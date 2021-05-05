 Skip to content
 
(Portland Mercury)   Arson string of political signs lit on fire, usually in a way where it could spread to the owners home, have "no indication" that they're politically motivated. Sure, Jan   (portlandmercury.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like a close shave.

Burma
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ar daughter suspiciously quiet...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't have happened if you had one of these signs:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Wouldn't have happened if you had one of these signs:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 368x368]


that whore was asking for it
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Wouldn't have happened if you had one of these signs:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 368x368]


LOL it's funny because a conservative tried to murder some families or at least make them homeless because those families think black folks deserve better than random executions in the street.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see a lot of the "Black Lives Matter" signs and "In this house we believe" signs in places that are about as far away from black or integrated neighborhoods as you can get. I sincerely doubt that the NIMBY crowd who don't want to see "blight" and obsesses about "property values" have done enough introspection to truly give a fark about racial equality.

//not surprised at all that this is in white-ass portland, in the state where it used to be illegal to be black
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't happen with my yard sign.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WhY dOn'T I eVeR sEe BiDeN sIgNs In My HeAvIlY pRo-TrUmP nEIgBhOrHoOd?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No investigation = cops or Klan (removed for redundancy)
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."
- Twice Impeached President's orders given to his cult members on Jan 6.

They're still following that order.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like Republicans might be a little bit racist.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dodson wrote there was "no indication" that the actions were related to politics, and that he believed it to be "the normal houseless drug effected / mental health fire setting issue."

Well that's a relief.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Wouldn't have happened if you had one of these signs:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 368x368]


republicans are degenerates, congratulations.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: "And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."
- Twice Impeached President's orders given to his cult members on Jan 6.

They're still following that order.


They never had a country.
They almost did in the 1860's.
I wish they would get the hell out of mine.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: "the normal houseless drug effected / mental health fire setting issue."


The what?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: I see a lot of the "Black Lives Matter" signs and "In this house we believe" signs in places that are about as far away from black or integrated neighborhoods as you can get. I sincerely doubt that the NIMBY crowd who don't want to see "blight" and obsesses about "property values" have done enough introspection to truly give a fark about racial equality.

//not surprised at all that this is in white-ass portland, in the state where it used to be illegal to be black


Should they not have those signs, then? Is that what you want?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: WhY dOn'T I eVeR sEe BiDeN sIgNs In My HeAvIlY pRo-TrUmP nEIgBhOrHoOd?


The trendy assholes fly this now:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size

MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The arsons, occurring in the midst of an unusually dry, fire-prone spring, have set the neighborhood on edge. Several Piedmont neighbors spoke about the incident with the Mercury anonymously, fearing for their safety.

"This is one of the worst things that has ever happened in our neighborhood," said Victor Vencill, who's lived across the street from Brenner's home for 30 years. Vencill said he's become used to vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood in recent years, but hearing about this "calculated" crime taking place on his block came as a shock.

That's not how "anonymously" works, Portland Mercury.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeless people randomly lighting political signs on fire has literally never happened, not even one single time in the entire recorded history of the nation.

Racist, treasonous criminals involved in criminal racketeering operations symbolically lighting signs on fire in peoples yards for the sole and explicit purpose of threatening violence against black people and anyone who sympathized with or supported black people was the primary calling card of a major political movement in all 50 states of the US from the 1870s through the 1970s large enough to entirely displace traditional political parties and run its own candidates, whose influence still lingers in significant and concrete ways to this day.  Many of the statues erected by this movement and its component organizations for also solely the explicit purpose of threatening black people have only been removed in the last five years.

... but sure, the random homeless one is definitely the "typical" one that's the default assumption.

Pretty sure publishing that shiat is probable cause for the FBI's organized crime division to raid the home of literally every single person employed by this PD to look for evidence of membership in a terrorist group.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

emtwo: The arsons, occurring in the midst of an unusually dry, fire-prone spring, have set the neighborhood on edge. Several Piedmont neighbors spoke about the incident with the Mercury anonymously, fearing for their safety.

"This is one of the worst things that has ever happened in our neighborhood," said Victor Vencill, who's lived across the street from Brenner's home for 30 years. Vencill said he's become used to vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood in recent years, but hearing about this "calculated" crime taking place on his block came as a shock.

That's not how "anonymously" works, Portland Mercury.


It isn't, but they're not talking about him.
 
emtwo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: emtwo: The arsons, occurring in the midst of an unusually dry, fire-prone spring, have set the neighborhood on edge. Several Piedmont neighbors spoke about the incident with the Mercury anonymously, fearing for their safety.

"This is one of the worst things that has ever happened in our neighborhood," said Victor Vencill, who's lived across the street from Brenner's home for 30 years. Vencill said he's become used to vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood in recent years, but hearing about this "calculated" crime taking place on his block came as a shock.

That's not how "anonymously" works, Portland Mercury.

It isn't, but they're not talking about him.


Yes, yes, I know. Just a little tongue-in-cheek.

It's still sloppy journalism though. They don't share any quotes or information that came from these anonymous neighbors, so mentioning them at all is pointless wordcount padding.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: Should they not have those signs, then? Is that what you want?


Do you think the yard sign is adequate restitution for the whites-only restrictive covenant that's still on their deed? For the city council meetings they went to to keep their neighborhood from being re-zoned to keep an apartment complex off of their block? For spending $80k more on their house so their kids don't have to interact with "those people?"

