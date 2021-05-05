 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Points Guy)   Threaten a Delta employee? Say goodbye to your elite status and your skymiles   (thepointsguy.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Airline, Delta Air Lines, Northwest Airlines, Federal Aviation Administration, Avianca, United Airlines, Los Angeles International Airport, SkyTeam  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 12:41 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a 3MM flyer with permanent status oneworld, I say: Good
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: As a 3MM flyer with permanent status oneworld, I say: Good


As a lifetime Delta Sky Club member, I say: What Metastatic Capricorn just said.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should say goodbye to flying altogether.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Metastatic Capricorn: As a 3MM flyer with permanent status oneworld, I say: Good

As a lifetime Delta Sky Club member, I say: What Metastatic Capricorn just said.


As an uninvolved farker, What I say would be irrelevant. So, What dbirchall and metastatic capricorn said...
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As a professional identity thief who recently acquired 3MM with permanent status oneworld along with a lifetime Delta Sky Club membership, I say: Good.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh. How much the world would you be better if no one had privilege.
Only thing is the privilege will never agree.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jtown: They should say goodbye to flying altogether.


They should say goodbye to flying.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As an internet famous cat once said: Good.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So that's how I use up my worthless Delta Sky Miles.

I don't have many to begin with and it's unlikely I'll ever actually be able to make use of them.   Delta is never ready when I am.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They have NO IDEA how important I am, however, and I must ask them.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: So that's how I use up my worthless Delta Sky Miles.

I don't have many to begin with and it's unlikely I'll ever actually be able to make use of them.   Delta is never ready when I am.


Since changing jobs five years ago, I now rarely travel further than the next town for work... but hey, it's the far side of the next town!  I've flown maybe twice in those five years, and the only activity my account even shows is miles I got for buying my mom birthday flowers a couple years ago.  So it's not like I even get anywhere near the club any more... but I'm happy to know that when and if I ever do, I'll have lower odds of running into any "unruly passenger" sorts.

/sigh
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.