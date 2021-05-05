 Skip to content
(CNBC) ModeRNA's booster shot proves successful against emerging variants
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my second shot today, I'm looking forward to getting this along with the flu shot in the fall.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 30 years- 'If you or a family member revived an mRNA COVID vaccine during the 2020 pandemic, you may be entitled to compensation'
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wantingout: In 30 years- 'If you or a family member revived an mRNA COVID vaccine during the 2020 pandemic, you may be entitled to compensation'


So I can have immunity now AND compensation later? Sweet.
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wantingout: In 30 years- 'If you or a family member revived an mRNA COVID vaccine during the 2020 pandemic, you may be entitled to compensation'


Revived?

//pet peeve and so on and whatnot etc etc
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wantingout: In 30 years- 'If you or a family member revived an mRNA COVID vaccine during the 2020 pandemic, you may be entitled to compensation'


First of all, you outdid yourself with this hook.
Second of all, wasn't part of the deal with the government that you can't sue this vaccine companies?

/vaccinated
//no booster shot yet
///hungry for more good news. Wasn't there supposed to be some nasal spray getting tested/patented as a cure?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No mention of the Indian variant. I suspect we're gping to struggle with Covid outbreaks for a few more years.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're all effective. The question is how effective. The quantifications provided by the CDC weren't thrilling. All of the vaccines so far are less effective against the variants, particularly the variants of concern, and the numbers really matter at this point.

Saying that the response is "improved" or "increased" is lovely, but if that response went from "50% to 55% effective," we're still at risk. The variants are scary in that some are far more transmissible, and don't respond well to some of the monoclonal antibody treatments. I'd feel a lot more comfortable seeing actual figures instead of soft language.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bruscar: No mention of the Indian variant. I suspect we're gping to struggle with Covid outbreaks for a few more years.


Thanks Obama.
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Any word on a Pfizer or J&J booster? Any reason not to get this booster if we had Pfizer or J&J initially?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I never made the connection between the name Moderna and RNA before. Thanks for the education, Subby.


"In 2010, ModeRNA Therapeutics was formed to commercialize the research of stem cell biologist Derrick Rossi...they founded a company named from the combined terms "modified" and "RNA" that just happens to contain "modern" "

/ Got my 2nd Moderna shot last week
// Thrilled to see they are getting boosters ready
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jimjays: Any word on a Pfizer or J&J booster? Any reason not to get this booster if we had Pfizer or J&J initially?


I'm pretty sure Pfizer and Moderna run on different networks.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Awesome. Got my 2nd ModeRNA last week. Yay!
 
flamesfan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It will be interesting to see how the vaccines will work against the Indian variant.
 
rfenster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: wantingout: In 30 years- 'If you or a family member revived an mRNA COVID vaccine during the 2020 pandemic, you may be entitled to compensation'

So I can have immunity now AND compensation later? Sweet.


Well, your family might get some compensation...

Except that under the PREP act, Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers can't be sued...
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I get my second monderna shot 11 May. Was looking forward to it anyway; this is good news...for ME!
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Personally, I had very mild effects from the 2nd shot.  Mild nausea and dizziness for about 5 hours.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Isn't this how "I Am Legend" started ??
 
geggam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flamesfan: It will be interesting to see how the vaccines will work against the Indian variant.


Given they likely have more than one person long term infected ( which is where the variants come from ) I am thinking you need to make variant plural 

Also given the fact many countries arent that sanitary I would expect covid to keep making cool new variants. Eventually nature will win this war
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Figures that everyone finally gets a 5G-capable vaccine and they announce 6G vaccines. It's a got dang racket, I tell ya.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IgG4: Got my second shot today, I'm looking forward to getting this along with the flu shot in the fall.


Yes. Although I haven't heard if and when COVID boosters are scheduled.
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Fark doomers must be near suicidal by now. Nothing is working out as they hoped.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The 6G injection is already out?
 
mudpants
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Personally, I had very mild effects from the 2nd shot.  Mild nausea and dizziness for about 5 hours.


Wife and I had those effects from the first one and nothing from the second.  go figure.  maybe we took them in the wrong order?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

geggam: flamesfan: It will be interesting to see how the vaccines will work against the Indian variant.

Given they likely have more than one person long term infected ( which is where the variants come from ) I am thinking you need to make variant plural 

Also given the fact many countries arent that sanitary I would expect covid to keep making cool new variants. Eventually nature will win this war


The Spanish Flu went 3 years.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We both got our doses about three months ago. We're waiting for word of the booster. So far, so good. We are still masking up even if our state will "reopen ". in June.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: IgG4: Got my second shot today, I'm looking forward to getting this along with the flu shot in the fall.

Yes. Although I haven't heard if and when COVID boosters are scheduled.


The development on these types of vaccines is brief. The technology is proven, you just pop the mRNA you want into the envelope and then SHOTS... Also Moderna is working on flu vaccines too. So instead of a 50-60% effective you could get a 90%+ effective shot. 50 mg dose of each in one shot and you are all good. no boosters.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sign up now for the Moderna Booster of the Month Club and receive your first 6 boosters for only 1 penny!

/not affiliated with Columbia House records
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mudpants: Tannhauser: Personally, I had very mild effects from the 2nd shot.  Mild nausea and dizziness for about 5 hours.

Wife and I had those effects from the first one and nothing from the second.  go figure.  maybe we took them in the wrong order?


Yeah, no effects from the first for me. IT WAS A PLACEBO!!!
 
geggam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
yakmans_dad:

The Spanish Flu went 3 years.

Spanish flu didnt species hop. This is a new critter ... no known rules apply
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: wantingout: In 30 years- 'If you or a family member revived an mRNA COVID vaccine during the 2020 pandemic, you may be entitled to compensation'

So I can have immunity now AND compensation later? Sweet.


But you have speak as pathetically as the mesothelioma guy for the rest of your life.

That guy looks like he has the worst case of the white I have ever seen.
 
