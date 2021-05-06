 Skip to content
 
(Johns Hopkins University)   The U.S. is finally getting somewhere in this coronavirus pandemic hell, the positivity rate has dropped to 3.8%, the lowest of the entire pandemic   (coronavirus.jhu.edu) divider line
10 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3% in my county. Whoop whoop!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not great, but it's not terrible. Hopefully it doesn't explode and go up to 15 thousand.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: 3% in my county. Whoop whoop!


1.1% in mine.  You folks scare me.

(R0/Rt is 0.78, 38.2% of all adults fully vaccinated, 87.5% of adults 65+)
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King Something: That's not great, but it's not terrible. Hopefully it doesn't explode and go up to 15 thousand.


Stop being an alarmist.

/vomits in my own meeting
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My positivity is WAY lower than that.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
See, Trump was right! It's just going to disappear!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got my J&J, still wearing the mask and still telling knuckleheads to mask up at the gas station.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the GQP ever gets back into a majority let alone the White House, they'll figure out a way to neutralize the vaccine and unleash a thousand mutant strains of the virus.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, I know I'm feeling less positive for sure.
 
