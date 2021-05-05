 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   White House: Hey red states, if you don't want all those vaccines we'll send them to states that do want them   (cnn.com) divider line
41
    More: Giggity, Vaccination, Vaccine, Vaccination schedule, President of the United States, HPV vaccine, recent weeks, White House, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer  
•       •       •

1434 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 May 2021 at 9:33 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think we're approaching the "don't care. just go die somewhere else." part of the pandemic.

though this might be the perfect opportunity to never have to see shiatty red-hats ever again. No vaccine? No mask? I might never have to see several in-laws, ever again. I'm ecstatic.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not going to happen. Too many minority DNC voters not getting vaccinated to let this slide. It doesn't matter how many republicans don't want it.

But by all means tell them they have to be segregated again. That'll go over like a turd.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tfresh: Not going to happen. Too many minority DNC voters not getting vaccinated to let this slide. It doesn't matter how many republicans don't want it.

But by all means tell them they have to be segregated again. That'll go over like a turd.


I see we have the racist talking points about minorities refusing the vaccine again.

You've been shown over and over that you're wrong, but you just can't help yourself.

/don't bother replying, I won't be engaging with you
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: tfresh: Not going to happen. Too many minority DNC voters not getting vaccinated to let this slide. It doesn't matter how many republicans don't want it.

But by all means tell them they have to be segregated again. That'll go over like a turd.

I see we have the racist talking points about minorities refusing the vaccine again.

You've been shown over and over that you're wrong, but you just can't help yourself.

/don't bother replying, I won't be engaging with you


I'm just the messenger here:

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank​/​2021/03/09/black-americans-stand-out-f​or-their-concern-about-covid-19-61-say​-they-plan-to-get-vaccinated-or-alread​y-have/
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: Gubbo: tfresh: Not going to happen. Too many minority DNC voters not getting vaccinated to let this slide. It doesn't matter how many republicans don't want it.

But by all means tell them they have to be segregated again. That'll go over like a turd.

I see we have the racist talking points about minorities refusing the vaccine again.

You've been shown over and over that you're wrong, but you just can't help yourself.

/don't bother replying, I won't be engaging with you

I'm just the messenger here:

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/​2021/03/09/black-americans-stand-out-f​or-their-concern-about-covid-19-61-say​-they-plan-to-get-vaccinated-or-alread​y-have/


"While Black Americans are more concerned about many aspects of the outbreak, a smaller majority (61%) say they will definitely or probably get a COVID-19 vaccine, including 15% who already have, compared with 69% of White adults, 70% of Hispanic adults and 91% of Asian adults. (The survey was conducted with English-speaking Asian Americans only.)"

Wow. Much logic. Many truths. Trump 2020
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I feel like they will order them and not use them just for stigginit.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We will have to start issuing travel bans on certain states. Perhaps even institute sanctions until they decide to protect their residents.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I feel like they will order them and not use them just for stigginit.


Several states and counties have been asking for less or for none at all, to stiggit. I guess they'll have to reverse position now.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 558x718]

I think we're approaching the "don't care. just go die somewhere else." part of the pandemic.

though this might be the perfect opportunity to never have to see shiatty red-hats ever again. No vaccine? No mask? I might never have to see several in-laws, ever again. I'm ecstatic.


My wife and I got there about three months ago. If they die, they die.  At least most medical personnel have been vaccinated and the ones that haven't - see previous.

Yes, the death rate is "only 1-2%", but long term problems after nominal recovery run 30% for severe cases and 10% for mild cases.  These include dying at a higher than expected rate for at least six months.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Opposite of what our strategy was here in Missouri until the KC and STL had to shame the state into giving the metro areas more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I transported a nice 89 year old man to the hospital last week due to an onset of a cough, weakness and a fever.  I asked him if he had the vaccine but he said he didn't get it because his children don't believe in it.  I guess it is nice that they're willing to sacrifice what little time left they have with pops in order to stick it to....well I'm not sure who but hey, that is some serious dedication.

/Deep red state
//Surrounded by derp
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if some states ordered their maximum and let the doses spoil unused.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Opposite of what our strategy was here in Missouri until the KC and STL had to shame the state into giving the metro areas more.

[Fark user image image 425x324]


Putting aside its subject matter for a moment, that cartoon is an eyesore.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Large supply standing by!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Opposite of what our strategy was here in Missouri until the KC and STL had to shame the state into giving the metro areas more.

[Fark user image image 425x324]


I went to a small town to get my shots precisely because I couldn't get in where I'm at.

/ Don't look at me in that tone of voice...I went somewhere that voted redder than a raw steak. They had extras.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fark it.

Masks off if they want and everything is open at 100%.

I hope they're happy as they contemplate the financial ruin of a lengthy hospital stay.

I'm done with their shiat.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And Fox News will start playing this as "Biden's vaccine distribution program is discriminating against red states " in 3...2...1...

The same FNC who said nothing when Trump told state governors to kiss his ring if they wanted more resources to deal with COVID.
 
