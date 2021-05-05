 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Life is like a box of chickens   (kcrg.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes one of them is missing its head.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they were delicious.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should have a box where you can drop off your unwanted chickens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 700x478]


He clearly said "plucking". It was her reaction that makes it sound like...well, you know.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA: (They) "had gone to the bathroom on each other."  I'm picturing them individually soaking in a tub while not telling the others that it's an option.  Yes, I have a strange imagination.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Times change.  That's how I got one of my cats when I was a kid.  Someone left a box of kittens in a shopping cart at the grocery store and my grandma took one.  It seemed perfectly normal at the time.  Now I'd call them monsters for abandoning them with no food, water, or shelter.
 
ongbok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size


Don't worry, they will find a good home
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The most Iowa story ever. Box of chickens discovered at side of road. All we need now is to find out a pig castrator is the one who found them.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jtown: Times change.  That's how I got one of my cats when I was a kid.  Someone left a box of kittens in a shopping cart at the grocery store and my grandma took one.  It seemed perfectly normal at the time.  Now I'd call them monsters for abandoning them with no food, water, or shelter.


It's called leaving it to chance.
Either somebody saves them or nobody saves them.
What's interesting is half the country is completely content running an entire country with this same mentality.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In a Ziploc bag pour 5 tablespoons of olive oil, a generous amount of lemon pepper and an even more generous amount of crushed garlic. Add your chicken bits to the bag and marinade for several hours. Grill over all natural wood charcoal until done. Enjoy.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ less than a minute ago  
chicken nuggs are my goto quick lunch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
