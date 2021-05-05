 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Air Force Times)   Great news, all you armchair Buzz Lightyears - it looks like "Space Force Reserve" is going to be a thing   (airforcetimes.com) divider line
37
    More: Spiffy, United States Department of Defense, Space Force, head of the National Guard Bureau, National Guard, Air Force Secretary John Roth, United States Air Force, National Guard units, space missions  
•       •       •

623 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 May 2021 at 8:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Space Force Reserve Sounds like a  brand of non alcoholic Beer.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AeroSpace Defense Force reporting for duty.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm a Reserve Guardian," you say to the bleary-eyed brunette at the bar, hoping she's drunk enough to be impressed by the title given to an assistant janitor at NASA.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to know more.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got over 6k hours in Elite Dangerous.  What's the pay like?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: "I'm a Reserve Guardian," you say to the bleary-eyed brunette at the bar, hoping she's drunk enough to be impressed by the title given to an assistant janitor at NASA.


Sounds like the guy Zavala doesn't even trust with a squirt gun.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"National Guard for space missions. "


Lol wut? Under what circumstances would the Space National Guard get activated?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's space fun and space games until they call you up for a tour in space Iraq.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We fantasized about Roddenberry's vision of the future. We suspected Heinlein's vision of the future. We feared Iain M. Banks's version of the future.

Nobody expected that Rob Grant & Doug Naylor's vision of the future would be inadvertently pushed to the fore, chosen by the very folks that they lampooned...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Netflix own the copyright to Space Force because these chucklefarks were that's incompetent? That would be the platonic ideal of the Trump Administration. The US Military having to pay a private business royalties every time they issue a press release because of their incompetence.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "National Guard for space missions. "


Lol wut? Under what circumstances would the Space National Guard get activated?


When the Space Proud Boys decide to protest against the jewish space lasers.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you put in 25 years you get a copy of Star Citizen when it launches.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just here to remind everyone that the Space Force only exists because Trump wanted to use the phrase "separate but equal" at a press conference without them being able to say anything about it to him in response.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a nagging suspicion they've already created this, and just haven't named it officially.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Space Force was just as dumb an idea as was The Wall.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: It's space fun and space games until they call you up for a tour in space Iraq.


Beat me to it by a minute. I knew two guys who were National Guard who died in Afghanistan when their convoy hit an IED, another dude in the same HMMV is in a wheelchair, and another friend in the Chair Force now has a TBI from Iraq I think. I'm not sure because he won't talk about it.

So yeah, it irks me when people go "Hurr durr, 'reserves'".
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So military schools are turning out literal space cadets. Outstanding.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they tell me what Lisa Kudrow did to wind up in jail, I'm fine with it!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: The Space Force was just as dumb an idea as was The Wall.


I'm surprised that President Biden hasn't deleted, canceled, removed it the way he has everything else.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm ,isn't the majority of the space forces mission stuff that is likely taken care of by the air force?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

NEMO reporting.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "National Guard for space missions. "


Lol wut? Under what circumstances would the Space National Guard get activated?


UFOs stole the election, duuuuhhh!
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

alechemist: Umm ,isn't the majority of the space forces mission stuff that is likely taken care of by the air force?


Most of it is, or was. In fact, that was a major plot point in the Netflix series - the Air Force general trying to re-absorb the space force.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What?  what a sham. Space force will be protecting the Rich as they launch away from us; so that we can't do anything to them! and then!  space force will annihilate us to make sure we don't hunt them down!
Mark my words you gullible giblets
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The idea would be to combine active-duty personnel and reservists into one group, which leaders hope will offer more job flexibility than is typical in full-time military service.

I mean, I'd normally be extremely skeptical of this kind of idea, but, like... the actual active-duty space force people have the job of literally doing absolutely nothing whatsoever.

So combining the positions kinda makes practical sense, from the perspective of whoever in the military is being forced to deal with implementing a straight-up empty-brackets program that does literally nothing.  Like... what are the reservists going to be doing that is less than the literally nothing whatsoever the active-duty people are not doing?  It's effectively the same job, might as well make it actually the same job.

alechemist: Umm ,isn't the majority of the space forces mission stuff that is likely taken care of by the air force?


There was a military subdivision called Air Force Space Command, consisting of Air Force Systems Command (a logistical unit keeping high-atmosphere assets up and coordinating things) and Strategic Air Command (which is basically the "all nuke-related defensive and offensive things go here" division, it's 'space' because of how ICBMs work).

Those have now been rebranded as Space Force assets... and I mean that term in the most brutally literal sense possible, there has been essentially no actual reorganization whatsoever, offices haven't even been physically relocated, all that's changed is some name-plates on doors, and not even all of those.  Straight-up potemkin village shiat all the way down.

The reason I'm going into that level of detail about what AFSC was instead of just being like "yes, but they're Space Command now" is that putting out exactly what the rebranded assets are makes it super clear that those assets do not, and really very much cannot, have reserve units.  Thus, back to the top of this post: the reservists exclusively have to be for the completely bullshiat make-work jobs within the space force which do literally nothing, the rebranded parts that were actually units with a purpose don't have reservists associated because you can't "just be cleared to handle the US nuclear arsenal on the weekends while also having a completely unmonitored other job where you do anything you want and security can't reliably track your activities".
 
gar1013
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "National Guard for space missions. "


Lol wut? Under what circumstances would the Space National Guard get activated?


