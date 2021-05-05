 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Germany aims for zero emissions by 2045, which means there's only twenty-four years left for the sauerkraut industry   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Global warming, Climate change, Greenhouse gas, Fahrenheit, Germany's top court, greenhouse gas emissions, Temperature, Celsius  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2021 at 8:00 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hopefully, they won't be closing the idyllic open pit lignite mine in Hambach.
That would be a shame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Countries keep doing things that Republicans have asserted are impossible. Funny, that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sauerkraut and other cabbage-type foods give me tooth aches for some reason.  I think it is because they are a lot harder than I anticipate.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Countries keep doing things that Republicans have asserted are impossible. Funny, that.


Universal healthcare is so hard to implement that only 32 out of 33 developed nations have successfully done so.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Until some other government takes over in the 2040s and says they can do it by 2095
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Hopefully, they won't be closing the idyllic open pit lignite mine in Hambach.
That would be a shame.  [Fark user image 585x321]


Wow. Idyllic indeed. And I thought the peat farming in Scotland was destructive
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now that would suck.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

berylman: SurelyShirley: Hopefully, they won't be closing the idyllic open pit lignite mine in Hambach.
That would be a shame.  [Fark user image 585x321]

Wow. Idyllic indeed. And I thought the peat farming in Scotland was destructive


The first peat farm is never the problem.  It's when they do it again that's an issue, because that's a repeat.
 
jekfark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Countries keep doing things that Republicans have asserted are impossible. Funny, that.


Making promises is not impossible and nobody ever said it was. Nice try though.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
toraque:The first peat farm is never the problem.  It's when they do it again that's an issue, because that's a repeat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Nice one!
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fun fact, the world's largest producer of Sauerkraut is located in the Wisconsin village of Bear Creek (pop. 379). It was founded in 1900 by two Irish brothers.   At one point (and possibly still), they were producing more Sauerkraut than the entire commercial production of Germany.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

toraque: berylman: SurelyShirley: Hopefully, they won't be closing the idyllic open pit lignite mine in Hambach.
That would be a shame.  [Fark user image 585x321]

Wow. Idyllic indeed. And I thought the peat farming in Scotland was destructive

The first peat farm is never the problem.  It's when they do it again that's an issue, because that's a repeat.


I hate the fact that I love this. Take your funny and go.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is sauerkraut mined? I'm not really familiar with where it comes from.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sour kraut? More likely Currywurst
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.