Lonestar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you were black in say, Georgia, and Republicans are managing vaccine distribution in that state, would you get Vaccinated? Of course you would be scared, its their plan.

I would say that the blue states should open up vaccinations for visible minorities from out of state. That should calm fears.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I feel like they will order them and not use them just for stigginit.


Ron DeSantis will invite anyone with money fly into Florida get a vaccine.

It would be better to ship the vaccines out than shuffle people around right now.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mrtraveler01: Opposite of what our strategy was here in Missouri until the KC and STL had to shame the state into giving the metro areas more.

[Fark user image image 425x324]

I went to a small town to get my shots precisely because I couldn't get in where I'm at.

/ Don't look at me in that tone of voice...I went somewhere that voted redder than a raw steak. They had extras.


I was about to do that. Then mysteriously every single hospital chain in the St. Louis area sent me an email the same day telling me there are vaccines available.

Almost as if they received a huge boost in their allocation...but the state assured us that it was being distributed fairly and evenly...
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Okay, man, I get that anti-vaxxers suck and shiat, but this is a 100% common-sense "basic competence at simple logistics" thing to do that any half-sensible administration would have done from raw practicality alone the moment any state started not ordering their full allocation regardless of the politics involved.

Basic competence is not a political dunk on republicans-- it's just people actually doing their farking jobs in the white house.  I know that's something we haven't really seen in four years, but maybe let's avoid making the things that definitely aren't partisan political moves into partisan political things when it's not necessary?  Remember that we still have to get all the people on the other side to get vaccinated so we're not dying to this disease literally forever into the future, highlighting vaccination as a partisan issue and reinforcing that line in the sand is not a good public health move right now.

Sure, you're safe because you're vaccinated right now, and the red-hats aren't right now, but the way epidemics work is that by next year either we hit herd immunity and stamp it out entirely in at least large regions of the globe... or a mutation (or the vaccine's immunity just not lasting that long, the reason booster shots are a thing is that immunity is on a timer, and we don't know what that timer is yet in this case) puts us right back where we started with death tolls in the hundreds of thousands within one to five years, a decade at the outside.

Please don't contribute to turning this shiat into goddamned Smallpox or Cholera.  If you're not gonna attempt to actively convince the idiot brigade to get the damned medicine, at least try to limit your impulses to encourage them in their idiocy by acting like you've been totally Owned by their shiat.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As someone in another country currently in lockdown with no access to vaccines-fark those people.

I'd give anything to have the chance at one. Sputnik V me up, I don't care.

The Catch-22 is I can't leave to get one or I won't be allowed back without quarantine in two countries.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
India would like a word.
 
MacEnvy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tfresh: Gubbo: tfresh: Not going to happen. Too many minority DNC voters not getting vaccinated to let this slide. It doesn't matter how many republicans don't want it.

But by all means tell them they have to be segregated again. That'll go over like a turd.

I see we have the racist talking points about minorities refusing the vaccine again.

You've been shown over and over that you're wrong, but you just can't help yourself.

/don't bother replying, I won't be engaging with you

I'm just the messenger here:

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/​2021/03/09/black-americans-stand-out-f​or-their-concern-about-covid-19-61-say​-they-plan-to-get-vaccinated-or-alread​y-have/


Pulling out two month old data that was heavily caveated already?

Great jerb. Really doing yourself a favor in the credibility department.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I live in Georgia and got vaxxed as soon as I could, as did most people I know.  Piss off, subby, not everyone in red states vote red.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry Subby, but the article doesn't specifically attribute this to red states. However it does link to The Washington Post, which first broke the story:

"The sooner we get the most people vaccinated not only in our local regions, but around the country, the sooner we will have fewer variants developing and less spread in general," said David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious-disease specialist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "Now that there are places saying, 'Our freezers are full, so please don't send any more,' there needs to be an ability to reallocate."

So this plan addresses dropping demand and makes the vaccine accessible for more Americans. So much for your Republican conspiracy, and lol at the Farklib regulars supporting it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wealthy Republican vaccination rate = almost 100%
Poor Republican vaccination rate ... very low :(
Interesting.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mrtraveler01: Opposite of what our strategy was here in Missouri until the KC and STL had to shame the state into giving the metro areas more.

[Fark user image image 425x324]

I went to a small town to get my shots precisely because I couldn't get in where I'm at.

/ Don't look at me in that tone of voice...I went somewhere that voted redder than a raw steak. They had extras.


Same here. I had to drive nearly 2 hours. No appointments available in my city anywhere. Expand the search on any pharmacy chain's website to the whole state and there were boatloads of appointments. One place had nearly every slot for the next day open, and every slot for 3 weeks later open.

They don't want them? Fine. I've been telling everyone I know with the means to drive to get it in some podunk town where they aren't using them so someone who can't get out of the city can have their doses. F__k em.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fox News Headline: Biden send more vaccines to states that voted for him!
 
DemonEater
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: fark it.

Masks off if they want and everything is open at 100%.

I hope they're happy as they contemplate the financial ruin of a lengthy hospital stay.

I'm done with their shiat.


I wish it was that simple.

