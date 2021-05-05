 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Due to time pressures and a malevolent editor, today's Writer's Thread headline has been reduced from my original magnum opus to the single word 'Bork.' This is your Fark Writer's Thread, borked edition   (fark.com) divider line
17
    More: CSB, Cinco de Mayo, time pressures, burning wolf, malevolent editor, Business, melting wolf, Sports, aforementioned time pressures  
•       •       •

78 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 May 2021 at 6:30 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I don't actually have an editor yet (I mentioned this last week, and never got around to it due to aforementioned time pressures)  and if I did I'm pretty sure I wouldn't have them edit my Fark headline submissions for me, mostly because they'd probably just stab me after seeing some of the bad puns I make.  I will, however, have to skip the normal commentary and excuses for why I haven't gotten any writing done, due to the same time issues.  Meh, it's not like I have time to make excuses, anyway.  I've got work piling up.

It's the Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are still getting submissions in, and now that we've broken the 100K work mark, we look at the numbers!  So far we're doing pretty good on humor submissions (and we got some very good ones in recently!) but we're a bit light on fantasy and SF.  We can still use entries in every genre, though, so keep sending them all in!

Back by utter lack of demand, it's the bad writing prompt of the week!

            Marek studied the ground; nothing could be learned from the wet and trampled mud.  It had been confused by panicked feet, fearing something.  No one seemed able to say what.  A burning wolf, a few said; a melting wolf that howled and struck and disappeared in the shifting rain and snow.
            The wolf, burning or not, had struck the train between guards and carried off Hora, an alewife; the loss was damning, evidence of cunning. Whatever beast lurked in the billowing white darkness outside the ring of light from the torches had an animal intelligence.  Marek set the same watchers he had set every night; nebulous wolves be damned, Vulfgar still waited.
            The guards in the train fidgeted, looking towards the shadows.

"Bork."
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mork from Ork approves.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bork Bork Bork
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Bork Bork Bork


Pork Bjork
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pork.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdnimg.webstaurantstore.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/ Dork
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aaaaand.... now I'm bored.

Anyone know a good on-line piano program for kids?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Aaaaand.... now I'm bored.

Anyone know a good on-line piano program for kids?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.