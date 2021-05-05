 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, Quarter Pounder, sh*t fries. Icy Coke, thick shakes, sund... wait, what?   (nj.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait the ice cream machine was working,well that just put a giant hole in this matter.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, so when did McDonalds start copying Arby's menu?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This doesn't seem like a frivolous lawsuit at all.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ewwwww.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is farked up. The fries are the only good thing on the menu
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Over 1 billion feces served!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There has to be more to this story.  Not washing your hands before food prep may cause contamination but not washing your hands to the point where you transfer visible amounts of feces to the food?  I mean handwashing was not the problem here.  Either someone pooped in the bag or this is a made up claim.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm betting when the DNA test of the shiat comes back, it's a family member's.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sheesh.
How bad of a customer do you have to be for that to even be considered?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I'm betting when the DNA test of the shiat comes back, it's a family member's.


Also, this in reality.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Having worked in fast food for years I can assure you that this didn't happen.

First off, I don't have the time to take fresh shiat off my ass and wipe it on something for a customer.

Secondly, the manager doing the food packaging is not going to stick a feces covered burger in a bag, because it's going to come right back to bite them in the ass 10 minutes later.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sheesh.
How bad of a customer do you have to be for that to even be considered?


When I used to work a drive-thru, if you were mean the worst you got was the dried-up nuggets.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I'm betting when the DNA test of the shiat comes back, it's a family member's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: There has to be more to this story.  Not washing your hands before food prep may cause contamination but not washing your hands to the point where you transfer visible amounts of feces to the food?  I mean handwashing was not the problem here.  Either someone pooped in the bag or this is a made up claim.


I wonder if they can do a dna test on the poop (maybe someone had bleeding hemorrhoids)? If it belongs to the family who bought the food, arrest the customers for filing a false police report and attempted fraud, if it's one of the employees, give these customers their lawsuit money, but warn other restaurants to not be so obvious when trying to punish a (probable) Karen.

/Probable in that you're right, seems to be too much feces to be accidentally added to the burger
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didn't know Mickey D's has refried beans on the menu.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this repeat week or something?
Did I miss a memo?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I frequently use the products in the headline as a euphemism for my bowel movements if it's any consolation...matter of fact, I just took my second filet o fish of the day
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: There has to be more to this story.  Not washing your hands before food prep may cause contamination but not washing your hands to the point where you transfer visible amounts of feces to the food?  I mean handwashing was not the problem here.  Either someone pooped in the bag or this is a made up claim.


It's 99.9% a fake story, 0.01% fake but y'know, it is Jersey...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oops, did I do that? #I'mlovinit
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: There has to be more to this story.  Not washing your hands before food prep may cause contamination but not washing your hands to the point where you transfer visible amounts of feces to the food?  I mean handwashing was not the problem here.  Either someone pooped in the bag or this is a made up claim.


Yeah we have a real conundrum on our hands. Either a family didn't notice they had eaten shiat put there by an employee who wipes like they do in the Mumbai slums and doesn't wash hands, or.... they're mistaken
 