Breakthrough cases do happen, and it's the most vulnerable that they happen to.  Particularly transplant recipients and cancer patients.  They can get fully-vaccinated all they want, if their besieged bodies don't make with the antibodies, they get covid and, in their weakened state, might die.  They do everything right, but they get taken out by a plague rat yelling about MUH RIGHTS in between racking coughs.

If it wasn't for those vulnerable people, I'd be right there with you, but there are innocents out there that they'll take with them, and I'm not OK with that.

/so instead I'm loading my tranq dart gun up with J&J shots
//wearing a red hat? you're getting tagged mate
///third slashie for tradition
 
Stavican
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Basic competence is not a political dunk on republicans


Except it kinda is.
 
Iczer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the inevitable roar of lies that'll emanate from the conservative "news" sources about how Biden is "stealing your COVID vaccines to give to teh illegal Muslim jihadists" that live in their heads...
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mrtraveler01: Opposite of what our strategy was here in Missouri until the KC and STL had to shame the state into giving the metro areas more.

[Fark user image image 425x324]

I went to a small town to get my shots precisely because I couldn't get in where I'm at.

/ Don't look at me in that tone of voice...I went somewhere that voted redder than a raw steak. They had extras.


Same here, there was one other car in the parking lot.

My thinking was, I'm not taking a dose from an at-risk recipient if the at-risk recipients are refusing it.  Let them drown in their own Trump-colored phlegm, if that's what they want.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got both doses of mine, but I live in Michigan where our redneck asshole population (i.e. the people that live outside of the cities and large towns, especially on the west coast of the state and "up north") somehow managed to make the mutations a thing here. So now my vaccination is only partially effective thanks to the party who tried to murder our Governor because she wouldn't let them get haircuts or go to the bar.

I really despise conservatives now. There was a time when I mostly ignored though I cared little for them because they stood for everything terrible in this country, but now? I just loathe them and wish we could send all the conservatives to live somewhere else (like a big island or under a dome) so they can all get COVID-19 and rid us of their selfishness and hatemongering once and for all.

Conservativism has killed far too many people. 500,000 in America can thank the GOP for the conditions which made their death more likely. That's not even bringing up all the people killed throughout United States history by conservative-favored policies like slavery and "taking on the commies" and ignoring AIDS and so so so much more. Conservativism is, was, and always will be a morally and ethically bankrupt ideology. They are the enemies of humanity and progress; the champions of cruelty and banality.

I struggle to think of even ONE good thing any conservative movement has ever done for this country right now.
 
mudesi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At this point the best case scenario is this:

1) The virus mutates into a strain that is super deadly and spreads easier with a longer incubation period.

2) The vaccines still completely work against this new strain.

3) All these motherfarkers die.

Sick of this shiat.  Too bad that scenario would never happen without collateral damage, most obviously the innocent children who by no fault of their own happen to have been spawned by farking assholes and morons.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 558x718]

I think we're approaching the "don't care. just go die somewhere else." part of the pandemic.

though this might be the perfect opportunity to never have to see shiatty red-hats ever again. No vaccine? No mask? I might never have to see several in-laws, ever again. I'm ecstatic.


To be fair there was a subliminal message of stay home if you have the virus and die but absolutely nobody did that instead they went to the hospital and killed medical personnel what kind of scumbag goes to a hospital for an incurable contagious disease knowing very well that they're going to kill medical personnel it's actually farking disgusting
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this if it gets more people vaccinated over all.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's some good data out there if you like that sort of thing

https://github.com/owid/covid-19-data/​tree/master/public/data/vaccinations

https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vacci​nations

US State level is available on the github.

I got #2 today and there was almost no one there. Last month it was a zoo. So if i call you an idiot today or tomorrow or the next day it might be the second dose blues. Or you might be an idiot.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tfresh: Not going to happen. Too many minority DNC voters not getting vaccinated to let this slide. It doesn't matter how many republicans don't want it.

But by all means tell them they have to be segregated again. That'll go over like a turd.


Please stop lying. The "vaccine hesitant" aka "filthy pus-spitting bioterrorists" are now largely GQP men.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stavican: Jim_Callahan: Basic competence is not a political dunk on republicans

Except it kinda is.


Okay, it is in that Republicans are directly opposed to competence as a concept.

My point is that the motivation for this action is not a political dunk on republicans, though.  It's being done for the sake of the vaccine program operating efficiently, which benefits everyone of every political persuasion.  And trying to make it a "fark you, Republicans" thing achieves nothing but making them dig in their heels, which farks us all over because it's a vaccine program and the benefits of those are very much an "all of us or none of us" thing, long-term.

// This is why the states with the best handle on the hold-out problem are just bluntly incentivizing vaccination directly in the form of tying restrictions to vaccination levels, e.g. if a county hits 60% vaccination the lockdowns no longer include outdoor gatherings, if they hit 80% they no longer include mask mandates, etc.  Getting people to encourage each other to get the meds in a partisan-neutral fashion is the most obvious path forward since studies have shown that direct messages from politicians and celebrities have basically zero effectiveness.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.