Ten bucks to be a performative anti-racist doesn't mean shiat. This is ingrained and putting up a sign isn't going to root it out.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Homeless people randomly lighting political signs on fire has literally never happened, not even one single time in the entire recorded history of the nation.

Racist, treasonous criminals involved in criminal racketeering operations symbolically lighting signs on fire in peoples yards for the sole and explicit purpose of threatening violence against black people and anyone who sympathized with or supported black people was the primary calling card of a major political movement in all 50 states of the US from the 1870s through the 1970s large enough to entirely displace traditional political parties and run its own candidates, whose influence still lingers in significant and concrete ways to this day.  Many of the statues erected by this movement and its component organizations for also solely the explicit purpose of threatening black people have only been removed in the last five years.

... but sure, the random homeless one is definitely the "typical" one that's the default assumption.

Pretty sure publishing that shiat is probable cause for the FBI's organized crime division to raid the home of literally every single person employed by this PD to look for evidence of membership in a terrorist group.


Dude...It's Portland. The Venn Diagram between white Police Officers and membership in a Right Wing Terrorist group is a perfect circle. FBI ain't doing nothing about this.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: austerity101: Should they not have those signs, then? Is that what you want?

Do you think the yard sign is adequate restitution for the whites-only restrictive covenant that's still on their deed? For the city council meetings they went to to keep their neighborhood from being re-zoned to keep an apartment complex off of their block? For spending $80k more on their house so their kids don't have to interact with "those people?"

Ten bucks to be a performative anti-racist doesn't mean shiat. This is ingrained and putting up a sign isn't going to root it out.


Holy projection, Batman.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

emtwo: austerity101: emtwo: The arsons, occurring in the midst of an unusually dry, fire-prone spring, have set the neighborhood on edge. Several Piedmont neighbors spoke about the incident with the Mercury anonymously, fearing for their safety.

"This is one of the worst things that has ever happened in our neighborhood," said Victor Vencill, who's lived across the street from Brenner's home for 30 years. Vencill said he's become used to vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood in recent years, but hearing about this "calculated" crime taking place on his block came as a shock.

That's not how "anonymously" works, Portland Mercury.

It isn't, but they're not talking about him.

Yes, yes, I know. Just a little tongue-in-cheek.

It's still sloppy journalism though. They don't share any quotes or information that came from these anonymous neighbors, so mentioning them at all is pointless wordcount padding.


I have to disagree. People speaking anonymously, even if you don't quote them, shows that there are those who are fearful enough that they fear being targeted, which is indicative of the gravity of the issue. Maybe they're being wimpy crybabies about the whole thing, but I wouldn't say it's not relevant.
 
emtwo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: austerity101: Should they not have those signs, then? Is that what you want?

Do you think the yard sign is adequate restitution for the whites-only restrictive covenant that's still on their deed? For the city council meetings they went to to keep their neighborhood from being re-zoned to keep an apartment complex off of their block? For spending $80k more on their house so their kids don't have to interact with "those people?"

Ten bucks to be a performative anti-racist doesn't mean shiat. This is ingrained and putting up a sign isn't going to root it out.


You don't know if any of that actually applies to these specific people. And even if it does, I'm not seeing the ultimate point of your fatalism. Even performative anti-racism is still better than explicit racism.

There's a fine line between "we need to do more," and, "nothing will ever be good enough so let's just have a race war." It kind of sounds like you're leaning towards the latter.
 
emtwo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: emtwo: austerity101: emtwo: The arsons, occurring in the midst of an unusually dry, fire-prone spring, have set the neighborhood on edge. Several Piedmont neighbors spoke about the incident with the Mercury anonymously, fearing for their safety.

"This is one of the worst things that has ever happened in our neighborhood," said Victor Vencill, who's lived across the street from Brenner's home for 30 years. Vencill said he's become used to vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood in recent years, but hearing about this "calculated" crime taking place on his block came as a shock.

That's not how "anonymously" works, Portland Mercury.

It isn't, but they're not talking about him.

Yes, yes, I know. Just a little tongue-in-cheek.

It's still sloppy journalism though. They don't share any quotes or information that came from these anonymous neighbors, so mentioning them at all is pointless wordcount padding.

I have to disagree. People speaking anonymously, even if you don't quote them, shows that there are those who are fearful enough that they fear being targeted, which is indicative of the gravity of the issue. Maybe they're being wimpy crybabies about the whole thing, but I wouldn't say it's not relevant.


If houses on your block are being targeted for arson, we don't exactly need anonymous sources to confirm that neighbors fear being targeted for arson.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Shaggy_C: Wouldn't have happened if you had one of these signs:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 368x368]

republicans are degenerates, congratulations.


I'm pretty sure that guy's not serious.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In the weeks leading up to the electoral certification, Proud Boys vandalized DC properties, including stealing and burning a BLM sign from a historical Black church.
 
Nyxie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of our neighbors only just in the last couple of weeks took.down their "Trump 2020" and "STOP THE STEAL"  signs.
I hate yard signs. Of any flavor. Political, adverts, whatever.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I want that sauce Morty!: WhY dOn'T I eVeR sEe BiDeN sIgNs In My HeAvIlY pRo-TrUmP nEIgBhOrHoOd?

The trendy assholes fly this now:
[Fark user image image 425x425]


MAAA? Just as I'd always suspected.
 
