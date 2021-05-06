 Skip to content
 
(KRQE News)   Here's your chance to be like the rock   (krqe.com) divider line
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skipping the Perfect Skipping Rock
Youtube LRbOAUTxeL0
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the reverse the process? Because I'd like the original of that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more like an Island.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to be a garden gnome so I can creep kids out forever.
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahem.
Cow beozar.

That is all.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we can turn our grandparents into stone, diamonds, and mulch. Now I want a diamond-studded stone planter growing tomatoes fertilized by my ancestors.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May I suggest a target market?

cygnus-x1.netView Full Size


/not sure if want
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.dailyforest.comView Full Size


/definitely want
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hard?

Coupling - Hard Man
Youtube AHpnsMBWD5U
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The company states in the press release that it has experienced growth during the pandemic

That's nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LRbOAUTx​eL0]


That would be poetic if the person in question liked to skip stones.

Or if they were a vandal, you could literally throw them through some windows. Or...wait, what happens if one of these things gets used in a murder?  That would be weird.

Wait...a person could be used both as the carbon to make steel in a knife and the stone used in the handle...wow, that would be cool. Damn cool.

I want to be a knife.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Subby, I would like to buy your rock.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - Like A Rock
Youtube fMIJuuk1SFs
 
