easy to buy.  You could tell by the increased gunfire when hunting season was approaching each year.


Suppressors negatively affect the accuracy of the gun being shot, they also wear out fairly quickly, and good ones are expensive. They'd be good for you and the neighbors, but bad for for the people shooting.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA:
But some do feel it's necessary.
"I understand people's concerns with the environment and the trees but I also know who the national guard is," former resident Kelly Forman said. "I understand but I think it's obviously a need they have."

A "former resident" says they need it, so it's totes safe.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Moniker o' Shame: This is a crazy idea!  Rich people live in Cape Cod.  Put it somewhere that the wealthy will not notice.

The wealthy are the only ones who can afford an automatic weapon. Seriously, go take a look at how much NFA weapons cost.

It makes sense that rich people would want their own range away from the poors with their pedestrian cheapo guns while they run through $100 worth of ammunition in 10-second bursts.


I know that.  The objections are to a MA National Guard base installing a range.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