Well, the attack on Grover's Mill, NJ would be one example.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

king of vegas: The Space Force was just as dumb an idea as was The Wall.


The name is so embarrassingly idiotic, but at least we're one step closer to...

SNL Digital Short: Space Olympics
Youtube XVoBQqketHM
 
Northern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "National Guard for space missions. "


Lol wut? Under what circumstances would the Space National Guard get activated?


A single black astronaut mentions BLM and suddenly we need to send 10 soyuz craft loaded with Portland Oregon riot police to the space station to maintain order.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What?  what a sham. Space force will be protecting the Rich as they launch away from us; so that we can't do anything to them! and then!  space force will annihilate us to make sure we don't hunt them down!
Mark my words you gullible giblets


You sound like an unemployed telephone sanitizer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've spent hundreds of hours in the simulators.

s1.gaming-cdn.comView Full Size
 
buwolverine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for Space National Guard so I can fly to the moon on surplus Apollo equipment.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: AeroSpace Defense Force reporting for duty.


Yes, Aerospace Defense Command used to be a thing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aerospa​c​e_Defense_Command


I was assigned to that command for a while, Griffiss AFB, NY, 49th FIS.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: The idea would be to combine active-duty personnel and reservists into one group, which leaders hope will offer more job flexibility than is typical in full-time military service.

I mean, I'd normally be extremely skeptical of this kind of idea, but, like... the actual active-duty space force people have the job of literally doing absolutely nothing whatsoever.

So combining the positions kinda makes practical sense, from the perspective of whoever in the military is being forced to deal with implementing a straight-up empty-brackets program that does literally nothing.  Like... what are the reservists going to be doing that is less than the literally nothing whatsoever the active-duty people are not doing?  It's effectively the same job, might as well make it actually the same job.

alechemist: Umm ,isn't the majority of the space forces mission stuff that is likely taken care of by the air force?

There was a military subdivision called Air Force Space Command, consisting of Air Force Systems Command (a logistical unit keeping high-atmosphere assets up and coordinating things) and Strategic Air Command (which is basically the "all nuke-related defensive and offensive things go here" division, it's 'space' because of how ICBMs work).

Those have now been rebranded as Space Force assets... and I mean that term in the most brutally literal sense possible, there has been essentially no actual reorganization whatsoever, offices haven't even been physically relocated, all that's changed is some name-plates on doors, and not even all of those.  Straight-up potemkin village shiat all the way down.

The reason I'm going into that level of detail about what AFSC was instead of just being like "yes, but they're Space Command now" is that putting out exactly what the rebranded assets are makes it super clear that those assets do not, and really very much cannot, have reserve units.  Thus, back to the top of this post: the reservists exclusively have to be for the completely ...


I give it a 7/10.  Good authoritative voice, makes it sound like you know what you're talking about enough that most people will believe you, and saying things like "going into that level of detail" makes it clear to the unknowing that they don't need to, say, look at Wikipedia or anything -- which might alert them to just how utterly wrong almost everything you said is.  Since this is Fark, you don't have to worry about there being a lot of people around who actually know about this stuff, and if there are any, they probably can't talk about it anyway.

But don't worry, I'm sure the Russian and Chinese judges will score it a 9.9.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
By Grabthar's Hammer, get a load of these deals!
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Jim_Callahan: The idea would be to combine active-duty personnel and reservists into one group, which leaders hope will offer more job flexibility than is typical in full-time military service.

I mean, I'd normally be extremely skeptical of this kind of idea, but, like... the actual active-duty space force people have the job of literally doing absolutely nothing whatsoever.

So combining the positions kinda makes practical sense, from the perspective of whoever in the military is being forced to deal with implementing a straight-up empty-brackets program that does literally nothing.  Like... what are the reservists going to be doing that is less than the literally nothing whatsoever the active-duty people are not doing?  It's effectively the same job, might as well make it actually the same job.

alechemist: Umm ,isn't the majority of the space forces mission stuff that is likely taken care of by the air force?

There was a military subdivision called Air Force Space Command, consisting of Air Force Systems Command (a logistical unit keeping high-atmosphere assets up and coordinating things) and Strategic Air Command (which is basically the "all nuke-related defensive and offensive things go here" division, it's 'space' because of how ICBMs work).

Those have now been rebranded as Space Force assets... and I mean that term in the most brutally literal sense possible, there has been essentially no actual reorganization whatsoever, offices haven't even been physically relocated, all that's changed is some name-plates on doors, and not even all of those.  Straight-up potemkin village shiat all the way down.

The reason I'm going into that level of detail about what AFSC was instead of just being like "yes, but they're Space Command now" is that putting out exactly what the rebranded assets are makes it super clear that those assets do not, and really very much cannot, have reserve units.  Thus, back to the top of this post: the reservists exclusively have to be for the completely ...

I give it a 7/10.  Good authoritative voice, makes it sound like you know what you're talking about enough that most people will believe you, and saying things like "going into that level of detail" makes it clear to the unknowing that they don't need to, say, look at Wikipedia or anything -- which might alert them to just how utterly wrong almost everything you said is.  Since this is Fark, you don't have to worry about there being a lot of people around who actually know about this stuff, and if there are any, they probably can't talk about it anyway.

But don't worry, I'm sure the Russian and Chinese judges will score it a 9.9.


Care to point out where he's wrong, maybe proof that the offices moved, etc?
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.